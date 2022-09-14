Advanced search
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-09-14 pm EDT
25.72 USD   +2.86%
02:31pAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Formation of New Ventures Team Led by Andrew Woodward and Matthew Lewis
BU
09/08Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available
BU
09/08Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available
CI
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Formation of New Ventures Team Led by Andrew Woodward and Matthew Lewis

09/14/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced the formation of a new ventures team to lead its efforts to position ARLP as an energy provider for the future by utilizing its strong cash flows and leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition. The new ventures team, led by Andrew Woodward, Senior Vice President, and Matthew Lewis, Vice President, will have the primary responsibility of identifying, developing and executing on new commercial opportunities beyond ARLP’s existing business units to serve the growing demand for emerging energy and infrastructure transition needs.

"I am pleased to welcome Andy and Matt to the Alliance team as we continue to pursue opportunities in a rapidly growing and evolving energy and infrastructure market," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "They are both respected leaders in the industry with proven success working together, and each brings a breadth of knowledge, experience and expertise to ARLP. I look forward to working closely with the team as we remain disciplined and focused on delivering attractive returns to our unitholders over the long-term."

"These are exciting times for the sector and for ARLP," said Mr. Woodward. "We are thrilled to join a well-respected and proven team that has put Alliance in a strong and attractive position financially and operationally to pursue investment opportunities within these new areas."

Mr. Woodward most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP/BKEPP) where he led the partnership’s strategy, commercial activities and a successful sale of the business in August 2022. He was responsible for leading a substantial improvement in Blueknight’s strategic and financial position during his tenure. Prior to Blueknight, Mr. Woodward was appointed principal financial officer and Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of Andeavor Logistics, L.P. (NYSE: ANDX). Prior to this appointment, Mr. Woodward held various positions in corporate development, finance and investor relations at Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV), now Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). Before joining Andeavor, he served as Vice President at RBC Capital Markets within its energy investment banking group. Mr. Woodward received his Bachelor of Arts in economics and philosophy from Colorado College and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Mr. Lewis joins Alliance with prior experience as both a public and private company Chief Financial Officer, as well as, a proven track record of leading corporate finance, strategic planning, investor relations, and risk management activities within energy and industrial markets. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP/BKEPP). Mr. Lewis previously served as Chief Financial Officer at a privately held startup providing sustainable solutions for water and natural gas treating processes. Prior to that, Mr. Lewis was the Director of Business Planning & Analysis at Andeavor Logistics, L.P. (NYSE: ANDX), where he served on the extended leadership team. He also previously served in multiple roles at Mid-Con Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: MCEP) prior to being appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2016. Mr. Lewis received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University and his Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the eastern United States. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
