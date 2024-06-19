This presentation ("Presentation") contains information which is not audited. This Presentation is for personal use only and is provided for information purposes and is not intended for distribution to any person or entity, or for use by any person or entity, in any jurisdiction in any country where such distribution or use would be contrary to any laws or regulations, or which would subject Alliance Pharma Plc or any member of the Alliance Group to any legal or regulatory registration requirement.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions made in this Presentation.

All statements in this Presentation reflect the knowledge and information available to the Alliance Group at the time of its preparation. Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this Presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's performance, operations, financial condition and/or prospects. By their nature, "forward-looking statements" will involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and therefore actual results or events may differ materially from those which are either expressed or implied by those "forward-looking statements". Accordingly, no guarantees or assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met, and reliance cannot and should not be placed on any "forward-looking statement".

Furthermore, all "forward-looking statements" regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No responsibility is accepted, and the Alliance Group does not undertake any obligation, to update or amend any "forward-looking statement" resulting from any new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares in Alliance Pharma Plc, nor shall it or any