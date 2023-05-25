Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APH   GB0031030819

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

(APH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-05-25 am EDT
62.30 GBX   -6.74%
02:52pAlliance Pharma votes approved despite sizeable opposition
AN
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
09:42aBOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Pharma votes approved despite sizeable opposition

05/25/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Pharma PLC - Chippenham, England-based distributor of consumer healthcare brands and prescription medicines - Notes all resolutions were passed at today's annual general meeting despite sizeable votes against some motions. Says will consult with shareholders to understand their views and publish the results of that consultation in due course. Points 38% of votes reject the final dividend, 22% reject re-election of Chief Executive Officer Butterfield, 29% reject re-election of senior non-executive Jones, 23% reject re-election of non-executive LeCouilliard, two proposals on right to allot shares each get rejected by 37%.

Current stock price: 62.30 pence, down 6.7% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 44%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
02:52pAlliance Pharma votes approved despite sizeable opposition
AN
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
09:42aBOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
06:20aAlliance Pharma annual profit "marginally below" forecasts
AN
04:04aAlliance Pharma Four-Month Sales Rose on Year, But Sees Full-Year FX Hit
DJ
04/13Alliance Pharma plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
AQ
03/23Alliance Pharma : (11.4mb)
PU
03/22Best of the brokers
AQ
03/21Alliance Pharma profit drops; Logistics Developments buys more shares
AN
03/21Logistics Development buys Alliance Pharma shares for GBP6.8 million
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 189 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 20,0 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2023 90,2 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 336 M 416 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 66,80 GBX
Average target price 91,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Jonathan Butterfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Timothy Franklin Chief Financial Officer & Director
David John Cook Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Kidner Chief Scientific Officer
Jeyan Heper Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC26.04%446
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-4.92%27 637
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.84%20 292
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-9.99%11 052
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-14.24%9 282
CIPLA LIMITED-12.82%9 160
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer