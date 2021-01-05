DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.01.2021 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+-----------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+-----------+
|First name: |Christian |
+-------------+-----------+
|Last name(s):|Eggenberger|
+-------------+-----------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+------------------------------------------------+
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+---------+------------------------------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+-----------+
|ALLGEIER SE|
+-----------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A2GS633|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+-----------+------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+-----------+------------+
|19.2500 EUR|51551.50 EUR|
+-----------+------------+
|19.3000 EUR|34083.80 EUR|
+-----------+------------+
|19.3500 EUR|24148.80 EUR|
+-----------+------------+
|19.3000 EUR|3396.80 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.3500 EUR|4257.00 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|20971.40 EUR|
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|426.80 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|853.60 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|2328.00 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|2211.60 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|5781.20 EUR |
+-----------+------------+
|19.4000 EUR|33426.20 EUR|
+-----------+------------+
d) Aggregated information
+-----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+-----------+-----------------+
|19.3295 EUR|183436.7000 EUR |
+-----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2021-01-04; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----+
|Name:|Xetra|
+-----+-----+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----+
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
