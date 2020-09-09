Log in
ALLIANCE BANK MALAYSIA

Alliance Bank Malaysia : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 649 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2021 372 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 3 359 M 805 M 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 530
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ALLIANCE BANK MALAYSIA
Duration : Period :
Alliance Bank Malaysia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE BANK MALAYSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,06 MYR
Last Close Price 2,19 MYR
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joel Kornreich Group Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad bin Mohammad Don Chairman
Kim Yihe Kong Group Chief Operating Officer
Chee Hoe Goh Group Chief Financial Officer
Ah Boon Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE BANK MALAYSIA-16.73%805
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%304 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.33%244 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%220 761
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.94%182 120
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.03%136 029
