  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Aviation Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQZ   AU000000AQZ6

ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

(AQZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alliance Aviation Services : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AQZ

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AQZAJ

PERFROMANCE RIGHTS

5,843

01/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AQZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 96153361525

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

AQZAJ : PERFROMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.allianceairlines.com.au/docs/default-source/default-document-library/2021-agm---notice-of-meeting.pdf?Status=Master&sfvrsn=7fdd199e_3

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The performance rights are issued pursuant to the Alliance Aviation Services Limited Performance Incentive Plan on the same terms as disclosed in the Notice of AGM dated 11 October 2021. This issuance is to a new non-KMP executive.

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,843

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AQZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

160,734,697

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AQZAJ : PERFROMANCE RIGHTS

212,078

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Aviation Services Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
