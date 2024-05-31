Financial Statements

for the Year Ended

31st March 2024

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss - Company

For the Quarter ended

For the Year ended

For the period ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Unaudited)

( Audited )

Variance

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

Gross Income

3,784,933,531

3,267,170,438

16

13,926,094,250

12,420,568,123

12

Interest income

3,505,780,158

3,172,322,070

11

13,184,634,453

11,946,843,634

10

Interest expenses

(1,627,920,543)

(2,202,059,600)

26

(7,297,688,560)

(7,411,342,695)

2

Net Interest Income

1,877,859,615

970,262,470

94

5,886,945,893

4,535,500,939

30

Fee and commission income

102,159,873

55,250,771

85

318,390,667

182,764,216

74

Net gain/(loss) from trading

(39,927,295)

(13,480,534)

(196)

(22,928,907)

16,315,769

(241)

Other operating income (net)

216,920,795

53,078,131

309

445,998,037

274,644,504

62

Total Operating Income

2,157,012,988

1,065,110,838

103

6,628,405,690

5,009,225,428

32

Impairment (charges) / reversal for loans and other

47,128,742

240,813,574

(80)

(335,708,297)

(274,638,036)

(22)

losses

Net Operating Income

2,204,141,730

1,305,924,412

69

6,292,697,393

4,734,587,392

33

Operating Expenses

Personnel expenses

(493,218,575)

(341,254,139)

(45)

(1,604,634,943)

(1,219,117,857)

(32)

Other operating expenses

(660,664,920)

(407,874,812)

(62)

(2,170,173,504)

(2,004,309,715)

(8)

Depreciation and amortization

(44,902,966)

(41,809,155)

(7)

(169,449,679)

(162,069,603)

(5)

Total operating expenses

(1,198,786,461)

(790,938,106)

(52)

(3,944,258,126)

(3,385,497,175)

(17)

Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services

1,005,355,269

514,986,306

95

2,348,439,267

1,349,090,217

74

Taxes on financial services

(292,919,930)

(129,193,611)

(127)

(668,603,605)

(419,432,886)

(59)

Operating Profit after Taxes on Financial Services

712,435,339

385,792,695

85

1,679,835,662

929,657,331

81

Share of profit/(loss) from associates

(2,932,714)

(8,850,202)

67

18,031,098

21,068,498

(14)

Profit before Taxation from Operations

709,502,625

376,942,493

88

1,697,866,760

950,725,829

79

Provision for income taxation

(285,186,880)

(124,206,381)

(130)

(780,987,408)

(445,801,882)

(75)

Profit for the Period

424,315,745

252,736,112

68

916,879,352

504,923,947

82

Basic/ Diluted earnings per share

12.59

7.50

27.21

14.98

Dividend Per Share paid

-

-

5.00

8.00

1

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss - Group

For the Quarter ended

For the Year ended

For the period ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Unaudited)

( Audited )

Variance

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

Gross Income

3,823,201,959

3,305,095,072

16

14,063,875,468

12,525,096,443

12

Interest income

3,506,881,388

3,178,368,025

10

13,200,296,688

11,959,844,861

10

Interest expenses

(1,627,960,151)

(2,196,335,156)

26

(7,286,440,505)

(7,395,214,020)

1

Net Interest Income

1,878,921,237

982,032,869

91

5,913,856,183

4,564,630,841

30

Fee and commission income

125,268,898

81,983,021

53

413,481,566

272,637,751

52

Net gain/(loss) from trading

(41,981,152)

(17,929,001)

(134)

(24,710,704)

13,779,786

(279)

Other operating income (net)

233,032,825

62,673,027

272

474,807,918

278,834,045

70

Total Operating Income

2,195,241,808

1,108,759,916

98

6,777,434,963

5,129,882,423

32

Impairment (charges) / reversal for loans and other losses

47,128,741

240,813,574

(80)

(335,708,297)

(274,638,036)

(22)

Net Operating Income

66

33

2,242,370,549

1,349,573,490

6,441,726,666

4,855,244,387

Operating Expenses

Personnel expenses

(495,563,810)

(344,145,494)

(44)

(1,618,466,326)

(1,231,220,988)

(31)

Other operating expenses

(656,064,846)

(415,559,344)

(58)

(2,180,701,749)

(2,020,716,220)

(8)

Depreciation and amortization

(45,078,367)

(41,979,642)

(7)

(170,136,539)

(162,752,147)

(5)

Total operating expenses

(1,196,707,023)

(801,684,480)

(49)

(3,969,304,614)

(3,414,689,355)

(16)

Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services

1,045,663,526

547,889,010

91

2,472,422,052

1,440,555,032

72

Taxes on financial services

(292,919,930)

(129,193,611)

(127)

(668,603,605)

(419,432,886)

(59)

Operating Profit after Taxes on Financial Services

752,743,596

418,695,399

80

1,803,818,447

1,021,122,146

77

Share of profit/(loss) from associates

(2,932,714)

(8,850,202)

67

18,031,098

21,068,498

(14)

Profit before Taxation from Operations

749,810,882

409,845,197

83

1,821,849,545

1,042,190,644

75

-

-

Provision for income taxation

(294,003,855)

(139,712,393)

(110)

(813,288,033)

(482,740,665)

(68)

Profit for the Period

455,807,027

270,132,804

69

1,008,561,512

559,449,979

80

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

444,451,272

263,859,594

68

975,500,926

532,796,274

83

Non controlling interest

11,355,755

6,273,210

81

33,060,586

26,653,705

24

Profit for the Period

455,807,027

270,132,804

69

1,008,561,512

559,449,979

80

Basic/ Diluted earnings per share

13.19

7.83

28.95

15.81

Dividend Per Share paid

-

-

5.00

8.00

2

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Company

For the Quarter ended

For the Year ended

For the period ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Unaudited)

( Audited )

Variance

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

Profit for the period

424,315,745

270,132,804

57

916,879,352

504,923,947

82

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income not to be

Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Actuarial gains /( losses ) on defined benefit plans

15,519,237

69,304,725

(78)

15,519,237

69,304,725

(78)

Deferred tax effect on above

(4,655,771)

(20,791,418)

78

(4,655,771)

(20,791,418)

78

Surplus from revaluation of property, plant &

529,154,857

-

-

-

equipment

529,154,857

-

Deferred tax effect on land

(90,269,862)

-

-

(90,269,862)

-

-

Deferred tax effect on building

(68,476,595)

-

-

(68,476,595)

-

-

Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair

21,690,148

14,795,420

47

41,220,588

(7,105,330)

680

value & realized profit/ (loss) to retained earnings

Net Other Comprehensive Income not be

402,962,014

63,308,727

537

422,492,454

41,407,977

920

Classified to Profit or Loss

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

827,277,759

333,441,530

148

1,339,371,806

546,331,924

145

3

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Group

For the period ended 31st March

Profit for the period

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

For the Quarter ended

For the Year ended

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Variance

(Unaudited)

( Audited )

Variance

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

455,807,027

270,132,804

69

1,008,561,512

559,449,979

80

Actuarial gains /( losses ) on defined benefit

(80)

plans

14,130,047

70,635,125

14,130,047

70,635,125

(80)

Deferred tax effect on above

(4,655,771)

(20,791,418)

78

(4,655,771)

(20,791,418)

78

Surplus from revaluation of property, plant &

-

-

-

equipment

529,154,857

-

529,154,857

Deferred tax effect on land

(90,269,862)

-

-

(90,269,862)

-

-

Deferred tax effect on building

(68,476,595)

-

-

(68,476,595)

-

-

Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair

value & realized profit/ (loss) to retained

21,690,148

14,795,420

47

41,220,588

(7,105,330)

680

earnings

Net Other Comprehensive Income not be

Classified to Profit or Loss

401,572,824

64,639,127

521

421,103,264

42,738,377

885

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

857,379,851

334,771,931

156

1,429,664,776

602,188,356

137

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

846,024,096

388,390,213

118

1,396,604,190

575,534,615

143

Non controlling interest

11,355,755

(53,618,283)

(121)

33,060,586

26,653,741

24

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

857,379,851

334,771,931

156

1,429,664,776

602,188,356

137

4

Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Financial Position

Company

Group

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Variance

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Variance

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,037,507,757

566,946,383

83

1,136,828,171

624,723,130

82

Repurchase agreements

962,606,909

250,154,110

285

962,606,909

250,154,110

285

Placements with banks & financial institutions

3,246,352,935

4,905,611,281

(34)

3,383,898,083

4,919,075,748

(31)

Financial assets recognised through profit or loss

3,508,968,758

3,130,690,272

12

3,508,968,758

3,130,690,272

12

Loans and advances - at amortised cost

23,506,870,064

17,449,867,823

35

23,506,870,064

17,449,867,823

35

Lease rentals receivable & stock out on hire - at amortised cost

22,597,190,332

21,552,425,839

5

22,597,190,332

21,552,425,839

5

Financial assets- fair value through other comprehensive income

317,703,694

182,705,621

74

317,703,694

182,705,621

74

Other trading stocks

85,653,478

59,653,942

44

85,653,478

59,653,942

44

Other financial assets

458,631,541

415,454,128

10

450,152,849

417,933,228

8

Other non financial assets

257,537,354

173,787,786

48

265,196,987

174,283,305

52

Investments in associates

110,332,180

70,906,846

56

128,484,547

97,412,381

32

Investments in subsidiaries

16,924,038

16,924,038

-

-

-

-

Investment property

187,680,000

163,200,000

15

295,680,000

253,200,000

17

Property, plant & equipment

3,202,649,652

2,595,446,980

23

3,202,950,925

2,596,074,215

23

Intangible assets

147,087,856

139,188,404

6

147,169,590

139,461,804

6

Right of use asset

356,347,453

365,346,690

(2)

356,347,453

365,346,690

(2)

Deferred tax assets

174,526,137

209,616,678

(17)

175,796,752

210,498,249

(16)

Total Assets

60,174,570,138

52,247,926,821

15

60,521,498,592

52,423,506,357

15

Liabilities

Due to banks

20,310,185,391

22,571,002,700

(10)

20,310,185,391

22,571,002,700

(10)

Due to depositors - at amortised cost

28,387,365,249

20,475,847,835

39

28,386,553,614

20,390,703,071

39

Other financial liabilities

1,129,788,583

522,582,852

116

1,159,602,656

558,574,175

108

Other non financial liabilities

219,237,671

87,430,046

151

219,237,671

88,295,195

148

Derivative financial liabilities

5,379,033

36,175,016

(85)

5,379,033

36,175,016

(85)

Income tax liabilities

928,513,196

708,410,305

31

938,772,455

722,146,198

30

Retirement benefit liabilities

52,103,008

48,489,232

7

56,338,393

50,962,873

11

Deferred tax liabilities

663,298,289

478,434,654

39

668,778,398

478,434,654

40

Lease Liability

349,669,732

361,416,001

(3)

349,669,731

361,416,001

(3)

Total Liabilities

52,045,540,152

45,289,788,641

15

52,094,517,342

45,257,709,883

15

Shareholders' Funds

Stated capital

613,980,000

613,980,000

-

613,980,000

613,980,000

-

Retained earnings

4,509,940,679

3,761,997,661

20

4,675,362,989

3,870,187,587

21

Reserves

3,005,109,307

2,582,160,519

16

3,005,109,307

2,582,160,519

16

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

8,129,029,986

6,958,138,180

17

8,294,452,296

7,066,328,106

17

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

132,528,954

99,468,368

33

Total Equity

8,129,029,986

6,958,138,180

17

8,426,981,250

7,165,796,474

18

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds

60,174,570,138

52,247,926,821

15

60,521,498,592

52,423,506,357

15

-

-

-

-

Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

820,666,741

857,880,137

820,666,741

857,880,137

Net assets value per share (LKR)

241

206

246

210

Accounting policies & notes to the accounts form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Certification

I certify that these Financial Statements are presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

W.A.D.D. Tillekeratne

W.P.K Jayawardane

R. K. E.P de Silva

Chief Financial Officer

Deputy Managing Director

Deputy Chairman & Managing Director

30-May-24 Colombo

5

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

Company

Stated Capital

Statutory Reserve

Revaluation Reserve

General Reserve

FVOCI

Non Controlling

Retained Earnings

Total

Fund

Interest

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)

613,980,000

977,236,040

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(21,728,358)

-

3,500,238,368

6,681,374,256

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

504,923,947

504,923,947

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

48,513,307

48,513,307

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &

Disposal profit

-

-

-

-

(7,105,330)

-

-

(7,105,330)

Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to

retained earning

-

-

-

-

(3,136,236)

-

3,136,236

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

25,246,197

-

-

-

-

(25,246,197)

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(269,568,000)

(269,568,000)

Balances as at 31st March 2023

613,980,000

1,002,482,237

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(31,969,924)

-

3,761,997,661

6,958,138,180

Balance as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)

613,980,000

1,002,482,237

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(31,969,924)

-

3,761,997,661

6,958,138,180

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

916,879,352

916,879,352

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,863,466

10,863,466

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &

Disposal profit

-

-

-

-

41,220,588

-

-

41,220,588

Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to

-

-

-

-

(34,524,168)

-

34,524,168

-

retained earning

Revaluation Surplus

-

-

370,408,400

-

-

-

-

370,408,400

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

45,843,968

-

-

-

(45,843,968)

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(168,480,000)

(168,480,000)

Balances as at 31st March 2024

613,980,000

1,048,326,205

1,593,798,551

388,258,055

(25,273,504)

-

4,509,940,679

8,129,029,986

6

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

Group

Stated Capital

Statutory Reserve

Revaluation Reserve

General Reserve

FVOCI

Non Controlling

Retained Earnings

Total

Fund

Interest

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)

613,980,000

977,236,040

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(21,728,358)

72,478,808

3,588,577,822

6,842,192,518

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

26,653,741

532,796,238

559,449,979

Other comprehensive income, net of tax -

Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

335,819

49,507,888

49,843,707

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &

Disposal profit

-

-

-

-

(7,105,330)

-

-

(7,105,330)

Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to

retained earning

-

-

-

-

(3,136,236)

-

3,136,236

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

25,246,197

-

-

-

-

(25,246,197)

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(278,584,400)

(278,584,400)

Balances as at 31st March 2023

613,980,000

1,002,482,237

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(31,969,924)

99,468,368

3,870,187,587

7,165,796,474

Balance as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)

613,980,000

1,002,482,237

1,223,390,151

388,258,055

(31,969,924)

99,468,368

3,870,187,587

7,165,796,474

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

33,060,586

975,500,926

1,008,561,512

Other comprehensive income, net of tax -

Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,474,276

9,474,276

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &

Disposal profit

-

-

-

-

41,220,588

-

-

41,220,588

Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to

retained earning

-

-

-

-

(34,524,168)

-

34,524,168

-

Revaluation Surplus

-

-

370,408,400

-

-

-

-

370,408,400

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

45,843,968

-

-

-

-

(45,843,968)

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(168,480,000)

(168,480,000)

Balances as at 31st March 2024

613,980,000

1,048,326,205

1,593,798,551

388,258,055

(25,273,504)

132,528,954

4,675,362,989

8,426,981,250

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Accounting policies & notes to accounts form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

7

Alliance Finance Company PLC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31st March

Company

Group

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

Profit before Income Tax Expense

1,697,866,760

950,725,829

1,821,849,545

1,042,190,644

Adjustments for;

Depreciation of property, plant & equipment

158,683,135

150,711,053

159,178,329

151,201,931

Amortization of intangible assets

10,766,544

11,358,550

10,958,210

11,550,216

Amortization of right of use asset

128,590,164

127,702,817

128,590,164

127,702,817

Interest expense on lease liability

45,325,284

44,022,441

45,325,284

44,022,441

Impairment provision /(reversal)

106,846,334

40,334,682

106,846,334

40,334,682

Interest on fixed deposits, commercial paper & treasury bills

(405,447,590)

(243,766,340)

(421,109,825)

(256,767,567)

Fair value gain on investments (FVTPL)

(7,172,338)

-

(7,172,338)

-

Fair value gain on investment property

(24,480,000)

(3,609,900)

(42,480,000)

(7,949,484)

Bad debt written-off

228,861,963

234,303,354

228,861,963

234,303,354

Diminution/(appreciation) in value of treasury bonds

-

2,753,591

-

2,753,591

Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant & equipment

(78,391,610)

(12,652,649)

(78,391,610)

(12,652,649)

Loss/(profit)from sale of vehicle

(43,035,311)

3,122,258

(43,035,311)

3,122,258

Loss/(profit) on disposal of real estates

(4,503,313)

(9,105,101)

(4,503,313)

(9,105,101)

Provision for defined benefit plans

59,869,919

64,321,756

60,563,055

65,228,272

Dividend received

(12,264,186)

(29,789,738)

(19,219,784)

(20,174,158)

Share of (profit) from associates

(18,031,098)

(21,068,498)

(18,031,098)

(21,068,498)

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

1,843,484,657

1,309,364,105

1,928,229,605

1,394,692,749

(Increase)/decrease in trading stock

21,539,088

53,647,645

21,539,088

53,647,645

(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances

(6,123,554,883)

(2,602,720,732)

(6,123,554,884)

(2,602,720,732)

(Increase)/decrease in lease rentals receivable

(1,314,894,396)

3,627,297,790

(1,314,894,397)

3,627,297,790

(Increase)/decrease in hire purchase rentals receivable

974,249

10,858

974,249

10,858

(Increase)/decrease in fixed deposits & repurchase agreements

946,805,547

(4,617,840,183)

822,724,866

(4,631,304,650)

(Increase)/decrease in other financial assets

(43,177,413)

220,886,321

(32,219,621)

212,723,365

(Increase)/decrease in other non financial assets

65,518,508

133,102,711

58,354,394

89,060,073

(Increase)/decrease in derivative financial liabilities

(30,795,983)

119,098,210

(30,795,983)

119,098,210

Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to depositors

7,911,517,414

5,794,472,153

7,995,850,543

5,709,327,388

Increase/(decrease) in other financial liabilities

550,134,178

(830,273,099)

543,956,927

(784,818,486)

Increase/(decrease) in other non financial liabilities

131,807,625

(96,676,127)

130,942,477

(95,810,979)

Cash generated from/(used in) Operations

3,959,358,591

3,110,369,652

4,001,107,264

3,091,203,231

Retirement benefit liabilities paid

(40,736,908)

(27,744,250)

(40,736,908)

(27,744,250)

Investment in gratuity fund

-

(40,212,220)

-

(40,212,220)

Taxes paid

(504,332,568)

(655,567,767)

(535,339,343)

(676,481,543)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

3,414,289,115

2,386,845,415

3,425,031,013

2,346,765,218

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Acquisition of property, plant & equipment

(305,167,340)

(249,592,489)

(305,336,572)

(249,592,489)

Acquisition of right of use assets

(119,590,927)

(17,326,000)

(119,590,927)

(17,326,000)

Acquisition of Intangible Assets

(18,665,996)

(23,831,523)

(18,665,996)

(23,831,523)

Investment in associates

(21,394,236)

-

(13,041,068)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant & equipment

146,828,000

18,411,350

146,828,000

18,411,350

Proceeds from sales of vehicles

-

262,252,000

-

262,252,000

Proceeds from sales of real estates

-

22,955,000

-

22,955,000

Net sales/ (purchases) of financial investments -FVTPL/FVOCI

(464,883,633)

(1,636,253,705)

(464,883,633)

(1,636,253,705)

Dividend received

12,264,186

29,789,738

19,219,784

20,174,158

Interest on fixed deposits, commercial paper & treasury bills

405,447,590

243,766,340

421,109,825

256,767,567

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

(365,162,356)

(1,349,829,289)

(334,360,587)

(1,346,443,642)

Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities

Settlement of operating Lease liabilities

(149,268,076)

(140,943,853)

(149,268,076)

(140,943,853)

Increase/(decrease) in borrowed funds

-

(867,759,553)

-

(867,759,553)

Net increase /(decrease) in other borrowings

(62,413,959)

(3,140,673,013)

(62,413,959)

(3,140,673,013)

Dividend paid

(168,480,000)

(269,568,000)

(168,480,000)

(278,584,400)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

(380,162,035)

(4,418,944,419)

(380,162,035)

(4,427,960,819)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,668,964,724

(3,381,928,293)

2,710,508,391

(3,427,639,242)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(2,952,136,234)

429,792,059

(2,894,359,487)

533,279,755

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

(283,171,510)

(2,952,136,234)

(183,851,096)

(2,894,359,487)

Movement in Cash and Cash Equivalent

2,668,964,724

(3,381,928,293)

2,710,508,391

(3,427,639,242)

Note : Reporting cash flows from operating activities

The Company reports cash flows from operating activities by using the indirect method. The indirect method - whereby profit or loss is adjusted for the effects of non-cash items, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments, and items of income or expense associated with investing or financing cash flows - is shown above.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

8

Alliance Finance Company PLC

Fair Value Hierarchy

Company

Financial assets

Fair Value Measurement using

Quoted Prices in

Significant

Significant

Unobservable

Active Markets

Observable Inputs

Inputs

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

LKR

LKR

LKR

LKR

As at 31st March 2024

Financial assets - Recognised through

Profit or Loss

Government of Sri Lanka treasury bills

-

1,900,347,524

-

1,900,347,524

Government of Sri Lanka treasury bonds

-

626,067,144

-

626,067,144

Financial assets - Fair value through

Profit or Loss

Quoted Investments

127,629,421

-

-

127,629,421

Investment in Unit Trust

854,924,669

-

-

854,924,669

Financial assets - Fair value through

Other Comprehensive Income

Quoted Investments

317,124,444

-

-

317,124,444

Unquoted Investments

-

-

579,250

579,250

1,299,678,534

2,526,414,668

579,250

3,826,672,452

Liabilities

Due to Depositors

-

28,387,365,249

-

28,387,365,249

Due to Banks

-

20,310,185,391

-

20,310,185,391

Derivative financial liabilities

-

5,379,033

-

5,379,033

-

48,702,929,673

-

48,702,929,673

As at 31st March 2023

Financial assets - Recognised through

Profit or Loss

Government of Sri Lanka treasury bills

-

3,130,690,272

-

3,130,690,272

Financial assets - Fair value through

Other Comprehensive Income

Quoted Investments

182,705,621

-

-

182,705,621

Unquoted Investments

-

-

579,250

579,250

182,705,621

3,130,690,272

579,250

3,313,975,143

Liabilities

Due to Depositors

-

20,475,847,835

-

20,475,847,835

Due to Banks

-

22,571,002,700

-

22,571,002,700

Derivative financial liabilities

-

36,175,016

-

36,175,016

-

43,083,025,551

-

43,083,025,551

9

