Alliance Pharma votes approved despite sizeable opposition

Alliance Pharma PLC - Chippenham, England-based distributor of consumer healthcare brands and prescription medicines - Notes all resolutions were passed at today's annual general meeting despite sizeable votes against some motions. Says will consult with shareholders to understand their views and publish the results of that consultation in due course. Points 38% of votes reject the final dividend, 22% reject re-election of Chief Executive Officer Butterfield, 29% reject re-election of senior non-executive Jones, 23% reject re-election of non-executive LeCouilliard, two proposals on right to allot shares each get rejected by 37%.

Current stock price: 62.30 pence, down 6.7% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 44%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.