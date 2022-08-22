Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Allgeier SE
  News
  Summary
    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
31.23 EUR   -2.42%
09:27aALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/19ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/22/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2022 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Detlef
Last name(s): Dinsel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Trading centre incorrectly reported (ALLGEIER SE / 19.08.2022 18:24)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.60 EUR 55552.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.6000 EUR 55552.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77575  22.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALLGEIER SE
Financials
Sales 2022 493 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 16,6 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2022 89,7 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 364 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart ALLGEIER SE
Duration : Period :
Allgeier SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLGEIER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,00 €
Average target price 52,33 €
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Detlef Dinsel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Eggers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Eggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Member-Supervisory Board
Christopher Große Investor Relations & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLGEIER SE-42.65%366
ACCENTURE PLC-23.94%199 436
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.43%154 990
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.37%107 960
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.40%83 810
VMWARE, INC.4.92%51 239