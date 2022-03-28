AllHome : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 28, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number CS201310179
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 008-541-952-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ALLHOME CORP.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office LOWER GROUND FLOOR, BUILDING B, EVIA LIFESTYLE CENTER, VISTA CITY, DAANG HARI, ALMANZA II LAS PINAS CITYPostal Code1747
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8880-1199
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Stock
|
3,750,000,002
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
AllHome Corp.HOME
PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
AllHome will hold an investor briefing teleconference for the results of FY 2021 on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) at 4:00PM Manila Time.
The Zoom presentation will run for approximately between thirty (30) minutes to one (1) hour.
A Q&A segment will commence right after the brief presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to raise questions.
Zoom Call-in details will be sent out to registered participants by March 30, 2022.
Only confirmed participants will be allowed to join the telecom briefing.
Please call in at least five (5) minutes in advance and provide your name company affiliation and position.
Kindly confirm your participation before March 30, 2022 with Robirose M. Abbot or Efrellene G. Galula at ir@allhome.ph
We look forward to your participation.
|
Type of Briefing
|
Investor Briefing
|
Subject of the Briefing
|
AllHome Corp: Investor Briefing FY 2021 Results
|
Date of the Briefing
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Time
|
4:00PM
|
Venue
|
Zoom Meeting
|
Contact Person
|
Robirose Abbot
|
Contact Details
|
(632) 8880-1199
|
Other Relevant Information
|
-
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Robirose Abbot
|
Designation
|
CFO and Investor Relations Head
