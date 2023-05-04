Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
20.63 USD   -0.10%
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) 2023 Q1
NE
05/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
05/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Tuesday Afternoon
MT
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) 2023 Q1

05/04/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. To download the report, view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here: ARLP Q1 2023 Report.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Strong earnings to start 2023 show upside in all segments led by coal sales
  • Royalty business also has tailwinds with O&G royalty revenue +11.5% year over year
  • Robust cash flow will strengthen the balance sheet and finance new ventures

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/164893_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of public companies. Since their inception, their mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164893


© Newsfilecorp 2023
