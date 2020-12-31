Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alliance Pharma plc    APH   GB0031030819

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

(APH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

12/31/2020 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Pfizer is seen at the entrance to the Pfizer factory in Puurs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry's profitability.

The companies kept their price increases at 10% or below, and the largest drug companies to raise prices so far, Pfizer and Sanofi, kept nearly all of their increases 5% or less, 3 Axis said. 3 Axis is a consulting firm that works with pharmacists groups, health plans and foundation on drug pricing and supply chain issues.

GSK did raise prices on two vaccines - shingles vaccine Shingrix and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine Pediarix - by 7% and 8.6%, respectively, 3 Axis said.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc hiked prices on 15 drugs, including Austedo, which treats rare neurological disorders, and asthma steroid Qvar, which together grossed more than $650 million in sales in 2019 and saw price hikes of between 5% and 6%. Teva hiked prices for some drugs, including muscle relaxant Amrix and narcolepsy treatment Nuvigil, as much as 9.4%.

More price hikes are expected to be announced on Friday and in early January.

In 2020, drugmakers raised prices on more than 860 drugs by around 5 percent, on average, according to 3 Axis. Drug price increases have slowed substantially since 2015, both in terms of the size of the hikes and the number of drugs affected.

The increases come as pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer are playing hero by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record time. The hikes could help make up for lost revenue as doctors visits and new prescriptions plummeted during the global lockdown.

Pfizer plans to raise prices on more than 60 drugs by between 0.5 % and 5%. Those include roughly 5% increases on some of its top sellers like rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz and cancer drugs Ibrance and Inlyta.

Pfizer said it had adjusted the list prices of its drugs by around 1.3% across all products in its portfolio, in line with inflation.

"This modest increase is necessary to support investments that allow us to continue to discover new medicines and deliver those breakthroughs to the patients who need them," spokeswoman Amy Rose said in a statement, pointing in particular to the COVID-19 vaccine the company developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.

It said that its net prices, which back out rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts, have actually fallen for the last 3 years.

France's Sanofi plans to increase prices on a number of vaccines 5 percent or less and will announce more price increases later in January, spokesperson Ashleigh Koss said.

None of the company's price increases will be above the expected growth rate of U.S. health spending of 5.1 percent, she said.

Slashing U.S. prescription drug prices - which are among the highest in the world - was a focus of U.S. President Donald Trump, after making it a core pledge of his 2016 campaign. He issued several executive orders in late 2020 meant to cut prices, but their impact could be limited by legal challenges and other problems.

A federal judge earlier this month blocked a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at lowering drug prices that was set to be implemented at the beginning of the year. It was challenged by drug industry groups including PhRMA, the nation's leading pharmaceutical trade group.

President-elect Biden has also vowed to reduce drug costs and to allow Medicare, a U.S. government health insurance program, to negotiate drug prices. He has support from Congressional Democrats to pass such legislation, which the Congressional Budget Office has said could cost the industry more than $300 billion by 2029.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC 0.11% 87.6 Delayed Quote.4.04%
BIOCON LIMITED 1.46% 465.4 Delayed Quote.56.18%
BIONTECH SE -2.80% 81.45 Delayed Quote.147.76%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.18% 1342 Delayed Quote.-23.67%
KOSS CORPORATION -5.95% 3.47 Delayed Quote.123.38%
PFIZER INC. -0.20% 36.655 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
SANOFI -0.20% 78.7 Real-time Quote.-12.01%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.83% 3055 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
All news about ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
03:18pEXCLUSIVE : Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure p..
RE
03:16pDrugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenu..
RE
12/30ALLIANCE PHARMA : Acquisition of Biogix Inc
AQ
12/30ALLIANCE PHARMA : Buys US-based Biogix for $110 Million
MT
12/29ALLIANCE PHARMA : Soars 11% Amid Closing of $110 Million Biogix Acquisition
MT
12/29ALLIANCE PHARMA : Acquisition of Biogix Inc
PU
12/23ALLIANCE PHARMA : Federal judge blocks Trump administration drug pricing rule
RE
12/17ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/18AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Opening european office, signs new partners for maxigesic ..
AQ
10/02ALLIANCE PHARMA : Interim Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 142 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 39,5 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 466 M 636 M 636 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 92,00 GBX
Last Close Price 0,88 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11 316%
Spread / Average Target 10 402%
Spread / Lowest Target 9 489%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Jonathan Butterfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Cook Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Kidner Chief Scientific & Operations Officer
Andrew Timothy Franklin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Richard Clifford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC4.04%634
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.52%23 194
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.35.01%19 154
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.102.97%18 523
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.22%15 017
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED105.86%13 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ