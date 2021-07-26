Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Performance; Sequential Increases to Revenues, up 13.8%, Net Income, up 77.9%, and EBITDA, up 25.7%; Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit; and Increases Guidance

07/26/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported increased financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter") compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Sequential Quarter"). Led by higher coal sales volumes and oil & gas prices, ARLP’s total revenues increased 13.8% to $362.4 million, net income jumped 77.9% to $44.0 million and EBITDA rose 25.7% to $118.6 million, all as compared to the Sequential Quarter. For our coal operations, increased sales tons led coal sales revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA higher by 13.4% and 25.7%, respectively, compared to the Sequential Quarter. Our royalties segments also reported improved results compared to the Sequential Quarter, as higher sales price realizations per BOE and increased coal royalty tons sold drove total royalty revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA up by 15.5% and 15.3%, respectively. (Unless otherwise noted, all references in the text of this release to "net income (loss)" refer to "net income (loss) attributable to ARLP." For definitions of EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.)

Financial and operating results for the 2021 Quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 Period") were significantly improved compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "2020 Quarter") and the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "2020 Period"), which were impacted by reduced global energy demand and weak commodity prices as a result of lockdown measures imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased coal sales volumes and oil & gas prices drove total revenues higher in the 2021 Quarter by 42.0% to $362.4 million, compared to $255.2 million for the 2020 Quarter. Higher revenues, partially offset by increased operating expenses, led net income to jump by $90.7 million to $44.0 million for the 2021 Quarter, or $0.34 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to a net loss of $46.7 million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2020 Quarter. EBITDA also increased 145.9% in the 2021 Quarter to $118.6 million compared to $48.2 million in the 2020 Quarter.

Net income for the 2021 Period increased $260.2 million to $68.8 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to a net loss of $191.4 million, or $(1.51) per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2020 Period. The increase in net income resulted from higher revenues, reduced operating expenses, lower depreciation and $157.0 million of non-cash impairment charges in the 2020 Period. Excluding the impact of impairment charges, Adjusted net income of $68.8 million for the 2021 Period compares to an Adjusted net loss of $34.4 million for the 2020 Period. Coal sales volumes for the 2021 Period increased 18.0% compared to the 2020 Period, driving total revenues higher by 12.4%. Ongoing cost control and efficiency initiatives at our mining operations, offset in part by expense increases resulting from higher coal sales volumes, contributed to lower operating expenses of $409.6 million for the 2021 Period, compared to $421.5 million for the 2020 Period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.3% to $212.9 million in the 2021 Period compared to $146.5 million in the 2020 Period. (For definitions of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.)

ARLP also announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.10 per unit (an annualized rate of $0.40 per unit) for the 2021 Quarter, payable on August 13, 2021 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on August 6, 2021. The announced distribution is equal to the distribution declared for the Sequential Quarter.

"ARLP’s performance during the 2021 Quarter was exceptional as we posted increases to key financial and operating metrics," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Coal sales volumes increased 1.0 million tons as weather-impacted shipment delays in the Sequential Quarter were shipped during the 2021 Quarter and we significantly strengthened our contract book by securing new commitments to deliver approximately 5.0 million tons over the balance of this year and an additional 3.7 million tons for delivery in 2022 through 2024. Benefitting from significantly higher oil & gas prices and improved coal royalty volumes, our royalties segments also performed well during the 2021 Quarter ─ contributing $22.2 million of Segment Adjusted EBITDA."

Mr. Craft continued, "With the strong performance from all of our business segments, ARLP generated $79.4 million of free cash flow during the 2021 Quarter which was used to reduce total debt and finance lease obligations by $59.5 million and improve total leverage to 1.08 times." (For a definition of free cash flow and related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the end of this release.)

Operating Results and Analysis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021 Second

 

2020 Second

 

Quarter /

 

2021 First

 

% Change

(in millions, except per ton and per BOE data)

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Sequential

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal Operations (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Illinois Basin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons sold

 

 

5.425

 

 

3.350

 

61.9

%

 

 

4.760

 

14.0

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

 

$

38.74

 

$

40.05

 

(3.3

)%

 

$

38.37

 

1.0

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

 

$

25.84

 

$

33.42

 

(22.7

)%

 

$

26.38

 

(2.0

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

70.6

 

$

22.7

 

211.6

%

 

$

57.7

 

22.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Appalachia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons sold

 

 

2.421

 

 

1.836

 

31.9

%

 

 

2.068

 

17.1

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

 

$

47.84

 

$

55.62

 

(14.0

)%

 

$

50.70

 

(5.6

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

 

$

30.75

 

$

40.43

 

(23.9

)%

 

$

35.65

 

(13.7

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

41.6

 

$

30.3

 

37.5

%

 

$

31.5

 

32.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Coal Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons sold

 

 

7.846

 

 

5.186

 

51.3

%

 

 

6.828

 

14.9

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

 

$

41.55

 

$

45.56

 

(8.8

)%

 

$

42.10

 

(1.3

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

 

$

27.90

 

$

36.67

 

(23.9

)%

 

$

29.72

 

(6.1

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

113.9

 

$

51.4

 

121.6

%

 

$

90.6

 

25.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil & Gas Royalties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOE sold (2)

 

 

0.391

 

 

0.411

 

(4.9

)%

 

 

0.400

 

(2.3

)%

Oil percentage of BOE

 

 

45.7

%

 

53.3

%

(14.3

)%

 

 

48.4

%

(5.6

)%

Average sales price per BOE (3)

 

$

43.73

 

$

18.92

 

131.1

%

 

$

35.02

 

24.9

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

 

$

2.4

 

$

1.1

 

116.2

%

 

$

2.1

 

17.5

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

15.4

 

$

6.9

 

123.5

%

 

$

11.9

 

28.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal Royalties (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalty tons sold

 

 

4.707

 

 

3.441

 

36.8

%

 

 

4.521

 

4.1

%

Revenue per royalty ton sold

 

$

2.48

 

$

1.97

 

25.9

%

 

$

2.50

 

(0.8

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

 

$

4.9

 

$

3.0

 

61.2

%

 

$

4.0

 

20.9

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

6.8

 

$

3.8

 

80.5

%

 

$

7.3

 

(6.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Royalties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total royalty revenues

 

$

29.2

 

$

14.6

 

99.9

%

 

$

25.3

 

15.5

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

 

$

7.3

 

$

4.1

 

76.1

%

 

$

6.1

 

19.8

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

22.2

 

$

10.6

 

108.3

%

 

$

19.2

 

15.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Total (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

362.4

 

$

255.2

 

42.0

%

 

$

318.6

 

13.8

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

 

$

214.5

 

$

187.5

 

14.4

%

 

$

197.7

 

8.5

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

136.1

 

$

62.1

 

119.3

%

 

$

109.8

 

23.9

%

 

(1)

 

For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense and Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.  Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations (as reflected in the reconciliation table at the end of this release) divided by total tons sold.  As noted in the reconciliation table at the end of this release, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense for our Coal Operations segments in the 2020 Quarter are adjusted to retroactively reflect the impact of intercompany royalties earned by our Coal Royalties segment (see footnote (4) below).

(2)

 

Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") for natural gas volumes is calculated on a 6:1 basis (6,000 cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel).

(3)

 

Average sales price per BOE is defined as oil & gas royalty revenues excluding lease bonus revenue divided by total BOE sold.

(4) 

 

ARLP's subsidiary, Alliance Resource Properties, LLC ("Alliance Resource Properties") owns or controls coal reserves that it leases to some of our mining subsidiaries.  Beginning in 2021, we restructured our reportable segments to include the coal royalty activities of Alliance Resource Properties as a new Coal Royalties reportable segment. This activity was previously included in our Illinois Basin and Appalachian reportable segments as well as our other and corporate activities.

(5)

 

Reflects total consolidated results, which include our other and corporate activities and eliminations in addition to the Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties reportable segments highlighted above.

ARLP's coal sales volumes increased in all regions compared to both the 2020 and Sequential Quarters. Improved coal demand and increased export shipments during the 2021 Quarter drove coal sales volumes higher by 61.9% and 31.9% in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian regions, respectively, compared to the 2020 Quarter, which was adversely impacted by the pandemic. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Illinois Basin coal sales volumes increased 14.0% in the 2021 Quarter primarily as a result of increased sales volumes from the Warrior and River View mines reflecting in part weather-related shipment delays during the Sequential Quarter and increased export volumes in the 2021 Quarter. In Appalachia, coal sales volumes increased 17.1% compared to the Sequential Quarter due to increased sales volumes at our Tunnel Ridge mine primarily as a result of increased demand in the 2021 Quarter and an unplanned customer plant outage in the Sequential Quarter. Coal sales price per ton sold in the 2021 Quarter decreased in both regions compared to the 2020 Quarter reflecting the expiration of higher-priced sales contracts. In Appalachia, lower coal sales prices during the 2021 Quarter also reflect reduced export shipments of metallurgical coal from our Mettiki mine compared to both the 2020 and Sequential Quarters.

Total coal inventory fell to 1.4 million tons at the end of the 2021 Quarter, a decrease of 0.3 million tons compared to the end of the 2020 Quarter. This reduction resulted from higher coal sales volumes as discussed above, offset in part by a 73.1% increase in production volumes in the 2021 Quarter, reflecting the temporary idling of production at certain mines during the 2020 Quarter in response to weak market conditions resulting from the pandemic. Compared to the end of the Sequential Quarter, inventory decreased by 0.4 million tons due to increased sales and reduced production in the 2021 Quarter.

Compared to the 2020 Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton in the Illinois Basin and Appalachia decreased by 22.7% and 23.9%, respectively, due to increased coal sales volumes, lower inventory charges, improved recoveries at several mines and the impact of ongoing expense control and efficiency initiatives at all of our mining operations. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton in Appalachia decreased 13.7% primarily as a result of increased tons sold and reduced subsidence expense at our Tunnel Ridge mine as well as lower selling expenses per ton across the region during the 2021 Quarter.

For our Oil & Gas Royalties segment, significantly higher sales price realizations per BOE in the 2021 Quarter more than offset lower volumes leading Segment Adjusted EBITDA to increase by $8.5 million and $3.5 million compared to the 2020 and Sequential Quarters, respectively.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our Coal Royalties segment increased 80.5% to $6.8 million for the 2021 Quarter compared to $3.8 million for the 2020 Quarter as a result of increased royalty tons sold and higher average royalty rates per ton received from our mining subsidiaries, partially offset by increased selling expenses. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly due to higher selling expenses and reduced average royalty rates, partially offset by increased royalty tons sold.

Outlook

"Commodity prices for each of our business segments have skyrocketed to levels not experienced in several years," said Mr. Craft. "Looking ahead, coal market fundamentals are extremely strong both domestically and internationally. In our primary U.S. markets, coal-fired generation has surged in response to a 7.5% year-over-year increase in power demand through the first half of 2021 and soaring natural gas prices. As utilities have leaned heavily on coal generation, stockpiles in our markets have been significantly drawn down and, with an elevated forward price curve for natural gas, coal demand is expected to be stable through 2022. International coal markets are also extremely positive. Driven by increased power demand as economies reopen around the world, elevated natural gas prices and a lack of global supply response, coal demand and prices have spiked. API-2 spot prices recently hit a 13-year high of $131 per metric ton, creating attractive market options for U.S. producers. We are hopeful we can benefit from these favorable market conditions. As a result, we are increasing the midpoint of our targeted total coal sales volumes for 2021 by approximately 6% to 32.9 million tons."

Mr. Craft continued, "Market fundamentals are also favorable for our royalty businesses. Oil, gas and natural gas liquids prices have increased and remain well above our previous expectations. Drilling and completion activity is also greater than previously anticipated, leading us to increase our 2021 full-year production volume expectations. In addition, increased sales volumes at ARLP’s coal mines are expected to benefit our coal royalties segment. With expectations of increased oil, gas and coal production and strong commodity pricing, we believe the contribution of our royalty segments to ARLP’s consolidated results will continue to grow."

ARLP is updating its full-year 2021 guidance for the following selected items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021 Full Year Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal Operations

 

 

 

 

 

Volumes (Million Short Tons)

 

 

 

 

 

Illinois Basin Sales Tons

 

 

 

 

22.3— 23.4

Appalachia Sales Tons

 

 

 

 

9.9 — 10.2

Total Sales Tons

 

 

 

 

32.2 — 33.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Committed & Priced Sales Tons

 

 

 

 

 

2021 — Domestic/Export/total

 

 

 

 

27.7/3.8/31.5

2022 — Domestic/Export/Total

 

 

 

 

14.1/0.5/14.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Ton Estimates

 

 

 

 

 

Coal Sales Price per ton sold (1)

 

 

 

 

$41.00 — $42.00

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton sold (2)

 

 

 

 

$29.00 — $30.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

 

 

 

 

 

Oil & Gas Royalties

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (000 Barrels)

 

 

 

 

775 — 825

Natural gas (000 MCF)

 

 

 

 

2,800 ─ 3,000

Liquids (000 Barrels)

 

 

 

 

285 ─ 325

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense (% of Oil & Gas Royalties Revenue)

 

 

 

 

~ 12.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal Royalties

 

 

 

 

 

Royalty tons sold (Million Short Tons)

 

 

 

 

20.0 — 20.5

Revenue per royalty ton sold

 

 

 

 

$2.50— $2.60

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per royalty ton sold

 

 

 

 

$0.90 — $1.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated (Millions)

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

 

 

$255 — $265

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

$66 — $70

Net interest expense

 

 

 

 

$39 — $40

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

$125 — $130

 
(1)  

Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales divided by total tons sold.

(2)  

For a definition of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense and related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure please see the end of this release.

A conference call regarding ARLP's 2021 Quarter financial results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information" section of ARLP’s website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13721535.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates operating and royalty income from coal produced by its mining complexes and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko and Williston basin.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes its subsidiaries operate in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on current expectations. These statements and projections are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These projections do not include the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the date of this release. We have included more information below regarding business risks that could affect our results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: With the exception of historical matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Those forward-looking statements include expectations with respect to coal and oil & gas consumption and expected future prices, optimizing cash flows, reducing operating and capital expenditures, preserving liquidity and maintaining financial flexibility, among others. These risks to our ability to achieve these outcomes include, but are not limited to, the following: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on demand for coal, oil and natural gas, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, available liquidity and capital sources and broader economic disruptions; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including coal, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position; decline in the coal industry's share of electricity generation, including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining and combustion and the cost and perceived benefits of other sources of electricity and fuels, such as oil & gas, nuclear energy, and renewable fuels; changing global economic conditions or in industries in which our customers operate; changes in coal prices and/or oil & gas prices, demand and availability which could affect our operating results and cash flows; actions of the major oil producing countries with respect to oil production volumes and prices could have direct and indirect impacts over the near and long term on oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness in distributed vaccines to reduce the impact of COVID-19; changes in competition in domestic and international coal markets and our ability to respond to such changes; potential shut-ins of production by operators of the properties in which we hold mineral interests due to low oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid prices or the lack of downstream demand or storage capacity; risks associated with the expansion of our operations and properties; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions; dependence on significant customer contracts, including renewing existing contracts upon expiration; adjustments made in price, volume, or terms to existing coal supply agreements; recent action and the possibility of future action on trade made by the United States and foreign governments; the effect of changes in taxes or tariffs and other trade measures; legislation, regulations, and court decisions and interpretations thereof, both domestic and foreign, including those relating to the environment and the release of greenhouse gases, mining, miner health and safety, hydraulic fracturing, and health care; deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or general economic conditions; investors' and other stakeholders' increasing attention to environmental, social and governance matters; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under contracts or defaults in making payments; our productivity levels and margins earned on our coal sales; disruptions to oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; changes in raw material costs; changes in the availability of skilled labor; our ability to maintain satisfactory relations with our employees; increases in labor costs including costs of health insurance and taxes resulting from the Affordable Care Act, adverse changes in work rules, or cash payments or projections associated with workers' compensation claims; increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or interruptions; operational interruptions due to geologic, permitting, labor, weather-related or other factors; risks associated with major mine-related accidents, mine fires, mine floods or other interruptions; results of litigation, including claims not yet asserted; foreign currency fluctuations that could adversely affect the competitiveness of our coal abroad; difficulty maintaining our surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding post-mine reclamation as well as pension, black lung benefits, and other post-retirement benefit liabilities; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our coal reserves; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our oil & gas reserves; uncertainties in the amount of oil & gas production due to the level of drilling and completion activity by the operators of our oil & gas properties; the impact of current and potential changes to federal or state tax rules and regulations, including a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax deductions and credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and risks associated with our participation in the commercial insurance property program; evolving cybersecurity risks, such as those involving unauthorized access, denial-of-service attacks, malicious software, data privacy breaches by employees, insiders or others with authorized access, cyber or phishing-attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, physical breaches or other actions; and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with equity investments in companies we do not control.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in ARLP's public periodic filings with the SEC, including ARLP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 23, 2021 and ARLP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed on May 7, 2021 with the SEC. Except as required by applicable securities laws, ARLP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OPERATING DATA

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons Sold

 

 

7,846

 

 

 

5,186

 

 

 

14,674

 

 

 

12,437

 

 

Tons Produced

 

 

7,481

 

 

 

4,323

 

 

 

15,482

 

 

 

12,344

 

 

Mineral Interest Volumes (BOE)

 

 

391

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coal sales

 

$

325,974

 

 

$

236,286

 

 

$

613,461

 

 

$

550,923

 

 

Oil & gas royalties

 

 

17,114

 

 

 

7,786

 

 

 

31,113

 

 

 

22,025

 

 

Transportation revenues

 

 

12,058

 

 

 

5,757

 

 

 

23,126

 

 

 

10,496

 

 

Other revenues

 

 

7,297

 

 

 

5,373

 

 

 

13,365

 

 

 

22,521

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

362,443

 

 

 

255,202

 

 

 

681,065

 

 

 

605,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)

 

 

213,039

 

 

 

187,164

 

 

 

409,559

 

 

 

421,506

 

 

Transportation expenses

 

 

12,058

 

 

 

5,757

 

 

 

23,126

 

 

 

10,496

 

 

Outside coal purchases

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

17,492

 

 

 

13,822

 

 

 

32,996

 

 

 

27,260

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

64,733

 

 

 

83,559

 

 

 

123,935

 

 

 

157,480

 

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,977

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,026

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

307,436

 

 

 

290,302

 

 

 

589,730

 

 

 

773,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

55,007

 

 

 

(35,100

)

 

 

91,335

 

 

 

(167,780

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(9,842

)

 

 

(11,446

)

 

 

(20,238

)

 

 

(23,725

)

 

Interest income

 

 

15

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

82

 

 

Equity method investment income

 

 

341

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

403

 

 

 

588

 

 

Other expense

 

 

(1,351

)

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(2,548

)

 

 

(733

)

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

44,170

 

 

 

(46,756

)

 

 

68,984

 

 

 

(191,568

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

44,165

 

 

 

(46,679

)

 

 

68,991

 

 

 

(191,386

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LESS: NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

 

 

(130

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(208

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARLP

 

$

44,035

 

 

$

(46,664

)

 

$

68,783

 

 

$

(191,447

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT - BASIC AND DILUTED

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

(1.51

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED

 

 

127,195,219

 

 

 

127,195,219

 

 

 

127,195,219

 

 

 

127,133,764

 

 

 

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except unit data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

37,749

 

 

$

55,574

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

132,033

 

 

 

104,579

 

 

Other receivables

 

 

2,067

 

 

 

3,481

 

 

Inventories, net

 

 

74,505

 

 

 

56,407

 

 

Advance royalties

 

 

2,063

 

 

 

4,168

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

12,536

 

 

 

21,565

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

260,953

 

 

 

245,774

 

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

 

 

3,548,857

 

 

 

3,554,090

 

 

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

(1,820,903

)

 

 

(1,753,845

)

 

Total property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

1,727,954

 

 

 

1,800,245

 

 

OTHER ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Advance royalties

 

 

65,087

 

 

 

56,791

 

 

Equity method investments

 

 

26,274

 

 

 

27,268

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,373

 

 

 

4,373

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

14,713

 

 

 

15,004

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

16,159

 

 

 

16,561

 

 

Total other assets

 

 

126,606

 

 

 

119,997

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,115,513

 

 

$

2,166,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

55,840

 

 

$

47,511

 

 

Accrued taxes other than income taxes

 

 

21,019

 

 

 

25,054

 

 

Accrued payroll and related expenses

 

 

38,951

 

 

 

28,524

 

 

Accrued interest

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

5,132

 

 

Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits

 

 

10,618

 

 

 

10,646

 

 

Current finance lease obligations

 

 

802

 

 

 

766

 

 

Current operating lease obligations

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

1,854

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

14,119

 

 

 

21,919

 

 

Current maturities, long-term debt, net

 

 

55,558

 

 

 

73,199

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

203,730

 

 

 

214,605

 

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net

 

 

426,643

 

 

 

519,421

 

 

Pneumoconiosis benefits

 

 

106,403

 

 

 

105,068

 

 

Accrued pension benefit

 

 

42,031

 

 

 

46,965

 

 

Workers' compensation

 

 

44,868

 

 

 

47,521

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

122,559

 

 

 

121,487

 

 

Long-term finance lease obligations

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

1,458

 

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

 

 

13,010

 

 

 

13,078

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

20,702

 

 

 

24,146

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

777,263

 

 

 

879,144

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

980,993

 

 

 

1,093,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PARTNERS' CAPITAL:

 

 

 

 

 

ARLP Partners' Capital:

 

 

 

 

 

Limited Partners - Common Unitholders 127,195,219 units outstanding

 

 

1,206,511

 

 

 

1,148,565

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(83,212

)

 

 

(87,674

)

 

Total ARLP Partners' Capital

 

 

1,123,299

 

 

 

1,060,891

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

11,221

 

 

 

11,376

 

 

Total Partners' Capital

 

 

1,134,520

 

 

 

1,072,267

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

$

2,115,513

$

2,166,016

 

 

 

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

$

158,216

 

 

$

170,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(55,626

)

 

 

(84,245

)

 

Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

1,547

 

 

 

(6,508

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

2,838

 

 

 

2,739

 

 

Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative earnings

 

 

994

 

 

 

551

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(50,247

)

 

 

(87,463

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under securitization facility

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

12,800

 

 

Payments under securitization facility

 

 

(52,800

)

 

 

(47,700

)

 

Proceeds from equipment financings

 

 

 

 

 

14,705

 

 

Payments on equipment financings

 

 

(8,535

)

 

 

(6,494

)

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

70,000

 

 

Payments under revolving credit facilities

 

 

(102,500

)

 

 

(60,000

)

 

Borrowings from line of credit

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(375

)

 

 

(8,043

)

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(5,776

)

 

Payments for taxes related to net settlement of issuance of units in deferred compensation plans

 

 

 

 

 

(1,310

)

 

Distributions paid to Partners

 

 

(13,045

)

 

 

(51,753

)

 

Other

 

 

(363

)

 

 

(510

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(125,794

)

 

 

(84,081

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

(17,825

)

 

 

(1,376

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

 

 

55,574

 

 

 

36,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

37,749

 

 

$

35,106

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income (loss) attributable to ARLP" to non-GAAP "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ARLP" (in thousands).

Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ARLP modified for certain items that may not reflect the trend of future results, such as asset and goodwill impairments.

Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to ARLP or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of our operating results. This adjusted financial measure is used by our management and external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess:

  • our operational trends and performance relative to other coal and mineral companies;
  • the comparability of our performance to earnings estimates provided by security analysts; and
  • our performance excluding items which are generally nonrecurring in nature or whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

We believe Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP is a useful measure for investors because it further demonstrates our financial performance without regard to items that may not reflect the trend of future results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ARLP

 

$

44,035

 

$

(46,664

)

 

$

68,783

 

$

(191,447

)

 

$

24,748

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,977

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,026

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ARLP

 

$

44,035

 

$

(46,664

)

 

$

68,783

 

$

(34,444

)

 

$

24,748

 

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income (loss) attributable to ARLP" to non-GAAP "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Distributable Cash Flow" (in thousands).

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA modified for certain items that may not reflect the trend of future results, such as asset and goodwill impairments. Distributable cash flow ("DCF") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest expense (before capitalized interest), interest income, income taxes and estimated maintenance capital expenditures. Distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") is defined as DCF divided by distributions paid to partners.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) attributable to ARLP, net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are not intended to represent cash flow and do not represent the measure of cash available for distribution. Our method of computing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies, or EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may be computed differently by us in different contexts (i.e. public reporting versus computation under financing agreements).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ARLP

 

$

44,035

 

 

$

(46,664

)

 

$

68,783

 

 

$

(191,447

)

 

$

24,748

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

64,733

 

 

 

83,559

 

 

 

123,935

 

 

 

157,480

 

 

 

59,202

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

9,932

 

 

 

11,925

 

 

 

20,397

 

 

 

24,709

 

 

 

10,465

 

 

Capitalized interest

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(509

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(86

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(12

)

 

EBITDA

 

 

118,600

 

 

 

48,234

 

 

 

212,917

 

 

 

(10,506

)

 

 

94,317

 

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,977

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,026

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

118,600

 

 

 

48,234

 

 

 

212,917

 

 

 

146,497

 

 

 

94,317

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(9,932

)

 

 

(11,925

)

 

 

(20,397

)

 

 

(24,709

)

 

 

(10,465

)

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(5

)

 

 

77

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

12

 

 

Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (1)

 

 

(36,657

)

 

 

(21,010

)

 

 

(75,862

)

 

 

(59,992

)

 

 

(39,205

)

 

Distributable Cash Flow

 

$

72,006

 

 

$

15,376

 

 

$

116,665

 

 

$

61,978

 

 

$

44,659

 

 

Distributions paid to partners

 

$

13,045

 

 

$

 

 

$

13,045

 

 

$

51,753

 

 

$

 

 

Distribution Coverage Ratio

 

 

5.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.94

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

Maintenance capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the existing infrastructure of our coal assets.  We estimate maintenance capital expenditures on an annual basis based upon a five-year planning horizon.  For the 2021 planning horizon, average annual estimated maintenance capital expenditures are assumed to be $4.90 per ton produced compared to the estimated $4.86 per ton produced in 2020. Our actual maintenance capital expenditures fluctuate depending on various factors, including maintenance schedules and timing of capital projects, among others.  We annually disclose actual maintenance capital expenditures in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash flows from operating activities" to non-GAAP "Free cash flow" (in thousands).

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing free cash flow may not be the same method used by other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess our ability to generate excess cash flow from our operations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

$

103,569

 

 

$

91,449

 

 

$

158,216

 

 

$

170,168

 

 

$

54,647

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(24,189

)

 

 

(33,881

)

 

 

(55,626

)

 

 

(84,245

)

 

 

(31,437

)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

79,380

 

 

$

57,568

 

 

$

102,590

 

 

$

85,923

 

 

$

23,210

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating Expenses" to non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense" and Reconciliation of non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" to "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense includes operating expenses, coal purchases and other expense. Transportation expenses are excluded as these expenses are passed through to our customers and, consequently, we do not realize any margin on transportation revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management to assess the operating performance of our segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is a key component of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to coal sales, royalty revenues and other revenues. The exclusion of corporate general and administrative expenses from Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense allows management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating performance as it primarily relates to our operating expenses. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations excludes expenses of our Oil & Gas Royalties segment and is adjusted for intercompany interactions with our Coal Royalties segment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

$

213,039

 

 

$

187,164

 

 

$

409,559

 

 

$

421,506

 

 

$

196,520

 

 

Outside coal purchases

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

 

1,351

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

2,548

 

 

 

733

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

 

 

214,504

 

 

 

187,541

 

 

 

412,221

 

 

 

422,239

 

 

 

197,717

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Oil & Gas Royalties

 

 

(2,419

)

 

 

(1,119

)

 

 

(4,477

)

 

 

(2,002

)

 

 

(2,058

)

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Royalties

 

 

(4,871

)

 

 

(3,021

)

 

 

(8,899

)

 

 

(7,488

)

 

 

(4,028

)

 

Intercompany coal royalties (1)

 

 

11,653

 

 

 

6,778

 

 

 

22,954

 

 

 

18,149

 

 

 

11,301

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations

 

$

218,867

 

 

$

190,179

 

 

$

421,799

 

 

$

430,898

 

 

$

202,932

 

 

 

(1)

 

Intercompany coal royalties earned by our Coal Royalties segment represent coal royalty expense incurred by our operating mines and are therefore added back to consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense to reflect Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, general and administrative expenses and asset and goodwill impairments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Coal Operations excludes the contribution of our Oil & Gas and Coal Royalties segments to allow management to focus solely on the operating performance of our Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (See reconciliation to GAAP above)

 

$

118,600

 

 

$

48,234

 

 

$

212,917

 

 

$

146,497

 

 

$

94,317

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

17,492

 

 

 

13,822

 

 

 

32,996

 

 

 

27,260

 

 

 

15,504

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

136,092

 

 

 

62,056

 

 

 

245,913

 

 

 

173,757

 

 

 

109,821

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Total Royalties

 

 

(22,161

)

 

 

(10,638

)

 

 

(41,380

)

 

 

(31,302

)

 

 

(19,219

)

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Coal Operations

 

$

113,931

 

 

$

51,418

 

 

$

204,533

 

 

$

142,455

 

 

$

90,602

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
07:04aALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Performanc..
BU
07:02aALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Earnings Flash (ARLP) ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNER..
MT
07/12ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Confer..
BU
05/07ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
05/07Tranche Update on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.'s Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
05/06ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : B. Riley Raises Alliance Resource Partners' PT ..
MT
04/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Give Back Portion of Midday Gains After Recovery B..
MT
04/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising as Crude Oil Pares Morning Declines
MT
04/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Monday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 426 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 902
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,31 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Wilson Mack Torrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.63.17%903
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.70%59 687
GLENCORE PLC35.52%58 064
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED20.56%18 787
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED103.00%13 942
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.39%12 363