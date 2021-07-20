Alliance Pharma : (95KB)

For immediate release 20 July 2021

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

("Alliance" or the "Group")

Half Year Trading Update

Strong revenue growth continues

Amberen performance since acquisition in line with expectations and integration now

complete

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, announces its trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Period"), ahead of the expected announcement of the Group's interim results on 21 September 2021.

The Group traded strongly with see-through revenue1 of £80.9m, 24% higher than the same period last year (H1 2020: £65.3m) and 28% higher on a constant currency basis. Excluding Amberen™, acquired in December 2020, like for like see-through revenue1 was £71.4m, 9% higher than the same period last year (12% on a constant currency basis). Based on trading in the year to date, the Board expects underlying profit before tax for the full year to be in line with market expectations.

Our Consumer Healthcare brands continue to perform strongly, with total Consumer Healthcare revenues for the Period up 30% to £56.8m (H1 2020: £43.8m) and like for like revenues, excluding Amberen, up 8% to £47.3m (12% on a constant currency basis). Kelo-cote™ delivered another very strong performance, with revenues in the Period up 54% to £21.9m (H1 2020: £14.2m), 62% on a constant currency basis. Amberen continues to trade in line with our pre-acquisition expectations, generating revenues of £9.5m in the Period, a constant currency increase of 10% versus the last six- months under its previous ownership. Nizoral™ revenues were 8% lower than the same period last year, at £9.0m (H1 2020: £9.8m), 7% lower on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the phasing of distributor orders.

We saw an uplift in our Prescription Medicines business in the Period, with revenues increasing 12% to £24.1m (H1 2020: £21.5m), as some of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the delivery of routine treatments eased.

Free cash flow for the Period was £6.5m (H1 2020: £10.5m), the reduction reflecting the expected reversal of the favourable working capital movements in Q4 2020 and the timing of sales within the Period. Net debt reduced by £2.7m to £106.7m as at 30 June 2021 and Group leverage2 reduced to 2.21 times at the end of June (31 December 2020: 2.43 times). We continue to expect this to fall below 2.0 times by the end of the year.

Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, commented:

"I am pleased to report that the Group continued to deliver a strong performance in the first half of 2021. Our Consumer Healthcare business continues to perform well - Kelo-cote in particular enjoyed a very strong first half. We were pleased with the first half performance from Amberen, and the integration of the brand into our US-based operations is now complete.