    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
DGAP-AFR : ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/12/2021 | 06:50am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ALLGEIER SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-12 / 12:49 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/ 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ALLGEIER SE 
              Einsteinstraße 172 
              81677 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.allgeier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1226104 2021-08-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226104&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2021 5,19 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 281 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Technical analysis trends ALLGEIER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,65 €
Average target price 27,13 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers and Directors
Carl Georg Dürschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Detlef Dinsel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Eggers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Eggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Christopher Große Head-Investor & Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLGEIER SE32.17%329
ACCENTURE PLC22.43%202 791
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.82%166 592
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.91%127 394
INFOSYS LIMITED33.58%95 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.00%91 491