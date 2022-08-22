ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.08.2022 / 15:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Detlef Last name(s): Dinsel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Trading centre incorrectly reported (ALLGEIER SE / 19.08.2022 18:24)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI

529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.60 EUR 55552.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.6000 EUR 55552.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/08/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

