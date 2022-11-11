Advanced search
    ARLP   US01877R1086

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-11-11 pm EST
21.37 USD   -3.26%
01:35pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)
NE
11/09Infinitum Electric Secures $30M in Additional Growth Capital to Expand and Fully Automate Production Facility in Mexico and Rebrands as Infinitum
AQ
11/08Infinitum Electric Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from Riverstone Holdings LLC, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., Caterpillar Venture Capital, Inc., Cottonwood Capital Partners, LLC
CI
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

11/11/2022 | 01:35pm EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ARLP_Q3FY22.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Strong 3Q22 results stem from record sales prices
  • Coal operations continue to point positively
  • Royalty business also has tailwinds

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/143972_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Stonegate Capital Partners
info@stonegateinc.com
(214) 987-4121
General

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143972


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 394 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 6,79%
Capitalization 2 810 M 2 810 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 70,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,09 $
Average target price 27,42 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Wilson Mack Torrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.70.17%2 810
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED25.00%77 215
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED68.03%27 573
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED56.13%24 099
COAL INDIA LIMITED73.64%19 338
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED39.11%14 717