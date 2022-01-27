Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   US0185811082

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Data : Q4 2021 Slide Presentation

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Data

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

January 27, 2022

Ralph Andretta

President & CEO

Perry Beberman

EVP & CFO

© 2022 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives including our ability to realize the intended benefits of the spinoff of the LoyaltyOne® segment, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, market conditions and COVID-19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine and reduction in demand from clients.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, certain information included within this presentation, constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Our calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. In particular, Pre-tax pre-provisionearnings is calculated by increasing Income from continuing operations before income taxes by Provision for credit losses. Pre-tax pre-provisionearnings less gain on portfolio sale is calculated by decreasing Pre-taxpre-provision earnings by gains recognized on loan portfolio sales. We believe the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in understanding our results of operations and trends. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the financial tables and information that follows.

© 2022 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 2

Our Business Transformation

Leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions

Simplifying our Business Model

Expanding our Product Suite & Developing Strategic Relationships

  • Enhancing our Core Technology & Advancing Digital Capabilities

Improving our Capital Ratios and Reducing our Leverage

Increasing Prioritization of ESG

© 2022 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 3

Key Highlights

Financial Targets Performance Update

  • Exceeded 2021 financial guidance
  • Drove stronger than expected receivables growth
  • Positive credit performance with full year net loss rate near historical lows, reflective of disciplined risk management & environment

Credit Sales Update

  • Credit sales held strong in the fourth quarter, up 15% year-over-year
  • Holiday sales were strong with beauty and jewelry each up 30% from 4Q20
  • In-storecredit transactions increased year-over-year

Business Development and Product Update

  • Leveraged strong pipeline & robust business development & renewal activities
  • Further diversified mix of portfolios and products
  • Continued investment in digital capabilities to scale for growth
  • Expanded growth opportunities with strategic platform business relationships

© 2022 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 4

Brand Partner Highlights

Select New Brand Partners

Brand Partner Renewals

Select New Bread Direct Acquisition Partners

TBC Corporation including brands like:

© 2022 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Data Systems Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
07:19aALLIANCE DATA : Q4 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
07:08aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
06:59aALLIANCE DATA : Signs Long-Term Renewal Agreement with Ulta Beauty - Form 8-K
PU
06:52aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06:49aALLIANCE DATA : Declares Dividend on Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
06:48aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/19Ford, US Bancorp fall; Bank of America, Tegna rise
AQ
01/19Financial Stocks Adding to Wednesday Retreat in Late Trade
MT
01/19Financial Stocks Struggling Wednesday Afternoon
MT
01/19MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 19, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 899 M - -
Net income 2021 792 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,32x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 3 309 M 3 309 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliance Data Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 66,46 $
Average target price 97,50 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph J Andretta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Perry S. Beberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger H. Ballou Chairman
Joseph L. Motes Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Laurie A. Tucker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-0.17%3 309
FISERV, INC.-3.68%66 003
BLOCK, INC.-31.27%51 609
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.92%40 760
NEXI S.P.A-6.68%19 294
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.02%18 172