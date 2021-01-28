Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Data : Q4 2020 Slide Presentation

01/28/2021 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Data

Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2020 Results January 28, 2021

Ralph Andretta - President & CEO Tim King - EVP & CFO

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward‐looking statements. Examples of forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID‐19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward‐looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this presentation, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10‐K. Our forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

2020 Key Takeaways

  • Resilient performance in a challenging operating environment
  • Reduced our fixed cost base and de‐risked our balance sheet
  • Optimized our physical real estate footprint
  • Invested in key talent and expanded our products and capabilities

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

3

Business Investment Highlights

Product and technology enhancements to support growth and digital acceleration

Fintech acquisition adds a new white‐label

Selected Fiserv's flexible processing platform to gain

point‐of‐sale technology platform and products

new capabilities and operational efficiencies

Launched scalable, full digital

New proprietary credit card,

payments solution

Comenity CardSM

Product Expansion

Technology Advancement

Digital Journeys

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

4

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Continued progress in core underlying performance

B

Revenue

$1.93

Diluted EPS from

$1.1

Continuing Ops.

$93MM

Net Income from

$0.25

Diluted EPS

Continuing Ops.

  • Net income of $12 million impacted by a loss from discontinued operations of $81 million after tax
  • Credit sales of $7.7 billion in 4Q20 represented a 24% increase versus 3Q20
  • Normalized average receivables* increased 3% versus 3Q20
  • Credit metrics remained in line with historic levels with a net loss rate of 6.0% for the quarter**
  • AIR MILES® reward miles issued and redeemed improved 9% and 22% respectively versus 3Q20
    • Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables
    • Net loss rate impacted by pandemic‐related consumer relief program. See slide 26 in the appendix for more information

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

5

Card Services Performance Highlights

Gradual recovery in credit sales continues from pandemic lows

  • Credit sales declined 18% year‐over‐year in 4Q20 with active* program sales down 7%
  • Credit sales improved 24% sequentially from 3Q20 (vs. 19% in the same period last year)
  • Online sales remained over 40% of total in 4Q20

Year‐over‐year credit sales improving at a modest pace for total & active program sales

‐3%

Active program sales

‐7%

‐14%

‐21%

Total sales

‐18%

‐34%

‐36%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

* Includes programs with active contracts as of December 31, 2020 and Comenity card balances

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

6

Partnership Highlights

Added 60+ online merchants in the fourth quarter, bringing our total to over 500

New Partnerships

Technology Partnership

Exclusive online technology platform

provider of digital payment products for RBC

Partner Renewal

Furniture & Home Décor

Partner since 2002

Enhanced omni‐channel

customer experience

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

7

LoyaltyOne® Performance Highlights

Sequential 25% revenue improvement over third quarter 2020

  • Reward miles issued and redeemed improved vs 3Q20; however, the year‐ over‐year impact of lower discretionary spend continues
  • AIR MILES continues to pivot the rewards portfolio to emphasize more non‐travel options, driving higher merchandise redemptions in 4Q20
  • With the potential return of COVID‐ 19‐related lockdowns in Europe, many retailers continue to push promotional programs into 2021
  • Revenue improved 36% vs 3Q20 in part due to seasonality

AIR MILES program performance

1,486

1,316

1,355

1,240

81%

1,053

76%

58%

55%

62%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Miles issued (in millions)

Miles redeemed / issued ("burn rate")

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

8

Areas of Focus

Deliberate and thoughtful progress balancing the pandemic and future growth

Recover

RebuildRegrow

  • Associate safety & health
  • Recession readiness plan
  • Right‐size expense base
  • Disciplined risk management
  • Review partner economics
  • Expand digital offerings
    • Enhanced Digital Suite
    • POS payment solutions
  • Technology flexibility & upgrades
    • Core processing platform
  • Enhance data & analytics
  • Prudent balance sheet management
  • Focused investment
    • Align with recovery trend
  • Further digital enhancements
  • Sustained, profitable growth
  • Expense flexibility and discipline
  • Drive shareholder value

These action items aim to restore profitable growth & drive enhanced long‐term shareholder value

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

9

Financial Results - Consolidated

($ in millions, except per share)

Total revenue

Total operating expenses, excl. provision for loan loss Provision for loan loss

Interest expense

Total earnings before tax (EBT)

Income tax

Income from continuing operations

Income from continuing operations per diluted share

Diluted shares outstanding

4Q20

4Q19

4Q %

FY20

FY19

Change

$1,110

$1,461

(24)%

$4,521

$5,581

699

771

(9)

2,367

3,086

152

381

(60)

1,266

1,188

113

142

(20)

494

569

$146

$167

(13)%

$394

$738

53

37

43

99

166

$93

$130

(28)%

$295

$573

$1.93

$2.74

(30)%

$6.16

$11.24

48.4

47.6

47.9

50.9

FY % Change

(19)%

(23)

7

(13)

(47)%

(40)

(48)%

(45)%

Pre‐provision, pre‐tax

$299

$548

(46)%

$1,661

$1,926

Core EPS - diluted

$3.31

$4.12

(20)%

$9.39

$16.77

(14)%

(44)%

********************************************************************************************

(Including discontinued operations)

Net income

$12

$98

(88)%

$214

$278

(23)%

Net income per diluted share

$0.25

$2.05

(88)%

$4.46

$5.46

(18)%

Totals may not sum due to rounding

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

10

Financial Results ‐ Segments

($ in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

4Q %

FY20

FY19

FY %

Change

Change

LoyaltyOne

$231

$332

(31)%

$765

$1,033

(26)%

Card Services

879

1,128

(22)

3,757

4,548

(17)

Corporate/Other

nm

nm

Total revenue

$1,110

$1,461

(24)%

$4,521

$5,581

(19)%

LoyaltyOne

$22

$58

(62)%

$111

$103

8%

Card Services

187

162

15

501

992

(49)

Corporate/Other

(63)

(52)

20

(218)

(356)

(39)

Total earnings before tax (EBT)

$146

$167

(13)%

$394

$738

(47)%

17%

18%

FY20 total

FY20 total

earnings

revenue*

83%

82%

before tax*

  • Percentages based on Card Services and LoyaltyOne segments combined as reported excluding Corporate/Other and intersegment eliminations Totals may not sum due to rounding; nm = not meaningful

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

11

Key Business Metrics

Improving sales and stable yield drove sequential revenue improvement

  • Revenue growth of 6% on a sequential basis was aided by the seasonal increase in receivables and a relatively stable gross yield
  • Total operating expenses excluding provision for loan loss increased sequentially as a result of the previously announced nearly $50 million of real estate optimization costs, an approximately $40 million increase in marketing, and an approximately $30 million increase in cost of redemptions in our LoyaltyOne business

Credit sales improved sequentially

Card Services yield remained stable in 4Q20

($ in billions)

$19.4

$18.6

25.5%

$16.2

$15.4

$15.8

23.3%

22.5%

22.3%

$9.3

$7.7

20.4%

$6.1

$6.2

$4.8

24%

2.4%

2.4%

2.5%

2.4%

2.1%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Normalized average receivables*

Credit sales

Card Services gross yield

Card Services cost of funds

* Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

12

Credit Quality and Allowance

Continued decline in delinquency rate a positive indicator for 2021 performance

Net loss rate

Max net loss rate since 2005: 10.0%

6.3%

7.0%

7.6%

5.8%

Avg net loss rate since 2005: ~6.0%

6.0%

Min net loss rate since 2005: 3.8%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20*

4Q20*

  • ‐ ‐ includes historic quarterly range from 2005‐4Q20

Delinquency rate

5.8% 6.0%

4.3% 4.7% 4.4%

Reserve rate

CECL

($ in millions)

$2,151

$2,096

$2,081

$2,008

$1,171

13.3%

13.3%

12.1%

12.0%

6.0%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

ALLL balance

Reserve rate **

  • CECL adoption impact of $644 million on 1/1/20
  • Allowance of $2.0 billion is down slightly from 3Q20 and nearly double 4Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

  • Net loss rate impacted by pandemic‐related consumer relief program. See slide 26 in the appendix for more information
  • Calculated as a percentage of allowance for loan loss to end of period credit card and loan receivables

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

13

Capital and Liquidity Update

Sufficient corporate liquidity; Banks remain well‐capitalized

Parent Level

  • Liquidity at 12/31 of $1.1 billion, consisting of cash on hand plus revolver capacity
  • Approximately $343 million in cash and cash equivalents, $750 million in unused revolver

Bank Level

  • Banks finished the quarter with $2.7 billion in cash and $2.6 billion in equity
  • Total risk based capital ratio at 19.7% ‐ approximately double the 10% threshold to be considered well‐ capitalized; CET1 at 18.4%
  • Funding readily available with heavy demand for FDIC‐insured deposit products - both direct‐to‐ consumer and brokered

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

14

2021 Financial Outlook

Full Year 2021

Commentary

Normalized average

Sequential decline in 1Q21 & 2Q21

Down mid‐ to

Flat year‐over‐year in 2H21

receivables

(Receivables plus held‐for‐sale)

high‐single digits

Expect year‐end receivables to be in line with year‐end 2020

2020 = $16,468 million

Credit sales up high‐single digits in 2021

LoyaltyOne full year revenue growth in 2021

Total revenue

Down low‐single

Revenue pressure for Card Services as balances rebuild from

2020 = $4,521 million

digits

pandemic‐related reductions

Gross card yields remain steady

Total expenses*

Flat

Includes increased digital investment and a ramp up in

(Excludes provision for loan loss)

marketing spend from depressed levels in 2020

2020 = $2,861 million

Impacted by Bread® & Fiserv related transition expenses

Net loss rate

Expect net loss rate to remain near the historic average of 6% in the first quarter of 2021

2020 = 6.6%

* Total expenses represent total operating expenses less provision for loan loss plus total interest expense, net

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

15

Strategic Initiatives

Focused investment to drive sustainable long‐term shareholder value

Technology

Product

Digital

Data Science and

Diversification and

Innovation

Advancement

Analytics

Development

Leverage technology

Expand our product

Evolution in intelligent

Deliver an advanced

automation and

as a competitive

base to offer a suite

digital experience for

analytical sciences to

advantage with

of financial solutions

our brand partners

drive incremental

continued innovation

that empowers

and consumers

insights, retention,

and a focus on reducing

today's consumers

and operating leverage

our cost to serve

Key Foundational Elements

Active risk management

Prudent balance sheet management

Disciplined expense management

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

16

Questions & Answers

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company may present financial measures that are non‐GAAP measures, such as constant currency financial measures, pre‐provision earnings before taxes, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, net of funding costs, core earnings and core earnings per diluted share (core EPS). Constant currency excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net as an integral part of internal reporting to measure the performance and operational strength of reportable segments and to evaluate the performance of senior management. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect across all reportable segments of non‐cash depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets, including certain intangible assets that were recognized in business combinations, and the non‐cash effect of stock compensation expense. In addition, adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effect of the gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, net is equal to adjusted EBITDA less securitization funding costs and interest expense on deposits. Similarly, core earnings and core EPS eliminate non‐cash or non‐operating items, including, but not limited to, stock compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, non‐cash interest, gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company believes that these non‐GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of the Company's reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations.

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

18

Appendix

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

19

Key Business Metrics

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20 vs

3Q20

4Q20 vs

4Q19

3Q20

LoyaltyOne(in millions)

AIR MILES reward miles issued

1,355

1,486

(9)%

1,240

9%

AIR MILES reward miles redeemed

838

1,199

(30)%

687

22%

Card Services($ in millions)

Credit sales

$7,657

$9,297

(18)%

$6,152

24%

Average receivables

$15,759

$18,096

(13)%

$15,300

3%

Normalized average receivables*

$15,759

$19,368

(19)%

$15,356

3%

End of period receivables

$16,784

$19,463

(14)%

$15,599

8%

Total gross yield %**

22.3%

23.3%

(1.0)%

22.5%

(0.2)%

Cost of funds

2.1%

2.4%

(0.3)%

2.4%

(0.3)%

Principal loss rate

6.0%

6.3%

(0.3)%

5.8%

0.2%

Reserve rate

12.0%

6.0%

6.0%

13.3%

(1.3)%

Delinquency rate

4.4%

5.8%

(1.4)%

4.7%

(0.3)%

Return on equity

16%

23%

(7.0)%

14%

2.0%

  • Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables **Revenue divided by normalized receivables

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

20

Additional Metrics and Ratios

Combined Banks Capital Ratios

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

15.9%

18.3%

18.8%

18.4%

Tier 1 capital ratio

15.9%

18.3%

18.8%

18.4%

Total risk based capital ratio

17.3%

19.7%

20.1%

19.7%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

12.8%

14.2%

16.1%

17.1%

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

21

Financial Results - Quarterly

($ in millions, except per share) Total revenue

Total operating expenses, excl. provision for loan loss Provision for loan loss Interest expense

Total earnings before tax (EBT)

Income tax

Income from continuing operations

Income from continuing operations per diluted share Diluted shares outstanding

Pre‐provision, pre‐tax

Core EPS - diluted

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

$1,461

$1,382

$979

$1,050

$1,110

771

562

555

552

699

381

656

250

208

152

142

139

128

115

113

$167

$25

$47

$176

$146

37

(5)

9

43

53

$130

$30

$38

$133

$93

$2.74

$0.63

$0.81

$2.79

$1.93

47.6

47.7

47.7

47.8

48.4

$548

$681

$297

$384

$299

$4.12

$0.75

$1.86

$3.45

$3.31

FY19 FY20

$5,581 $4,521

3,086 2,367

1,188 1,266

569 494

$738 $394

166 99

$573 $295

$11.24 $6.16

50.9 47.9

$1,926 $1,661

$16.77 $9.39

*******************************************************************************************************

(Including discontinued

operations)

$30

$38

$133

$12

Net income

$98

$278

$214

Net income per diluted share

$2.05

$0.63

$0.81

$2.79

$0.25

$5.46

$4.46

Totals may not sum due to rounding

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

22

Financial Results - Segments by Quarter

($ in millions)

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

FY19

FY20

LoyaltyOne

$332

$198

$151

$185

$231

$1,033

$765

Card Services

1,128

1,184

828

866

879

4,548

3,757

Corporate/Other

Total revenue

$1,461

$1,382

$979

$1,050

$1,110

$5,581

$4,521

LoyaltyOne

$58

$47

$24

$18

$22

$103

$111

Card Services

162

32

70

212

187

992

501

Corporate/Other

(52)

(53)

(47)

(55)

(63)

(356)

(218)

Total earnings before tax (EBT)

$167

$25

$47

$176

$146

$738

$394

Totals may not sum due to rounding

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

23

Card Services Sales Data

Active program credit sales by product

19%

19%

16%

19%

19%

46%

37%

37%

38%

41%

35%

44%

47%

44%

41%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Co‐Brand

PLCC

Big Ticket

$ in billions

$1.6

$1.4

$3.7

$1.1

$1.1

$3.1

$0.7

$2.2

$2.1

$1.6

$2.9

$2.4

$2.0

$2.5

$3.1

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Co‐Brand

PLCC

Big Ticket

Normalized average receivables balance by product

30%

30%

31%

31%

30%

43%

44%

42%

41%

41%

27%

27%

27%

28%

30%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Co‐Brand

PLCC

Big Ticket

Totals may not sum due to rounding

$ in billions

$5.9

$5.5

$5.0

$4.7

$4.8

$8.4

$8.1

$6.8

$6.2

$6.4

$5.2

$5.0

$4.4

$4.3

$4.7

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Co‐Brand

PLCC

Big Ticket

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

24

Card Services Sales Data - Digital Engagement

Active program digital sales as % of

total active program sales

54%

33%

36%

40%

42%

Active program new digital accounts as % of total active program new accounts

59%

28% 27%

33% 34%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

25

Monthly Net Loss Rate Trend

Consumer relief program caused timing‐related volatility in monthly loss rate*

  • The COVID‐related customer relief program represented 3% of total card receivables as of December 31, 2020 as the balance continues to decline
  • 72% of enrollees made a payment in 4Q20, in line with 3Q20

Given the monthly volatility, the 2H20 average net loss rate of 5.9% provides

a better indicator for near‐term future loss expectations

8.7%

7.2%

6.8%

Expectation for

7.2%

1Q21 losses to be

6.5%

5.8%

5.9%

in the range of

2H20 average loss

5.3%

5.3%

rate of ~6%

5.2%

3.9%

3.8%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Running average

Net loss rate

  • In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the Company offered COVID‐related customer relief programs to affected cardholders. Those accounts receiving relief may not have advanced to the next delinquency cycle in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the relief not been granted, thus impacting delinquency and net charge‐off rates and their timing.

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

26

Disclaimer

Alliance Data Systems Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 502 M - -
Net income 2020 303 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 3 354 M 3 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 41,1%
