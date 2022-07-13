Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allgeier SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:46 2022-07-13 am EDT
29.08 EUR   -7.99%
11:20aALLGEIER SE : Further clarification on the publication of an examination order by BaFin of July 12, 2022
EQ
07/12ALLGEIER SE : Information on the announcement of BaFin's examination order on the 2020 consolidated financial statements
EQ
07/05ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Allgeier SE: Further clarification on the publication of an examination order by BaFin of July 12, 2022

07/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Statement
Allgeier SE: Further clarification on the publication of an examination order by BaFin of July 12, 2022

13-Jul-2022 / 17:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 13, 2022 – Yesterday, BaFin published an announcement on an accounting review regarding the presentation of the spin-off of Nagarro SE in the consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633) as of December 31, 2020. We published an explanatory note on this yesterday. Due to inquiries, we supplement the explanation on the background of the examination order according to our knowledge as follows:

The audit issues raised relate exclusively to the presentation of the spin-off transaction in the consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE as of December 31, 2020 and have no impact on the companies involved Allgeier SE and Nagarro SE beyond that.

The examination order relates to the following two main aspects:

  • Firstly, BaFin considers the standards of IFRIC 17 to be applicable to the spin-off and would like to examine whether we should have separately disclosed an accounting profit in the order of EUR 200 million in the discontinued operations in the consolidated income statement as of December 31, 2020. This book gain is caused by the disclosure of hidden reserves in the course of the structuring of Nagarro SE in the run-up to the spin-off. However, this gain is no longer economically available to Allgeier SE as of December 31, 2020, as it was spun off to the shareholders of Allgeier SE in the form of the shares of Nagarro SE with the execution of the spin-off of Nagarro SE on December 15, 2020. We have therefore presented the two partial aspects of the spin-off - i.e. the disclosure of hidden reserves in the Nagarro Group and the transfer to shareholders - in a netted form in equity as part of the balance sheet. Should the reconciliation with BaFin lead to the need to adjust this disclosure, we will do so.
  • Secondly, BaFin addresses the point in time when Nagarro SE was to be regarded as discontinued operations and consequently the depreciation and amortization of the assets of Nagarro SE had no longer to be recognized in the Allgeier consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, this was the case until the spin-off became effective on December 15, 2020. BaFin would like to examine earlier dates. The date of the Annual General Meeting on September 24, 2020 or the expiry of the contestation period for the Annual General Meeting resolution could be considered. If this were to be followed, the write-downs on the assets of Nagarro SE shown in the discontinued operations would already end on these dates. The difference would be in the order of EUR 1-2 million net, by which the expense shown in the discontinued operations as of December 31, 2020 would then be lower.

We are dutifully reviewing these points and will finalize their content with BaFin. In any case, according to our current knowledge, they relate exclusively to the accounting presentation of the spin-off transaction in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

The effectiveness of the spin-off itself is not affected by the BaFin's audit notes. The spin-off has been effectively executed without any doubt and nothing will change in this respect.

The continuing operations of the Allgeier Group, i.e. the entire current Allgeier business, are also not affected by the audit points. Similarly, the annual and consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE as of December 31, 2021 and subsequent financial statements are not affected in any material way. The disclosure issues also have no tax relevance and no impact on the Group's liquidity.

The business of Nagarro SE and the annual and consolidated financial statements of Nagarro SE are also not affected by the audit issues.

It is solely a matter of the correct presentation of the spin-off transaction in the consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE as a one-off disclosure issue in relation to various IFRS standards.


Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group with headquarters in Munich guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of globally active corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive IT and software services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ over 3,000 salaried staff and more than 1,000 freelance experts at a total of 42 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2021, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 403 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2022, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com

13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397459

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1397459  13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397459&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
