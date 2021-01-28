Alliance Data : Q4 2020 Slide Presentation 01/28/2021 | 10:22am EST Send by mail :

Alliance Data Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2020 Results January 28, 2021 Ralph Andretta - President & CEO Tim King - EVP & CFO ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward‐looking statements. Examples of forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID‐19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries. We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward‐looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this presentation, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10‐K. Our forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 2020 Key Takeaways Resilient performance in a challenging operating environment

performance in a challenging operating environment Reduced our fixed cost base and de‐risked our balance sheet

our fixed cost base and de‐risked our balance sheet Optimized our physical real estate footprint

our physical real estate footprint Invested in key talent and expanded our products and capabilities ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 3 Business Investment Highlights Product and technology enhancements to support growth and digital acceleration Fintech acquisition adds a new white‐label Selected Fiserv's flexible processing platform to gain point‐of‐sale technology platform and products new capabilities and operational efficiencies Launched scalable, full digital New proprietary credit card, payments solution Comenity CardSM Product Expansion Technology Advancement Digital Journeys ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 4 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Continued progress in core underlying performance B Revenue $1.93 Diluted EPS from $1.1 Continuing Ops. $93MM Net Income from $0.25 Diluted EPS Continuing Ops. Net income of $12 million impacted by a loss from discontinued operations of $81 million after tax

Credit sales of $7.7 billion in 4Q20 represented a 24% increase versus 3Q20

Normalized average receivables * increased 3% versus 3Q20

increased 3% versus 3Q20 Credit metrics remained in line with historic levels with a net loss rate of 6.0% for the quarter **

AIR MILES® reward miles issued and redeemed improved 9% and 22% respectively versus 3Q20

Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables Net loss rate impacted by pandemic‐related consumer relief program. See slide 26 in the appendix for more information

©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 5 Card Services Performance Highlights Gradual recovery in credit sales continues from pandemic lows Credit sales declined 18% year‐over‐year in 4Q20 with active * program sales down 7%

program sales down 7% Credit sales improved 24% sequentially from 3Q20 (vs. 19% in the same period last year)

Online sales remained over 40% of total in 4Q20 Year‐over‐year credit sales improving at a modest pace for total & active program sales ‐3% Active program sales ‐7% ‐14% ‐21% Total sales ‐18% ‐34% ‐36% 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 * Includes programs with active contracts as of December 31, 2020 and Comenity card balances ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 6 Partnership Highlights Added 60+ online merchants in the fourth quarter, bringing our total to over 500 New Partnerships Technology Partnership Exclusive online technology platform provider of digital payment products for RBC Partner Renewal Furniture & Home Décor Partner since 2002 Enhanced omni‐channel customer experience ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 7 LoyaltyOne® Performance Highlights Sequential 25% revenue improvement over third quarter 2020 Reward miles issued and redeemed improved vs 3Q20; however, the year‐ over‐year impact of lower discretionary spend continues

AIR MILES continues to pivot the rewards portfolio to emphasize more non‐travel options, driving higher merchandise redemptions in 4Q20 With the potential return of COVID‐ 19‐related lockdowns in Europe, many retailers continue to push promotional programs into 2021

Revenue improved 36% vs 3Q20 in part due to seasonality AIR MILES program performance 1,486 1,316 1,355 1,240 81% 1,053 76% 58% 55% 62% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Miles issued (in millions) Miles redeemed / issued ("burn rate") ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 8 Areas of Focus Deliberate and thoughtful progress balancing the pandemic and future growth Recover RebuildRegrow Associate safety & health

Recession readiness plan

Right‐size expense base

Disciplined risk management

Review partner economics Expand digital offerings

Enhanced Digital Suite POS payment solutions

Technology flexibility & upgrades

Core processing platform

Enhance data & analytics

Prudent balance sheet management Focused investment

Align with recovery trend

Further digital enhancements

Sustained, profitable growth

Expense flexibility and discipline

Drive shareholder value These action items aim to restore profitable growth & drive enhanced long‐term shareholder value ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 9 Financial Results - Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share) Total revenue Total operating expenses, excl. provision for loan loss Provision for loan loss Interest expense Total earnings before tax (EBT) Income tax Income from continuing operations Income from continuing operations per diluted share Diluted shares outstanding 4Q20 4Q19 4Q % FY20 FY19 Change $1,110 $1,461 (24)% $4,521 $5,581 699 771 (9) 2,367 3,086 152 381 (60) 1,266 1,188 113 142 (20) 494 569 $146 $167 (13)% $394 $738 53 37 43 99 166 $93 $130 (28)% $295 $573 $1.93 $2.74 (30)% $6.16 $11.24 48.4 47.6 47.9 50.9 FY % Change (19)% (23) 7 (13) (47)% (40) (48)% (45)% Pre‐provision, pre‐tax $299 $548 (46)% $1,661 $1,926 Core EPS - diluted $3.31 $4.12 (20)% $9.39 $16.77 (14)% (44)% ******************************************************************************************** (Including discontinued operations) Net income $12 $98 (88)% $214 $278 (23)% Net income per diluted share $0.25 $2.05 (88)% $4.46 $5.46 (18)% Totals may not sum due to rounding ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 10 Financial Results ‐ Segments ($ in millions) 4Q20 4Q19 4Q % FY20 FY19 FY % Change Change LoyaltyOne $231 $332 (31)% $765 $1,033 (26)% Card Services 879 1,128 (22) 3,757 4,548 (17) Corporate/Other ‐ ‐ nm ‐ ‐ nm Total revenue $1,110 $1,461 (24)% $4,521 $5,581 (19)% LoyaltyOne $22 $58 (62)% $111 $103 8% Card Services 187 162 15 501 992 (49) Corporate/Other (63) (52) 20 (218) (356) (39) Total earnings before tax (EBT) $146 $167 (13)% $394 $738 (47)% 17% 18% FY20 total FY20 total earnings revenue* 83% 82% before tax* Percentages based on Card Services and LoyaltyOne segments combined as reported excluding Corporate/Other and intersegment eliminations Totals may not sum due to rounding; nm = not meaningful ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 11 Key Business Metrics Improving sales and stable yield drove sequential revenue improvement Revenue growth of 6% on a sequential basis was aided by the seasonal increase in receivables and a relatively stable gross yield

Total operating expenses excluding provision for loan loss increased sequentially as a result of the previously announced nearly $50 million of real estate optimization costs, an approximately $40 million increase in marketing, and an approximately $30 million increase in cost of redemptions in our LoyaltyOne business Credit sales improved sequentially Card Services yield remained stable in 4Q20 ($ in billions) $19.4 $18.6 25.5% $16.2 $15.4 $15.8 23.3% 22.5% 22.3% $9.3 $7.7 20.4% $6.1 $6.2 $4.8 24% 2.4% 2.4% 2.5% 2.4% 2.1% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Normalized average receivables* Credit sales Card Services gross yield Card Services cost of funds * Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 12 Credit Quality and Allowance Continued decline in delinquency rate a positive indicator for 2021 performance Net loss rate Max net loss rate since 2005: 10.0% 6.3% 7.0% 7.6% 5.8% Avg net loss rate since 2005: ~6.0% 6.0% Min net loss rate since 2005: 3.8% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20* 4Q20* ‐ ‐ includes historic quarterly range from 2005‐4Q20 Delinquency rate 5.8% 6.0% 4.3% 4.7% 4.4% Reserve rate CECL ($ in millions) $2,151 $2,096 $2,081 $2,008 $1,171 13.3% 13.3% 12.1% 12.0% 6.0% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 ALLL balance Reserve rate ** CECL adoption impact of $644 million on 1/1/20

Allowance of $2.0 billion is down slightly from 3Q20 and nearly double 4Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Net loss rate impacted by pandemic‐related consumer relief program. See slide 26 in the appendix for more information

Calculated as a percentage of allowance for loan loss to end of period credit card and loan receivables ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 13 Capital and Liquidity Update Sufficient corporate liquidity; Banks remain well‐capitalized Parent Level Liquidity at 12/31 of $1.1 billion, consisting of cash on hand plus revolver capacity

Approximately $343 million in cash and cash equivalents, $750 million in unused revolver Bank Level Banks finished the quarter with $2.7 billion in cash and $2.6 billion in equity

Total risk based capital ratio at 19.7% ‐ approximately double the 10% threshold to be considered well‐ capitalized; CET1 at 18.4%

Funding readily available with heavy demand for FDIC‐insured deposit products - both direct‐to‐ consumer and brokered ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 14 2021 Financial Outlook Full Year 2021 Commentary Normalized average • Sequential decline in 1Q21 & 2Q21 Down mid‐ to • Flat year‐over‐year in 2H21 receivables (Receivables plus held‐for‐sale) high‐single digits • Expect year‐end receivables to be in line with year‐end 2020 2020 = $16,468 million • Credit sales up high‐single digits in 2021 • LoyaltyOne full year revenue growth in 2021 Total revenue Down low‐single • Revenue pressure for Card Services as balances rebuild from 2020 = $4,521 million digits pandemic‐related reductions • Gross card yields remain steady Total expenses* Flat • Includes increased digital investment and a ramp up in (Excludes provision for loan loss) marketing spend from depressed levels in 2020 2020 = $2,861 million • Impacted by Bread® & Fiserv related transition expenses Net loss rate Expect net loss rate to remain near the historic average of 6% in the first quarter of 2021 2020 = 6.6% * Total expenses represent total operating expenses less provision for loan loss plus total interest expense, net ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 15 Strategic Initiatives Focused investment to drive sustainable long‐term shareholder value Technology Product Digital Data Science and Diversification and Innovation Advancement Analytics Development Leverage technology Expand our product Evolution in intelligent Deliver an advanced automation and as a competitive base to offer a suite digital experience for analytical sciences to advantage with of financial solutions our brand partners drive incremental continued innovation that empowers and consumers insights, retention, and a focus on reducing today's consumers and operating leverage our cost to serve Key Foundational Elements Active risk management Prudent balance sheet management Disciplined expense management ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 16 Questions & Answers ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company may present financial measures that are non‐GAAP measures, such as constant currency financial measures, pre‐provision earnings before taxes, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, net of funding costs, core earnings and core earnings per diluted share (core EPS). Constant currency excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net as an integral part of internal reporting to measure the performance and operational strength of reportable segments and to evaluate the performance of senior management. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect across all reportable segments of non‐cash depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets, including certain intangible assets that were recognized in business combinations, and the non‐cash effect of stock compensation expense. In addition, adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effect of the gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, net is equal to adjusted EBITDA less securitization funding costs and interest expense on deposits. Similarly, core earnings and core EPS eliminate non‐cash or non‐operating items, including, but not limited to, stock compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, non‐cash interest, gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company believes that these non‐GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of the Company's reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 18 Appendix ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 19 Key Business Metrics 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20 vs 3Q20 4Q20 vs 4Q19 3Q20 LoyaltyOne(in millions) AIR MILES reward miles issued 1,355 1,486 (9)% 1,240 9% AIR MILES reward miles redeemed 838 1,199 (30)% 687 22% Card Services($ in millions) Credit sales $7,657 $9,297 (18)% $6,152 24% Average receivables $15,759 $18,096 (13)% $15,300 3% Normalized average receivables* $15,759 $19,368 (19)% $15,356 3% End of period receivables $16,784 $19,463 (14)% $15,599 8% Total gross yield %** 22.3% 23.3% (1.0)% 22.5% (0.2)% Cost of funds 2.1% 2.4% (0.3)% 2.4% (0.3)% Principal loss rate 6.0% 6.3% (0.3)% 5.8% 0.2% Reserve rate 12.0% 6.0% 6.0% 13.3% (1.3)% Delinquency rate 4.4% 5.8% (1.4)% 4.7% (0.3)% Return on equity 16% 23% (7.0)% 14% 2.0% Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables **Revenue divided by normalized receivables ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 20 Additional Metrics and Ratios Combined Banks Capital Ratios 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.9% 18.3% 18.8% 18.4% Tier 1 capital ratio 15.9% 18.3% 18.8% 18.4% Total risk based capital ratio 17.3% 19.7% 20.1% 19.7% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.8% 14.2% 16.1% 17.1% ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 21 Financial Results - Quarterly ($ in millions, except per share) Total revenue Total operating expenses, excl. provision for loan loss Provision for loan loss Interest expense Total earnings before tax (EBT) Income tax Income from continuing operations Income from continuing operations per diluted share Diluted shares outstanding Pre‐provision, pre‐tax Core EPS - diluted 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 $1,461 $1,382 $979 $1,050 $1,110 771 562 555 552 699 381 656 250 208 152 142 139 128 115 113 $167 $25 $47 $176 $146 37 (5) 9 43 53 $130 $30 $38 $133 $93 $2.74 $0.63 $0.81 $2.79 $1.93 47.6 47.7 47.7 47.8 48.4 $548 $681 $297 $384 $299 $4.12 $0.75 $1.86 $3.45 $3.31 FY19 FY20 $5,581 $4,521 3,086 2,367 1,188 1,266 569 494 $738 $394 166 99 $573 $295 $11.24 $6.16 50.9 47.9 $1,926 $1,661 $16.77 $9.39 ******************************************************************************************************* (Including discontinued operations) $30 $38 $133 $12 Net income $98 $278 $214 Net income per diluted share $2.05 $0.63 $0.81 $2.79 $0.25 $5.46 $4.46 Totals may not sum due to rounding ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 22 Financial Results - Segments by Quarter ($ in millions) 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 FY19 FY20 LoyaltyOne $332 $198 $151 $185 $231 $1,033 $765 Card Services 1,128 1,184 828 866 879 4,548 3,757 Corporate/Other ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total revenue $1,461 $1,382 $979 $1,050 $1,110 $5,581 $4,521 LoyaltyOne $58 $47 $24 $18 $22 $103 $111 Card Services 162 32 70 212 187 992 501 Corporate/Other (52) (53) (47) (55) (63) (356) (218) Total earnings before tax (EBT) $167 $25 $47 $176 $146 $738 $394 Totals may not sum due to rounding ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 23 Card Services Sales Data Active program credit sales by product 19% 19% 16% 19% 19% 46% 37% 37% 38% 41% 35% 44% 47% 44% 41% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Co‐Brand PLCC Big Ticket $ in billions $1.6 $1.4 $3.7 $1.1 $1.1 $3.1 $0.7 $2.2 $2.1 $1.6 $2.9 $2.4 $2.0 $2.5 $3.1 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Co‐Brand PLCC Big Ticket Normalized average receivables balance by product 30% 30% 31% 31% 30% 43% 44% 42% 41% 41% 27% 27% 27% 28% 30% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Co‐Brand PLCC Big Ticket Totals may not sum due to rounding $ in billions $5.9 $5.5 $5.0 $4.7 $4.8 $8.4 $8.1 $6.8 $6.2 $6.4 $5.2 $5.0 $4.4 $4.3 $4.7 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Co‐Brand PLCC Big Ticket ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 24 Card Services Sales Data - Digital Engagement Active program digital sales as % of total active program sales 54% 33% 36% 40% 42% Active program new digital accounts as % of total active program new accounts 59% 28% 27% 33% 34% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 25 Monthly Net Loss Rate Trend Consumer relief program caused timing‐related volatility in monthly loss rate* The COVID‐related customer relief program represented 3% of total card receivables as of December 31, 2020 as the balance continues to decline

72% of enrollees made a payment in 4Q20, in line with 3Q20 Given the monthly volatility, the 2H20 average net loss rate of 5.9% provides a better indicator for near‐term future loss expectations 8.7% 7.2% 6.8% Expectation for 7.2% 1Q21 losses to be 6.5% 5.8% 5.9% in the range of 2H20 average loss 5.3% 5.3% rate of ~6% 5.2% 3.9% 3.8% Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Running average Net loss rate In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the Company offered COVID‐related customer relief programs to affected cardholders. Those accounts receiving relief may not have advanced to the next delinquency cycle in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the relief not been granted, thus impacting delinquency and net charge‐off rates and their timing. ©2021 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 26 Attachments Original document

