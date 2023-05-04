Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) 2023 Q1

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. To download the report, view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here: ARLP Q1 2023 Report.

Key Takeaways:

Strong earnings to start 2023 show upside in all segments led by coal sales

Royalty business also has tailwinds with O&G royalty revenue +11.5% year over year

Robust cash flow will strengthen the balance sheet and finance new ventures

