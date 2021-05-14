DGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.05.2021 / 15:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Detlef Last name(s): Dinsel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALLGEIER SE b) LEI 529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GS633 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 23.00 EUR 6854.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 23.0000 EUR 6854.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Einsteinstraße 172 81677 München Germany Internet: http://www.allgeier.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

66918 14.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)