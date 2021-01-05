DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.01.2021 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+-----------+ |Title: | | +-------------+-----------+ |First name: |Christian | +-------------+-----------+ |Last name(s):|Eggenberger| +-------------+-----------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+------------------------------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body| +---------+------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +-----------+ |ALLGEIER SE| +-----------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A2GS633| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-----------+------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +-----------+------------+ |19.2500 EUR|51551.50 EUR| +-----------+------------+ |19.3000 EUR|34083.80 EUR| +-----------+------------+ |19.3500 EUR|24148.80 EUR| +-----------+------------+ |19.3000 EUR|3396.80 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.3500 EUR|4257.00 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|20971.40 EUR| +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|426.80 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|853.60 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|2328.00 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|2211.60 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|5781.20 EUR | +-----------+------------+ |19.4000 EUR|33426.20 EUR| +-----------+------------+ d) Aggregated information +-----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +-----------+-----------------+ |19.3295 EUR|183436.7000 EUR | +-----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2021-01-04; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ 05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Einsteinstraße 172 81677 München Germany Internet: http://www.allgeier.com End of News DGAP News Service 64180 05.01.2021

