Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APH   GB0031030819

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

(APH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
74.20 GBX   -1.20%
02:10aALLIANCE PHARMA : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:10aALLIANCE PHARMA : (397kb)
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (APH.L) ALLIANCE PHARMA Reports H1 EPS GBX2.40
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Pharma : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

09/20/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("the Period"). The Group navigated the challenges of H1 well and is on track to accelerate revenues in H2 as supply constraints ease and our marketing and product development initiatives stimulate greater demand. We remain on track to meet market expectations for full year financial performance, noting that the timing of certain orders in Q4 is dependent on the rate of recovery in those markets.

Swipe to see more
Unaudited six months ended
June 30 2022 		2022
Underlying (£m) 		2022
Reported
(£m) 		2021
Underlying (£m) 		2021
Reported
(£m) 		Growth underlying Growth reported
Revenue (see-through basis)* 81.6 81.6 80.9 80.9 +1% +1%
Revenue (statutory basis) 78.8 78.8 78.6 78.6 0% 0%
Gross profit 50.6 50.6 51.6 51.6 -2% -2%
Profit before taxation 19.7 16.5 20.1 16.5 -2% 0%
Basic earnings per share 2.90 2.43 2.99 1.54 -3% +58%
Free cash flow* 5.1 6.5
Cash from operations 8.4 14.5
Net debt* 103.6 31 Dec: 87.0
Interim dividend per share 0.592p 0.563p
Swipe to see more
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  • H1 revenue growth impacted by lockdown in Shanghai, and associated temporary disruption to supply chain, therefore, as previously indicated, performance more heavily weighted to H2 due to order phasing
  • Consumer Healthcare see-through revenue* up 1% to £57.4m (H1 21: £56.8m) with 15% growth in Other Consumer Healthcare revenues offsetting softer performance in key brands
  • Robust Prescription Medicine performance with revenues of £24.1m in line with prior year (H1 21: £24.1m)
  • Free cash flow of £5.1m (H1 21: £6.5m). Highly strategic acquisition of ScarAway and US rights to Kelo-cote for $19.4m (£14.8m) led to an increase in net debt and Group leverage of 2.05x at Period end.
DEVELOPING OUR BUSINESS
  • Integration of ScarAway and US rights to Kelo-cote completed, with revenues in-line with expectations
  • Last remaining Nizoral marketing authorisations transferred from J&J to Alliance in China and Vietnam, new top-tier Chinese distributor appointed and manufacturing supply consolidation progressing well which will result in improvements in efficiencies and COGS
  • Several new complementary proprietary products launched, or planned to launch this year, including Kelo-cote Kids and Kelo-cote Scar Sheets in China, and Canker-X in the USA, all of which will contribute to ongoing organic growth
  • ERP system successfully rolled out to further territories including North America
  • Scope 1 and 2 emissions target set to achieve net zero in 2030, with an interim reduction of 65% by 2025

* The performance of the Group is assessed using Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"), which are measures that are not defined under IFRS but are used by management to monitor ongoing business performance against both shorter term budgets and forecasts and against the Group's longer term strategic plans. APMs are defined in note 17.

Specifically, see-through revenue includes all sales from Nizoral as if they had been invoiced by Alliance as principal. For statutory accounting purposes the product margin relating to Nizoral sales made on an agency basis is included within Revenue, in line with IFRS 15.

Commenting on the results, Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, said:

"I am pleased with the performance of the Group in the first half of 2022 against the backdrop of difficult global trading conditions. Our portfolio continues to provide a robust platform from which to grow our consumer healthcare brands. I was also delighted to close a highly strategic US acquisition in the Period which consolidates our position in the scar reduction market. The integration of ScarAway has gone very smoothly and we continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire selective complementary new products to enhance our Consumer Healthcare platform.

The second half of 2022 has got off to an encouraging start as lockdowns and supply constraints have eased. We anticipate strong sales growth in H2 as our marketing campaigns yield benefits, we integrate our new distribution partners and launch new products to grow our market share. Our FY 22 expectation includes several large distributor orders in Q4 to meet increased demand, with the timing of these orders dependent on the rate of recovery in those markets. Our base business remains strong with further new product launches expected in 2023 to secure future growth."

Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance
ANALYST MEETING & WEBCAST

A meeting for analysts will be held at 9.30am this morning, 20 September 2022, at Investec Bank plc, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP. For further details, analysts should contact Buchanan at alliancepharma@buchanan.uk.com.

A live webcast of the analyst meeting will be available at this link:

https://webcasting.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/6307905bda906b287e99fad3

A recording of the webcast will be made available at the investor section of Alliance's website, https://www.alliancepharmaceuticals.com/investors/

For further information:

Alliance Pharma plc
Head of Investor Relations: Cora McCallum
ir@allianceph.com
+ 44 (0)1249 466966
+ 44 (0)1249 705168

Buchanan
Mark Court / Hannah Ratcliff
alliancepharma@buchanan.uk.com
+ 44 (0)20 7466 5000

Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser: Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith
Corporate Broking: James Black
+ 44 (0)20 7260 1000

Investec Bank plc
Corporate Finance: Daniel Adams
Corporate Broking: Patrick Robb
+ 44 (0) 20 7597 5970

About Alliance

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH) is an international healthcare group. Our purpose is to improve the lives of consumers and patients through making available a range of clinically valuable healthcare products.

Our core focus is on the marketing of Consumer Healthcare brands, complemented by a smaller Prescription Medicines business. In total, we hold marketing rights to around 80 brands, with revenues generated from a mix of direct, distributor and e-commerce sales.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group employs around 250 people based in locations across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. By outsourcing our manufacturing and logistics operations, we remain asset-light and focused on maximising the value of our brands.

For more information on Alliance, please visit our website: www.alliancepharmaceuticals.com

Download the release in full

Disclaimer

Alliance Pharma plc published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
02:10aALLIANCE PHARMA : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:10aALLIANCE PHARMA : (397kb)
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (APH.L) ALLIANCE PHARMA Reports H1 EPS GBX2.40
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (APH.L) ALLIANCE PHARMA Posts H1 Revenue GBP78.8M
MT
09/02FTSE 100 Rises 1.9% as Stocks Recover From Sell-Off
DJ
09/02Alliance Pharma plc - Notification of Half Year Results, Analyst Meeting and Webcast
AQ
09/02Alliance Pharma plc - Update on CMA investigation
AQ
09/02Pound May Get Limited Support From Any Hints of Larger Rate Hike
DJ
09/02FTSE 100 Rebounds From Opening Losses as Energy Stocks Rally
DJ
09/02British Competition Watchdog Seeks Disqualification of Alliance Pharma CEO, Six Others ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 190 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 28,1 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 76,7 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 401 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 74,20 GBX
Average target price 137,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Jonathan Butterfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Timothy Franklin Chief Financial Officer & Director
David John Cook Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Kidner Chief Scientific & Operations Officer
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC-31.80%457
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.2.64%26 148
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.66%17 191
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.00%11 478
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-34.23%11 180
CIPLA LIMITED10.53%10 572