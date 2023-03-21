Alliance Pharma : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, presents its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("the Year"). Whilst trading performance in 2022 was not as strong as had been anticipated at the start of the Year, Alliance successfully completed the highly strategic acquisition of ScarAway TM and the US rights to Kelo-Cote TM ("the US Acquisition") in March 2022, and has robust mitigation plans in place to support a return to growth in 2023.

"Our portfolio continues to provide a robust platform from which to grow our Consumer Healthcare brands. In 2022, we successfully leveraged our existing infrastructure, acquiring ScarAway and the US rights to Kelo-Cote to create our first truly global brand and bringing additional growth opportunities into the business. We also started to realise the benefits of our investment in Innovation and Development with the launch of Kelo-Cote Kids gel."

"We remain confident in our long-term performance having refreshed our strategy in 2022, to better align our business with the evolving dynamics of the Consumer Healthcare market. Going forward, our efforts will be focused on those market segments in which we already have a strong presence and expertise in order to drive solid organic revenue growth above that of the broader Consumer Healthcare market"

Outlook for 2023

Our clear focus on the core Consumer Healthcare business in addition to our well-established, scalable platform across EMEA, APAC and the US, should support good organic growth in the near term. Whilst 2022 presented some challenges to the business, we have robust plans in place to drive growth in 2023 and the Board's expectations for full year performance are unchanged.

As indicated in the January trading update Kelo-Cote revenues are expected to build through the year, supported by strong end-consumer demand. The China Cross-border e-Commerce ("CBEC") B2B market for Kelo-Cote has shown early signs of recovery with in-market demand and sales orders increasing over the first two months of the year, and we expect totalrevenue growth for the entire Kelo-Cote franchise to be above 20% in 2023. We expect to see high single digit revenue growth from Nizoral in 2023, as we accelerate the roll-out of our tested strategic plan for the brand in partnership with our new distributors in China and Vietnam.

Amberen faced some temporary headwinds in early 2023 due to supply challenges at Amazon which are being addressed. The underlying market conditions are positive and this, together with our revised marketing plans, mean that we still anticipate double-digit revenue growth for Amberen on a like-for-like basis.

Our portfolio of Other Consumer brands is expected to deliver high single digit revenue growth, substantially ahead of the broader consumer healthcare market.