Alliance Data : Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for April 29, 2021

04/15/2021 | 07:31am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's first-quarter 2021 results.

Conference Call/Webcast Information
Analysts can register to receive the dial-in details in advance here (conference ID "6479243"). The conference call will also be available via the Internet at www.AllianceData.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived on the company website.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference conference ID number "6479243." The replay will be available two hours after the end of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021.

About Alliance Data
Alliance Data ® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, FacebookLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Alliance Data
Brian Vereb – Investor Relations
614-528-4516
brian.vereb@alliancedata.com

Rachel Stultz – Media
614-729-4890
rachel.stultz@alliancedata.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-for-april-29-2021-301269554.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
