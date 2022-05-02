Log in
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:32:03 am EDT
17.20 USD   -3.96%
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Invests in Francis Energy, LLC to Expand EV Charging Network Across Middle America
BU
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.35 Per Unit; Provides Preliminary View of Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022; and Increases Guidance
PU
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increased Financial and Operating Results; Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.35 Per Unit; and Outlines Current Energy Transition Strategy
BU
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Invests in Francis Energy, LLC to Expand EV Charging Network Across Middle America

05/02/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Francis Energy, LLC (Francis Energy), the owner and operator of the nation’s first comprehensive statewide network of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure, announced today an equity investment in the company by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP). The investment brings together two Tulsa-based American success stories to help change the way Americans drive for generations to come.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005473/en/

Francis Energy is the owner and operator of the nation’s first comprehensive statewide network of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure and is expanding into communities across Middle America. (Photo: Business Wire)

Francis Energy is the owner and operator of the nation’s first comprehensive statewide network of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure and is expanding into communities across Middle America. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLP Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph W. Craft III said of today’s announcement, “The growth of the electric vehicle market in the United States is undeniable and the need to buildout EV charging infrastructure to support this growth is critical. We view our investment with Francis Energy as an important step in ARLP’s participation in this next generation energy platform.”

Mr. Craft added, “The Francis Energy team has demonstrated their ability to successfully develop a business model deploying EV charging sites that can be scaled across the nation. We believe ARLP’s relationships with utilities, industrial customers and federal and state governments, along with our technology and manufacturing capabilities will accelerate Francis Energy’s deployment of this critical infrastructure. We are excited to be a part of this historic endeavor.”

Under the agreement, the Francis Energy executive team will continue its day-to-day management of the company and, as a significant minority shareholder, ARLP will hold a seat on the Francis Energy board of directors.

Francis Energy Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Jankowsky noted, “Having a strategic partner like Alliance Resource Partners will help Francis Energy expand our buildout of a public EV fast-charging network that reaches beyond the Midwest and into the eastern United States.”

Mr. Jankowsky added, “Alliance Resource Partners is one of the preeminent diversified public energy companies in the U.S. and its support of Francis Energy reinforces our position as a leader in transforming transportation.”

Francis Energy has built the first in the nation comprehensive statewide network of fast chargers across the state of Oklahoma with stations virtually every 50 miles. The Oklahoma network ensures rural areas, tribal lands, and underserved communities have reliable access to EV charging stations and serves as a successful model in building a public charging network across middle America. The company won competitive state grants earlier this year in Missouri and Kansas to build new charging stations along heavily traveled interstate highways.

Francis Energy recently announced partnerships to expand its national charging network with two fuel and convenience store operators ─ Fuel Maxx, in the Houston metro area, and Wally’s, at a new charging center located outside St. Louis. Francis is currently expanding its fast-charging network into 35 states.

Francis Energy was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

ARLP was advised by Rose, Grasch, Camenisch & Mains.

About Francis Energy, LLC

Francis Energy's mission is to create regional networks of public access electric vehicle charging equipment in order to encourage and support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Its business strategy is to develop, construct, and operate electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure projects in under-served rural and urban markets throughout the Midwest. Francis has a track record of success in developing and constructing EV charging infrastructure, including building and operating one of the largest EV charging networks in the USA. For more information, visit https://francisenergy.com

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States. ARLP also generates royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal, oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.


Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Invests in Francis Energy, LLC to Expand EV Charging N..
BU
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.35 Per Un..
PU
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increased Financial and Operating Results; Rai..
BU
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climb Late Wednesday
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gaining Wednesday Afternoon
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.35 Per..
BU
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Approves Cash Distribution for the Quarter Ended March..
CI
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 302 M - -
Net income 2022 413 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 2 278 M 2 278 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 70,4%
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,91 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Wilson Mack Torrence Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.41.69%2 278
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED38.40%87 699
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED41.07%25 248
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED44.52%21 446
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED48.67%16 519
COAL INDIA LIMITED25.20%14 731