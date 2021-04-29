Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Data : Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2021

04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company's net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated.


For the

month ended
March 31, 2021


For the three

months ended

March 31, 2021


(dollars in thousands)

End of period receivables

$

15,536,610


$

15,536,610

Average receivables

$

15,427,869


$

15,785,034

Year over year change in average receivables


(13)%



(14)%

Net charge-offs

$

68,035


$

198,076

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables (1)


5.3%



5.0%










(1)

Compares to 6.9% and 7.0% for the month and three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively.






As of

March 31, 2021


As of

March 31, 2020


(dollars in thousands)

30 days + delinquencies - principal

$

564,404


$

995,682

Period ended receivables - principal

$

14,805,386


$

16,725,427

Delinquency rate


3.8%



6.0%

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID-19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors/Analysts


Brian Vereb


Alliance Data


614-528-4516


Brian.Vereb@AllianceData.com 




Media


Shelley Whiddon


Alliance Data


214-494-3811


Shelley.Whiddon@AllianceData.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-provides-card-services-performance-update-for-march-2021-301279946.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
07:48aALLIANCE DATA  : Q1 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
07:43aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
07:36aALLIANCE DATA  : Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2021
PR
07:33aALLIANCE DATA  : Earnings Flash (ADS) ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reports ..
MT
07:31aALLIANCE DATA  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
07:10aALLIANCE DATA  : Bread® To Enable Point-of-Sale Lending for Fiserv Merchant Clie..
PU
07:03aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06:49aALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06:46aALLIANCE DATA  : Declares Dividend on Common Stock
PR
04/26ALLIANCE DATA  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Alliance Data Systems to $116 F..
MT
More news
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ