Alliance Finance Company PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Company Group As at 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Variance 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Variance LKR LKR % LKR LKR % (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,037,507,757 566,946,383 83 1,136,828,171 624,723,130 82 Repurchase agreements 962,606,909 250,154,110 285 962,606,909 250,154,110 285 Placements with banks & financial institutions 3,246,352,935 4,905,611,281 (34) 3,383,898,083 4,919,075,748 (31) Financial assets recognised through profit or loss 3,508,968,758 3,130,690,272 12 3,508,968,758 3,130,690,272 12 Loans and advances - at amortised cost 23,506,870,064 17,449,867,823 35 23,506,870,064 17,449,867,823 35 Lease rentals receivable & stock out on hire - at amortised cost 22,597,190,332 21,552,425,839 5 22,597,190,332 21,552,425,839 5 Financial assets- fair value through other comprehensive income 317,703,694 182,705,621 74 317,703,694 182,705,621 74 Other trading stocks 85,653,478 59,653,942 44 85,653,478 59,653,942 44 Other financial assets 458,631,541 415,454,128 10 450,152,849 417,933,228 8 Other non financial assets 257,537,354 173,787,786 48 265,196,987 174,283,305 52 Investments in associates 110,332,180 70,906,846 56 128,484,547 97,412,381 32 Investments in subsidiaries 16,924,038 16,924,038 - - - - Investment property 187,680,000 163,200,000 15 295,680,000 253,200,000 17 Property, plant & equipment 3,202,649,652 2,595,446,980 23 3,202,950,925 2,596,074,215 23 Intangible assets 147,087,856 139,188,404 6 147,169,590 139,461,804 6 Right of use asset 356,347,453 365,346,690 (2) 356,347,453 365,346,690 (2) Deferred tax assets 174,526,137 209,616,678 (17) 175,796,752 210,498,249 (16) Total Assets 60,174,570,138 52,247,926,821 15 60,521,498,592 52,423,506,357 15 Liabilities Due to banks 20,310,185,391 22,571,002,700 (10) 20,310,185,391 22,571,002,700 (10) Due to depositors - at amortised cost 28,387,365,249 20,475,847,835 39 28,386,553,614 20,390,703,071 39 Other financial liabilities 1,129,788,583 522,582,852 116 1,159,602,656 558,574,175 108 Other non financial liabilities 219,237,671 87,430,046 151 219,237,671 88,295,195 148 Derivative financial liabilities 5,379,033 36,175,016 (85) 5,379,033 36,175,016 (85) Income tax liabilities 928,513,196 708,410,305 31 938,772,455 722,146,198 30 Retirement benefit liabilities 52,103,008 48,489,232 7 56,338,393 50,962,873 11 Deferred tax liabilities 663,298,289 478,434,654 39 668,778,398 478,434,654 40 Lease Liability 349,669,732 361,416,001 (3) 349,669,731 361,416,001 (3) Total Liabilities 52,045,540,152 45,289,788,641 15 52,094,517,342 45,257,709,883 15 Shareholders' Funds Stated capital 613,980,000 613,980,000 - 613,980,000 613,980,000 - Retained earnings 4,509,940,679 3,761,997,661 20 4,675,362,989 3,870,187,587 21 Reserves 3,005,109,307 2,582,160,519 16 3,005,109,307 2,582,160,519 16 Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 8,129,029,986 6,958,138,180 17 8,294,452,296 7,066,328,106 17 Non controlling interest - - - 132,528,954 99,468,368 33 Total Equity 8,129,029,986 6,958,138,180 17 8,426,981,250 7,165,796,474 18 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds 60,174,570,138 52,247,926,821 15 60,521,498,592 52,423,506,357 15 - - - - Contingent Liabilities and Commitments 820,666,741 857,880,137 820,666,741 857,880,137 Net assets value per share (LKR) 241 206 246 210

Accounting policies & notes to the accounts form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Certification

I certify that these Financial Statements are presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

W.A.D.D. Tillekeratne W.P.K Jayawardane R. K. E.P de Silva Chief Financial Officer Deputy Managing Director Deputy Chairman & Managing Director

30-May-24 Colombo

