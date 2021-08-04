Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resource Partners L P : Wesley Retires from Board of Directors; Named Director Emeritus (Form 8-K)

08/04/2021 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wesley Retires from Board of Directors; Named Director Emeritus

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, August 4, 2021 - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that Charles R. Wesley, Executive Vice President and Director of ARLP's general partner, has retired effective July 31, 2021. Mr. Wesley joined the Company in 1974 when he began working for Webster County Coal Corporation as an engineering co-op student, and rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President - Operations in 1996, where he served until joining the Board of Directors in 2009 while also serving as Executive Vice President.

In recognition of Mr. Wesley's service to the Company and to continue to benefit from his counsel following his retirement, the Board designated Mr. Wesley with the honorary title of Director Emeritus, effective immediately following his retirement. As Director Emeritus, Mr. Wesley may attend Board and Board Committee meetings in an advisory capacity but will not vote on Board matters and will not be compensated.

'Charlie Wesley has been an important member of the Alliance team his entire career,' said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Charlie's leadership over the years has been invaluable to the growth and success enjoyed by ARLP. Perhaps most importantly, Charlie's enthusiasm and work ethic became engrained in the Alliance culture, influencing leaders throughout our organization. He has our deepest appreciation and gratitude for his many contributions, and I am pleased he will remain part of our team as Director Emeritus.'

The vacancy on the Board created by Mr. Wesley's retirement has not yet been filled.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates operating and royalty income from coal produced by its mining complexes and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko and Williston basin.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes its subsidiaries operate in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and

Page 1 of 2

international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

ARLP - Alliance Resource Partners LP published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
10:26aALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Wesley Retires from Board of Directors; Named D..
PU
10:16aALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
09:53aALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. : Wesley Retires From Board of Directors; Named..
BU
07/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
07/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Form 8-K)
PU
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Swings to Profit in Q2, Revenue Rises
MT
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Performanc..
BU
07/26ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Earnings Flash (ARLP) ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNER..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 522 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 979 M 979 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 902
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,70 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Wilson Mack Torrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.71.88%979
GLENCORE PLC41.67%60 746
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.78%50 443
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.28%15 853
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.50%11 971
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED86.70%11 689