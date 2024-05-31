Financial Statements
for the Year Ended
31st March 2024
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss - Company
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
For the period ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Unaudited)
( Audited )
Variance
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
Gross Income
3,784,933,531
3,267,170,438
16
13,926,094,250
12,420,568,123
12
Interest income
3,505,780,158
3,172,322,070
11
13,184,634,453
11,946,843,634
10
Interest expenses
(1,627,920,543)
(2,202,059,600)
26
(7,297,688,560)
(7,411,342,695)
2
Net Interest Income
1,877,859,615
970,262,470
94
5,886,945,893
4,535,500,939
30
Fee and commission income
102,159,873
55,250,771
85
318,390,667
182,764,216
74
Net gain/(loss) from trading
(39,927,295)
(13,480,534)
(196)
(22,928,907)
16,315,769
(241)
Other operating income (net)
216,920,795
53,078,131
309
445,998,037
274,644,504
62
Total Operating Income
2,157,012,988
1,065,110,838
103
6,628,405,690
5,009,225,428
32
Impairment (charges) / reversal for loans and other
47,128,742
240,813,574
(80)
(335,708,297)
(274,638,036)
(22)
losses
Net Operating Income
2,204,141,730
1,305,924,412
69
6,292,697,393
4,734,587,392
33
Operating Expenses
Personnel expenses
(493,218,575)
(341,254,139)
(45)
(1,604,634,943)
(1,219,117,857)
(32)
Other operating expenses
(660,664,920)
(407,874,812)
(62)
(2,170,173,504)
(2,004,309,715)
(8)
Depreciation and amortization
(44,902,966)
(41,809,155)
(7)
(169,449,679)
(162,069,603)
(5)
Total operating expenses
(1,198,786,461)
(790,938,106)
(52)
(3,944,258,126)
(3,385,497,175)
(17)
Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services
1,005,355,269
514,986,306
95
2,348,439,267
1,349,090,217
74
Taxes on financial services
(292,919,930)
(129,193,611)
(127)
(668,603,605)
(419,432,886)
(59)
Operating Profit after Taxes on Financial Services
712,435,339
385,792,695
85
1,679,835,662
929,657,331
81
Share of profit/(loss) from associates
(2,932,714)
(8,850,202)
67
18,031,098
21,068,498
(14)
Profit before Taxation from Operations
709,502,625
376,942,493
88
1,697,866,760
950,725,829
79
Provision for income taxation
(285,186,880)
(124,206,381)
(130)
(780,987,408)
(445,801,882)
(75)
Profit for the Period
424,315,745
252,736,112
68
916,879,352
504,923,947
82
Basic/ Diluted earnings per share
12.59
7.50
27.21
14.98
Dividend Per Share paid
-
-
5.00
8.00
1
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss - Group
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
For the period ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Unaudited)
( Audited )
Variance
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
Gross Income
3,823,201,959
3,305,095,072
16
14,063,875,468
12,525,096,443
12
Interest income
3,506,881,388
3,178,368,025
10
13,200,296,688
11,959,844,861
10
Interest expenses
(1,627,960,151)
(2,196,335,156)
26
(7,286,440,505)
(7,395,214,020)
1
Net Interest Income
1,878,921,237
982,032,869
91
5,913,856,183
4,564,630,841
30
Fee and commission income
125,268,898
81,983,021
53
413,481,566
272,637,751
52
Net gain/(loss) from trading
(41,981,152)
(17,929,001)
(134)
(24,710,704)
13,779,786
(279)
Other operating income (net)
233,032,825
62,673,027
272
474,807,918
278,834,045
70
Total Operating Income
2,195,241,808
1,108,759,916
98
6,777,434,963
5,129,882,423
32
Impairment (charges) / reversal for loans and other losses
47,128,741
240,813,574
(80)
(335,708,297)
(274,638,036)
(22)
Net Operating Income
66
33
2,242,370,549
1,349,573,490
6,441,726,666
4,855,244,387
Operating Expenses
Personnel expenses
(495,563,810)
(344,145,494)
(44)
(1,618,466,326)
(1,231,220,988)
(31)
Other operating expenses
(656,064,846)
(415,559,344)
(58)
(2,180,701,749)
(2,020,716,220)
(8)
Depreciation and amortization
(45,078,367)
(41,979,642)
(7)
(170,136,539)
(162,752,147)
(5)
Total operating expenses
(1,196,707,023)
(801,684,480)
(49)
(3,969,304,614)
(3,414,689,355)
(16)
Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services
1,045,663,526
547,889,010
91
2,472,422,052
1,440,555,032
72
Taxes on financial services
(292,919,930)
(129,193,611)
(127)
(668,603,605)
(419,432,886)
(59)
Operating Profit after Taxes on Financial Services
752,743,596
418,695,399
80
1,803,818,447
1,021,122,146
77
Share of profit/(loss) from associates
(2,932,714)
(8,850,202)
67
18,031,098
21,068,498
(14)
Profit before Taxation from Operations
749,810,882
409,845,197
83
1,821,849,545
1,042,190,644
75
-
-
Provision for income taxation
(294,003,855)
(139,712,393)
(110)
(813,288,033)
(482,740,665)
(68)
Profit for the Period
455,807,027
270,132,804
69
1,008,561,512
559,449,979
80
Profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
444,451,272
263,859,594
68
975,500,926
532,796,274
83
Non controlling interest
11,355,755
6,273,210
81
33,060,586
26,653,705
24
Profit for the Period
455,807,027
270,132,804
69
1,008,561,512
559,449,979
80
Basic/ Diluted earnings per share
13.19
7.83
28.95
15.81
Dividend Per Share paid
-
-
5.00
8.00
2
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Comprehensive Income - Company
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
For the period ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Unaudited)
( Audited )
Variance
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
Profit for the period
424,315,745
270,132,804
57
916,879,352
504,923,947
82
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income not to be
Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Actuarial gains /( losses ) on defined benefit plans
15,519,237
69,304,725
(78)
15,519,237
69,304,725
(78)
Deferred tax effect on above
(4,655,771)
(20,791,418)
78
(4,655,771)
(20,791,418)
78
Surplus from revaluation of property, plant &
529,154,857
-
-
-
equipment
529,154,857
-
Deferred tax effect on land
(90,269,862)
-
-
(90,269,862)
-
-
Deferred tax effect on building
(68,476,595)
-
-
(68,476,595)
-
-
Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair
21,690,148
14,795,420
47
41,220,588
(7,105,330)
680
value & realized profit/ (loss) to retained earnings
Net Other Comprehensive Income not be
402,962,014
63,308,727
537
422,492,454
41,407,977
920
Classified to Profit or Loss
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
827,277,759
333,441,530
148
1,339,371,806
546,331,924
145
3
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Comprehensive Income - Group
For the period ended 31st March
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Unaudited)
( Audited )
Variance
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
455,807,027
270,132,804
69
1,008,561,512
559,449,979
80
Actuarial gains /( losses ) on defined benefit
(80)
plans
14,130,047
70,635,125
14,130,047
70,635,125
(80)
Deferred tax effect on above
(4,655,771)
(20,791,418)
78
(4,655,771)
(20,791,418)
78
Surplus from revaluation of property, plant &
-
-
-
equipment
529,154,857
-
529,154,857
Deferred tax effect on land
(90,269,862)
-
-
(90,269,862)
-
-
Deferred tax effect on building
(68,476,595)
-
-
(68,476,595)
-
-
Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair
value & realized profit/ (loss) to retained
21,690,148
14,795,420
47
41,220,588
(7,105,330)
680
earnings
Net Other Comprehensive Income not be
Classified to Profit or Loss
401,572,824
64,639,127
521
421,103,264
42,738,377
885
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
857,379,851
334,771,931
156
1,429,664,776
602,188,356
137
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
846,024,096
388,390,213
118
1,396,604,190
575,534,615
143
Non controlling interest
11,355,755
(53,618,283)
(121)
33,060,586
26,653,741
24
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
857,379,851
334,771,931
156
1,429,664,776
602,188,356
137
4
Company
Group
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Variance
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Variance
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,037,507,757
566,946,383
83
1,136,828,171
624,723,130
82
Repurchase agreements
962,606,909
250,154,110
285
962,606,909
250,154,110
285
Placements with banks & financial institutions
3,246,352,935
4,905,611,281
(34)
3,383,898,083
4,919,075,748
(31)
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss
3,508,968,758
3,130,690,272
12
3,508,968,758
3,130,690,272
12
Loans and advances - at amortised cost
23,506,870,064
17,449,867,823
35
23,506,870,064
17,449,867,823
35
Lease rentals receivable & stock out on hire - at amortised cost
22,597,190,332
21,552,425,839
5
22,597,190,332
21,552,425,839
5
Financial assets- fair value through other comprehensive income
317,703,694
182,705,621
74
317,703,694
182,705,621
74
Other trading stocks
85,653,478
59,653,942
44
85,653,478
59,653,942
44
Other financial assets
458,631,541
415,454,128
10
450,152,849
417,933,228
8
Other non financial assets
257,537,354
173,787,786
48
265,196,987
174,283,305
52
Investments in associates
110,332,180
70,906,846
56
128,484,547
97,412,381
32
Investments in subsidiaries
16,924,038
16,924,038
-
-
-
-
Investment property
187,680,000
163,200,000
15
295,680,000
253,200,000
17
Property, plant & equipment
3,202,649,652
2,595,446,980
23
3,202,950,925
2,596,074,215
23
Intangible assets
147,087,856
139,188,404
6
147,169,590
139,461,804
6
Right of use asset
356,347,453
365,346,690
(2)
356,347,453
365,346,690
(2)
Deferred tax assets
174,526,137
209,616,678
(17)
175,796,752
210,498,249
(16)
Total Assets
60,174,570,138
52,247,926,821
15
60,521,498,592
52,423,506,357
15
Liabilities
Due to banks
20,310,185,391
22,571,002,700
(10)
20,310,185,391
22,571,002,700
(10)
Due to depositors - at amortised cost
28,387,365,249
20,475,847,835
39
28,386,553,614
20,390,703,071
39
Other financial liabilities
1,129,788,583
522,582,852
116
1,159,602,656
558,574,175
108
Other non financial liabilities
219,237,671
87,430,046
151
219,237,671
88,295,195
148
Derivative financial liabilities
5,379,033
36,175,016
(85)
5,379,033
36,175,016
(85)
Income tax liabilities
928,513,196
708,410,305
31
938,772,455
722,146,198
30
Retirement benefit liabilities
52,103,008
48,489,232
7
56,338,393
50,962,873
11
Deferred tax liabilities
663,298,289
478,434,654
39
668,778,398
478,434,654
40
Lease Liability
349,669,732
361,416,001
(3)
349,669,731
361,416,001
(3)
Total Liabilities
52,045,540,152
45,289,788,641
15
52,094,517,342
45,257,709,883
15
Shareholders' Funds
Stated capital
613,980,000
613,980,000
-
613,980,000
613,980,000
-
Retained earnings
4,509,940,679
3,761,997,661
20
4,675,362,989
3,870,187,587
21
Reserves
3,005,109,307
2,582,160,519
16
3,005,109,307
2,582,160,519
16
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
8,129,029,986
6,958,138,180
17
8,294,452,296
7,066,328,106
17
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
132,528,954
99,468,368
33
Total Equity
8,129,029,986
6,958,138,180
17
8,426,981,250
7,165,796,474
18
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds
60,174,570,138
52,247,926,821
15
60,521,498,592
52,423,506,357
15
-
-
-
-
Contingent Liabilities and Commitments
820,666,741
857,880,137
820,666,741
857,880,137
Net assets value per share (LKR)
241
206
246
210
Accounting policies & notes to the accounts form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Certification
I certify that these Financial Statements are presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
W.A.D.D. Tillekeratne
W.P.K Jayawardane
R. K. E.P de Silva
Chief Financial Officer
Deputy Managing Director
Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
30-May-24 Colombo
5
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
Company
Stated Capital
Statutory Reserve
Revaluation Reserve
General Reserve
FVOCI
Non Controlling
Retained Earnings
Total
Fund
Interest
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)
613,980,000
977,236,040
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(21,728,358)
-
3,500,238,368
6,681,374,256
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
504,923,947
504,923,947
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
48,513,307
48,513,307
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &
Disposal profit
-
-
-
-
(7,105,330)
-
-
(7,105,330)
Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to
retained earning
-
-
-
-
(3,136,236)
-
3,136,236
-
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
25,246,197
-
-
-
-
(25,246,197)
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(269,568,000)
(269,568,000)
Balances as at 31st March 2023
613,980,000
1,002,482,237
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(31,969,924)
-
3,761,997,661
6,958,138,180
Balance as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)
613,980,000
1,002,482,237
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(31,969,924)
-
3,761,997,661
6,958,138,180
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
916,879,352
916,879,352
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,863,466
10,863,466
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &
Disposal profit
-
-
-
-
41,220,588
-
-
41,220,588
Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to
-
-
-
-
(34,524,168)
-
34,524,168
-
retained earning
Revaluation Surplus
-
-
370,408,400
-
-
-
-
370,408,400
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
45,843,968
-
-
-
(45,843,968)
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(168,480,000)
(168,480,000)
Balances as at 31st March 2024
613,980,000
1,048,326,205
1,593,798,551
388,258,055
(25,273,504)
-
4,509,940,679
8,129,029,986
6
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
Group
Stated Capital
Statutory Reserve
Revaluation Reserve
General Reserve
FVOCI
Non Controlling
Retained Earnings
Total
Fund
Interest
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Audited)
613,980,000
977,236,040
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(21,728,358)
72,478,808
3,588,577,822
6,842,192,518
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
26,653,741
532,796,238
559,449,979
Other comprehensive income, net of tax -
Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
335,819
49,507,888
49,843,707
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &
Disposal profit
-
-
-
-
(7,105,330)
-
-
(7,105,330)
Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to
retained earning
-
-
-
-
(3,136,236)
-
3,136,236
-
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
25,246,197
-
-
-
-
(25,246,197)
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(278,584,400)
(278,584,400)
Balances as at 31st March 2023
613,980,000
1,002,482,237
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(31,969,924)
99,468,368
3,870,187,587
7,165,796,474
Balance as at 1st April 2023 (Audited)
613,980,000
1,002,482,237
1,223,390,151
388,258,055
(31,969,924)
99,468,368
3,870,187,587
7,165,796,474
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
33,060,586
975,500,926
1,008,561,512
Other comprehensive income, net of tax -
Net actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,474,276
9,474,276
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value &
Disposal profit
-
-
-
-
41,220,588
-
-
41,220,588
Transfer of realized profit on equity instrument disposal to
retained earning
-
-
-
-
(34,524,168)
-
34,524,168
-
Revaluation Surplus
-
-
370,408,400
-
-
-
-
370,408,400
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
45,843,968
-
-
-
-
(45,843,968)
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(168,480,000)
(168,480,000)
Balances as at 31st March 2024
613,980,000
1,048,326,205
1,593,798,551
388,258,055
(25,273,504)
132,528,954
4,675,362,989
8,426,981,250
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Accounting policies & notes to accounts form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
7
Alliance Finance Company PLC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31st March
Company
Group
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows From / (Used in) Operating Activities
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
Profit before Income Tax Expense
1,697,866,760
950,725,829
1,821,849,545
1,042,190,644
Adjustments for;
Depreciation of property, plant & equipment
158,683,135
150,711,053
159,178,329
151,201,931
Amortization of intangible assets
10,766,544
11,358,550
10,958,210
11,550,216
Amortization of right of use asset
128,590,164
127,702,817
128,590,164
127,702,817
Interest expense on lease liability
45,325,284
44,022,441
45,325,284
44,022,441
Impairment provision /(reversal)
106,846,334
40,334,682
106,846,334
40,334,682
Interest on fixed deposits, commercial paper & treasury bills
(405,447,590)
(243,766,340)
(421,109,825)
(256,767,567)
Fair value gain on investments (FVTPL)
(7,172,338)
-
(7,172,338)
-
Fair value gain on investment property
(24,480,000)
(3,609,900)
(42,480,000)
(7,949,484)
Bad debt written-off
228,861,963
234,303,354
228,861,963
234,303,354
Diminution/(appreciation) in value of treasury bonds
-
2,753,591
-
2,753,591
Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant & equipment
(78,391,610)
(12,652,649)
(78,391,610)
(12,652,649)
Loss/(profit)from sale of vehicle
(43,035,311)
3,122,258
(43,035,311)
3,122,258
Loss/(profit) on disposal of real estates
(4,503,313)
(9,105,101)
(4,503,313)
(9,105,101)
Provision for defined benefit plans
59,869,919
64,321,756
60,563,055
65,228,272
Dividend received
(12,264,186)
(29,789,738)
(19,219,784)
(20,174,158)
Share of (profit) from associates
(18,031,098)
(21,068,498)
(18,031,098)
(21,068,498)
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
1,843,484,657
1,309,364,105
1,928,229,605
1,394,692,749
(Increase)/decrease in trading stock
21,539,088
53,647,645
21,539,088
53,647,645
(Increase)/decrease in loans and advances
(6,123,554,883)
(2,602,720,732)
(6,123,554,884)
(2,602,720,732)
(Increase)/decrease in lease rentals receivable
(1,314,894,396)
3,627,297,790
(1,314,894,397)
3,627,297,790
(Increase)/decrease in hire purchase rentals receivable
974,249
10,858
974,249
10,858
(Increase)/decrease in fixed deposits & repurchase agreements
946,805,547
(4,617,840,183)
822,724,866
(4,631,304,650)
(Increase)/decrease in other financial assets
(43,177,413)
220,886,321
(32,219,621)
212,723,365
(Increase)/decrease in other non financial assets
65,518,508
133,102,711
58,354,394
89,060,073
(Increase)/decrease in derivative financial liabilities
(30,795,983)
119,098,210
(30,795,983)
119,098,210
Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to depositors
7,911,517,414
5,794,472,153
7,995,850,543
5,709,327,388
Increase/(decrease) in other financial liabilities
550,134,178
(830,273,099)
543,956,927
(784,818,486)
Increase/(decrease) in other non financial liabilities
131,807,625
(96,676,127)
130,942,477
(95,810,979)
Cash generated from/(used in) Operations
3,959,358,591
3,110,369,652
4,001,107,264
3,091,203,231
Retirement benefit liabilities paid
(40,736,908)
(27,744,250)
(40,736,908)
(27,744,250)
Investment in gratuity fund
-
(40,212,220)
-
(40,212,220)
Taxes paid
(504,332,568)
(655,567,767)
(535,339,343)
(676,481,543)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
3,414,289,115
2,386,845,415
3,425,031,013
2,346,765,218
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant & equipment
(305,167,340)
(249,592,489)
(305,336,572)
(249,592,489)
Acquisition of right of use assets
(119,590,927)
(17,326,000)
(119,590,927)
(17,326,000)
Acquisition of Intangible Assets
(18,665,996)
(23,831,523)
(18,665,996)
(23,831,523)
Investment in associates
(21,394,236)
-
(13,041,068)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant & equipment
146,828,000
18,411,350
146,828,000
18,411,350
Proceeds from sales of vehicles
-
262,252,000
-
262,252,000
Proceeds from sales of real estates
-
22,955,000
-
22,955,000
Net sales/ (purchases) of financial investments -FVTPL/FVOCI
(464,883,633)
(1,636,253,705)
(464,883,633)
(1,636,253,705)
Dividend received
12,264,186
29,789,738
19,219,784
20,174,158
Interest on fixed deposits, commercial paper & treasury bills
405,447,590
243,766,340
421,109,825
256,767,567
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
(365,162,356)
(1,349,829,289)
(334,360,587)
(1,346,443,642)
Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities
Settlement of operating Lease liabilities
(149,268,076)
(140,943,853)
(149,268,076)
(140,943,853)
Increase/(decrease) in borrowed funds
-
(867,759,553)
-
(867,759,553)
Net increase /(decrease) in other borrowings
(62,413,959)
(3,140,673,013)
(62,413,959)
(3,140,673,013)
Dividend paid
(168,480,000)
(269,568,000)
(168,480,000)
(278,584,400)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
(380,162,035)
(4,418,944,419)
(380,162,035)
(4,427,960,819)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,668,964,724
(3,381,928,293)
2,710,508,391
(3,427,639,242)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(2,952,136,234)
429,792,059
(2,894,359,487)
533,279,755
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
(283,171,510)
(2,952,136,234)
(183,851,096)
(2,894,359,487)
Movement in Cash and Cash Equivalent
2,668,964,724
(3,381,928,293)
2,710,508,391
(3,427,639,242)
Note : Reporting cash flows from operating activities
The Company reports cash flows from operating activities by using the indirect method. The indirect method - whereby profit or loss is adjusted for the effects of non-cash items, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments, and items of income or expense associated with investing or financing cash flows - is shown above.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
8
Alliance Finance Company PLC
Fair Value Hierarchy
Company
Financial assets
Fair Value Measurement using
Quoted Prices in
Significant
Significant
Unobservable
Active Markets
Observable Inputs
Inputs
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
LKR
LKR
LKR
LKR
As at 31st March 2024
Financial assets - Recognised through
Profit or Loss
Government of Sri Lanka treasury bills
-
1,900,347,524
-
1,900,347,524
Government of Sri Lanka treasury bonds
-
626,067,144
-
626,067,144
Financial assets - Fair value through
Profit or Loss
Quoted Investments
127,629,421
-
-
127,629,421
Investment in Unit Trust
854,924,669
-
-
854,924,669
Financial assets - Fair value through
Other Comprehensive Income
Quoted Investments
317,124,444
-
-
317,124,444
Unquoted Investments
-
-
579,250
579,250
1,299,678,534
2,526,414,668
579,250
3,826,672,452
Liabilities
Due to Depositors
-
28,387,365,249
-
28,387,365,249
Due to Banks
-
20,310,185,391
-
20,310,185,391
Derivative financial liabilities
-
5,379,033
-
5,379,033
-
48,702,929,673
-
48,702,929,673
As at 31st March 2023
Financial assets - Recognised through
Profit or Loss
Government of Sri Lanka treasury bills
-
3,130,690,272
-
3,130,690,272
Financial assets - Fair value through
Other Comprehensive Income
Quoted Investments
182,705,621
-
-
182,705,621
Unquoted Investments
-
-
579,250
579,250
182,705,621
3,130,690,272
579,250
3,313,975,143
Liabilities
Due to Depositors
-
20,475,847,835
-
20,475,847,835
Due to Banks
-
22,571,002,700
-
22,571,002,700
Derivative financial liabilities
-
36,175,016
-
36,175,016
-
43,083,025,551
-
43,083,025,551
9
