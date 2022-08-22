|
ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.08.2022 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Detlef
|Last name(s):
|Dinsel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Trading centre incorrectly reported (ALLGEIER SE / 19.08.2022 18:24)
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|31.60 EUR
|55552.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|31.6000 EUR
|55552.8000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77575 22.08.2022
© EQS 2022
|
