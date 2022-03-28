AllHome : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 28, 2022

CS201310179

008-541-952-000

ALLHOME CORP.

PHILIPPINES

LOWER GROUND FLOOR, BUILDING B, EVIA LIFESTYLE CENTER, VISTA CITY, DAANG HARI, ALMANZA II LAS PINAS CITY

Postal Code

1747

(632) 8880-1199

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Stock 3,750,000,002

-

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AllHome Corp.

HOME

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results Background/Description of the Disclosure AllHome will hold an investor briefing teleconference for the results of FY 2021 on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) at 4:00PM Manila Time.



The Zoom presentation will run for approximately between thirty (30) minutes to one (1) hour.



A Q&A segment will commence right after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions.



Zoom Call-in details will be sent out to registered participants by March 30, 2022.



Only confirmed participants will be allowed to join the telecom briefing.



Please call in at least five (5) minutes in advance and provide your name company affiliation and position.



Kindly confirm your participation before March 30, 2022 with Robirose M. Abbot or Efrellene G. Galula at ir@allhome.ph



We look forward to your participation.

Type of Briefing Investor Briefing Subject of the Briefing AllHome Corp: Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results Date of the Briefing Mar 31, 2022 Time 4:00PM Venue Zoom Meeting Contact Person Robirose Abbot Contact Details (632) 8880-1199

Other Relevant Information -