DGAP-AFR : ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ALLGEIER SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-12 / 12:49 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021 Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Einsteinstraße 172 81677 München Germany Internet: http://www.allgeier.com End of News DGAP News Service -------------

