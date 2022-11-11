Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ARLP_Q3FY22.pdf.
Key Takeaways:
- Strong 3Q22 results stem from record sales prices
- Coal operations continue to point positively
- Royalty business also has tailwinds
