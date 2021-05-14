DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
14.05.2021 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Detlef
Last name(s): Dinsel
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
ALLGEIER SE
b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 6854.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.0000 EUR 6854.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-12; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
