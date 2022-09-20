Alliance Pharma : (397KB)

Alliance Pharma plc For immediate release 20 September 2022 ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC ("Alliance" or the "Group") Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("the Period"). The Group navigated the challenges of H1 well and is on track to accelerate revenues in H2 as supply constraints ease and our marketing and product development initiatives stimulate greater demand. We remain on track to meet market expectations for full year financial performance, noting that the timing of certain orders in Q4 is dependent on the rate of recovery in those markets. FINANCIAL SUMMARY Unaudited six months ended 2022 2022 2021 2021 Growth Growth June 30 Underlying Reported Underlying Reported underlying reported (£m) (£m) (£m) (£m) Revenue (see-through basis)* 81.6 81.6 80.9 80.9 +1% +1% Revenue (statutory basis) 78.8 78.8 78.6 78.6 0% 0% Gross profit 50.6 50.6 51.6 51.6 -2% -2% Profit before taxation 19.7 16.5 20.1 16.5 -2% 0% Basic earnings per share 2.90 2.43 2.99 1.54 -3% +58% Free cash flow* 5.1 6.5 Cash from operations 8.4 14.5 Net debt* 103.6 31 Dec: 87.0 Interim dividend per share 0.592p 0.563p OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS H1 revenue growth impacted by lockdown in Shanghai, and associated temporary disruption to supply chain, therefore, as previously indicated, performance more heavily weighted to H2 due to order phasing

Consumer Healthcare see-through revenue* up 1% to £57.4m (H1 21: £56.8m) with 15% growth in Other Consumer Healthcare revenues offsetting softer performance in key brands

Free cash flow of £5.1m (H1 21: £6.5m). Highly strategic acquisition of ScarAway™ and US rights to Kelo-cote™ for $19.4m (£14.8m) led to an increase in net debt and Group leverage of 2.05x at Period end. DEVELOPING OUR BUSINESS Integration of ScarAway™ and US rights to Kelo-cote completed, with revenues in-line with expectations

Kelo-cote completed, with revenues in-line with expectations Last remaining Nizoral™ marketing authorisations transferred from J&J to Alliance in China and Vietnam, new top-tier Chinese distributor appointed and manufacturing supply consolidation progressing well which will result in improvements in efficiencies and COGS

Alliance Pharma plc Several new complementary proprietary products launched, or planned to launch this year, including Kelo-cote Kids and Kelo-cote Scar Sheets in China, and Canker-X™ in the USA, all of which will contribute to ongoing organic growth

Kelo-cote Kids and Kelo-cote Scar Sheets in China, and Canker-X™ in the USA, all of which will contribute to ongoing organic growth ERP system successfully rolled out to further territories including North America

Alliance Pharma plc Trading performance Overview Group see-through revenue of £81.6m was up 1% on the prior period at actual exchange rates ("AER") (H1 21: £80.9m) and down 2% at constant exchange rates ("CER"), with statutory revenue in line with the prior period at £78.8m (H1 21: £78.6m) AER and down 2% CER. As detailed in our AGM trading statement on 18 May 2022, Group performance is expected to be more heavily weighted to H2 than in previous years owing to the lockdown in Shanghai and associated temporary disruption to our supply chain, coupled with the anticipated revenue trajectory for our consumer brands. Revenue summary Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2022 2021 Growth CER £m £m growth Kelo-cote franchise 22.9 21.9 +5% -3% Amberen 7.5 9.5 -21% -25% Nizoral* 7.9 9.0 -12% -12% Other consumer brands 19.0 16.5 +15% +15% Consumer Healthcare 57.4 56.8 +1% -3% Prescription Medicines 24.1 24.1 0% +1% See-through revenue* 81.6 80.9 +1% -2% LFL Consumer Healthcare see-through revenue*, excl. ScarAway 55.3 56.8 -3% -6% LFL see-through revenue*, excluding ScarAway 79.4 80.9 -2% -4% Statutory revenue - Consumer Healthcare 54.6 54.6 0% -4% Statutory revenue - Group 78.8 78.6 0% -2% LFL Consumer Healthcare statutory revenue, excluding ScarAway 52.5 54.6 -4% -8% LFL Group statutory revenue, excluding ScarAway 76.6 78.6 -3% -5% Consumer Healthcare Consumer Healthcare revenues of £57.4m were up 1% versus the prior period (H1 21: £56.8m), benefitting from the recent US acquisition (ScarAway and the US rights to Kelo-cote) in addition to currency tailwinds. On a statutory basis, reported revenues were flat on the prior period at £54.6m and down 4% CER. Excluding the impact of the US acquisition, like-for-likesee-through Consumer Healthcare revenue decreased by 3% AER and 6% CER to £55.3m whilst reported revenue decreased by 4% AER and 8% CER to £52.5m. Kelo-cote - scar prevention and treatment Revenues from the Kelo-cote franchise rose 5% in the Period to £22.9m. Adjusting for the recent acquisition and currency tailwinds, like-for-like revenues for the Kelo-cote franchise declined 12% mainly due to lower order volumes from our China cross-bordere-commerce (CBEC) partner. The CBEC scar treatment market declined during H1 22 as lockdowns prevented product from entering China for some months, however the online domestic market grew, and Kelo-cote gained share. In-market demand remains strong, and the latest available data shows a return to growth for the CBEC scar treatment market in July as Chinese lockdowns have eased, with Kelo-cote gaining share in both CBEC and the domestic e-commerce market. We continue to work with our new CBEC distributor to further develop this channel, expand reach and optimise sales as we complete the first year of implementation of this relationship. Our B2C channel is well developed and in September our Kelo-cote flagship on-line store was awarded a prestigious Tmall Global award, alongside a small number of other prominent brands, for surpassing RMB100m in annual sales for the first time. We have refined our strategy to increase our presence in the significant B2B channel, which incorporates additional distributor support with associated orders expected in Q4 to meet demand in the mid-term.