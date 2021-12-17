Allgeier : Guidance for fiscal year 2022 and mid-term forecast

Guidance for fiscal year 2022 and mid-term forecast

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Munich, December 17, 2021 - The Management Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, expects revenues in the range of EUR 480 to 520 million in the coming fiscal year 2022 according to the Group planning approved today. Allgeier SE's expected adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase significantly to between 13 and 14 percent.

In the medium term, for the next three years the Management Board is targeting an annual organic growth rate of 10 to 15 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15 percent.

For the current fiscal year 2021, as confirmed on November 12, 2021 in Allgeier SE's Q3 interim information, revenues are expected to be in the range of EUR 380 million to EUR 420 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 39 million and EUR 43 million.

All of the above plan figures and targets for the period from 2022 relate to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions may make an additional contribution to sales and earnings growth.

Notes

It should be noted that disclosures for periods after September 30, 2021 represent expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE assumes no guarantee and no liability that future developments and actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2020.