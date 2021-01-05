Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 01/05 10:20:52 am
19.9 EUR   +0.76%
DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english
DJ
2020ALLGEIER : Guidance 2
PU
2020ALLGEIER : Acquisition in the Enterprise IT divis
PU
DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

01/05/2021 | 10:11am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
05.01.2021 / 16:10 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|Title:       |           | 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|First name:  |Christian  | 
+-------------+-----------+ 
|Last name(s):|Eggenberger| 
+-------------+-----------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+------------------------------------------------+ 
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body| 
+---------+------------------------------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-----------+ 
|ALLGEIER SE| 
+-----------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A2GS633| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+-----------+------------+ 
|Price(s)   |Volume(s)   | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.2500 EUR|51551.50 EUR| 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.3000 EUR|34083.80 EUR| 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.3500 EUR|24148.80 EUR| 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.3000 EUR|3396.80 EUR | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.3500 EUR|4257.00 EUR | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|20971.40 EUR| 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|426.80 EUR  | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|853.60 EUR  | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|2328.00 EUR | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|2211.60 EUR | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|5781.20 EUR | 
+-----------+------------+ 
|19.4000 EUR|33426.20 EUR| 
+-----------+------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|Price      |Aggregated volume| 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|19.3295 EUR|183436.7000 EUR  | 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2021-01-04; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----+ 
|Name:|Xetra| 
+-----+-----+ 
|MIC: |XETR | 
+-----+-----+ 
 
05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  ALLGEIER SE 
          Einsteinstraße 172 
          81677 München 
          Germany 
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64180 05.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

