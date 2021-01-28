Alliance Data : Q4 2020 Slide Presentation

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward‐looking statements. Examples of forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID‐19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries.
We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward‐looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this presentation, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10‐K. Our forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
Improving sales and stable yield drove sequential revenue improvement
Revenue growth of 6% on a sequential basis was aided by the seasonal increase in receivables and a relatively stable gross yield
Total operating expenses excluding provision for loan loss increased sequentially as a result of the previously announced nearly $50 million of real estate optimization costs, an approximately $40 million increase in marketing, and an approximately $30 million increase in cost of redemptions in our LoyaltyOne business
Credit sales improved sequentially
Card Services yield remained stable in 4Q20
($ in billions)
$19.4
$18.6
25.5%
$16.2
$15.4
$15.8
23.3%
22.5%
22.3%
$9.3
$7.7
20.4%
$6.1
$6.2
$4.8
24%
2.4%
2.4%
2.5%
2.4%
2.1%
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Normalized average receivables*
Credit sales
Card Services gross yield
Card Services cost of funds
* Normalized receivables includes held‐for‐sale receivables
In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company may present financial measures that are non‐GAAP measures, such as constant currency financial measures, pre‐provision earnings before taxes, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, net of funding costs, core earnings and core earnings per diluted share (core EPS). Constant currency excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net as an integral part of internal reporting to measure the performance and operational strength of reportable segments and to evaluate the performance of senior management. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect across all reportable segments of non‐cash depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets, including certain intangible assets that were recognized in business combinations, and the non‐cash effect of stock compensation expense. In addition, adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effect of the gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, net is equal to adjusted EBITDA less securitization funding costs and interest expense on deposits. Similarly, core earnings and core EPS eliminate non‐cash or non‐operating items, including, but not limited to, stock compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, non‐cash interest, gain (loss) on the sale of a business, strategic transaction costs, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company believes that these non‐GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of the Company's reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations.
Consumer relief program caused timing‐related volatility in monthly loss rate*
The COVID‐related customer relief program represented 3% of total card receivables as of December 31, 2020 as the balance continues to decline
72% of enrollees made a payment in 4Q20, in line with 3Q20
Given the monthly volatility, the 2H20 average net loss rate of 5.9% provides
a better indicator for near‐term future loss expectations
8.7%
7.2%
6.8%
Expectation for
7.2%
1Q21 losses to be
6.5%
5.8%
5.9%
in the range of
2H20 average loss
5.3%
5.3%
rate of ~6%
5.2%
3.9%
3.8%
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Running average
Net loss rate
In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the Company offered COVID‐related customer relief programs to affected cardholders. Those accounts receiving relief may not have advanced to the next delinquency cycle in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the relief not been granted, thus impacting delinquency and net charge‐off rates and their timing.
