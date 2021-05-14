Log in
    AEIN   DE000A2GS633

ALLGEIER SE

(AEIN)
  Report
DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

05/14/2021 | 09:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
14.05.2021 / 15:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Detlef 
 
 Last name(s):  Dinsel 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 ALLGEIER SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2GS633 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 23.00 EUR      6854.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 23.0000 EUR   6854.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-12; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ALLGEIER SE 
              Einsteinstraße 172 
              81677 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.allgeier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66918 14.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)

