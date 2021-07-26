Log in
    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG

07/26/2021 | 07:05am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Takeover 
ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier strengthens with Swiss eCommerce agency and software house MySign AG 
26-Jul-2021 / 13:04 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR 
Munich, July 26, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, today reached agreement with the founders 
and shareholders of MySign AG, based in Olten, Switzerland, on the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in MySign AG 
and signed a corresponding purchase agreement. The investment will be made by Allgeier IT Solutions GmbH, Bremen. The 
three founders of MySign will retain a 20 percent stake in MySign AG as entrepreneurs. The purchase price amounts to a 
single-digit million amount due at closing as well as a performance-based earn-out. The closing of the transaction is 
expected in the next three to four weeks. 
The core business of MySign AG is the digitalization of business models with a focus on eCommerce. MySign has developed 
a modern proprietary online store solution based on modular microservices and customizes it to meet the complex needs 
of its customers. Together with MySign, Allgeier offers its customers a modern and more comprehensive technology in the 
area of eCommerce. 
Allgeier is one of the largest full-service providers for software solutions and IT services with its own software 
products in the German-speaking region. Based on a broad base of more than 2,000 customers from the public sector, 
corporations, and market and industry leaders, as well as more than 3,000 employees, Allgeier continues its focused 
growth strategy with the buy-and-build approach that has been successful for many years. 
Contact: 
Allgeier SE 
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Dr. Christopher Große 
Einsteinstr. 172 
81677 Munich 
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0 
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11 
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com 
Web: www.allgeier.com 
Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group with 
headquarters in Munich guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future 
success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of globally active corporations, high-performance medium-sized 
companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive IT and 
software services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the 
digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards 
new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility 
and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The Enterprise IT and mgm technology 
partners segments employ over 2,400 salaried staff and around 700 freelance experts in a total of 71 offices in the 
DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in the USA and Vietnam. In fiscal year 2020, Allgeier generated 
revenues of EUR352 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021, Allgeier is one of the 
leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: 
www.allgeier.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ALLGEIER SE 
              Einsteinstraße 172 
              81677 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11 
E-mail:       info@allgeier.com 
Internet:     http://www.allgeier.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2GS633 
WKN:          A2GS63 
Indices:      CDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221533 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221533 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

