    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
20.57 USD   +3.00%
07:01aAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2022Alliance Resource Partners Lp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Alliance Resource Partners Promotes Corporate Finance Executive to Succeed Retiring CFO
MT
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/16/2023 | 07:01am EST
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the “investor relations” section of ARLP’s website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13735338.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 394 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,80x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 2 616 M 2 616 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 70,7%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Wilson Mack Torrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.1.23%2 616
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.53%81 906
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED6.19%28 507
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.45%22 304
COAL INDIA LIMITED-4.42%16 308
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.25%15 375