    HOME   PHY0040P1094

ALLHOME CORP.

(HOME)
AllHome : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

03/28/2022 | 12:11am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2013101793. BIR Tax Identification No. 008-541-952-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ALLHOME CORP.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office LOWER GROUND FLOOR, BUILDING B, EVIA LIFESTYLE CENTER, VISTA CITY, DAANG HARI, ALMANZA II LAS PINAS CITYPostal Code17478. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8880-11999. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 3,750,000,002
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AllHome Corp.HOME PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results

Background/Description of the Disclosure

AllHome will hold an investor briefing teleconference for the results of FY 2021 on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) at 4:00PM Manila Time.

The Zoom presentation will run for approximately between thirty (30) minutes to one (1) hour.

A Q&A segment will commence right after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions.

Zoom Call-in details will be sent out to registered participants by March 30, 2022.

Only confirmed participants will be allowed to join the telecom briefing.

Please call in at least five (5) minutes in advance and provide your name company affiliation and position.

Kindly confirm your participation before March 30, 2022 with Robirose M. Abbot or Efrellene G. Galula at ir@allhome.ph

We look forward to your participation.

Type of Briefing Investor Briefing
Subject of the Briefing AllHome Corp: Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results
Date of the Briefing Mar 31, 2022
Time 4:00PM
Venue Zoom Meeting
Contact Person Robirose Abbot
Contact Details (632) 8880-1199
Other Relevant Information

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name Robirose Abbot
Designation CFO and Investor Relations Head

Disclaimer

AllHome Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 253 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 1 402 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2021 5 089 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 27 938 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 516
Free-Float 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Benjamarie Therese N. Serrano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frances Rosalie T. Coloma Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Manuel Bamba Villar Chairman
Mary Lee S. Sadiasa Chief Operating Officer
Maria Cristina O. Barao Controller & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLHOME CORP.-11.20%536
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-25.14%321 041
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-17.63%140 860
KINGFISHER PLC-21.87%7 101
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.59%6 108
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-3.88%5 182