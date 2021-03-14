Alliance Resources : Weednanna December RC Drilling Results

15 March 2021

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD

ASX: AGS

ABN: 38 063 293 336

Market Cap: $35.4M @ $0.17

Shares on issue: 208,017,134

Principal Office:

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank Victoria 3006 AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 3 9697 9090 Fax: +61 3 9697 9091

Email: info@allianceresources.com.au

Web: www.allianceresources.com.au

Projects:

Wilcherry, SA (100%): gold, iron, base metals, graphite

REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILLING RESULTS

Shoots 7 & 8

Weednanna Au-Fe Deposit

RC drilling identifies extensions to high-grade gold in Shoots 7 and 8 at the Weednanna Au-Fe Deposit.

Significant assay results include:

• 8m @ 5.2 g/t Au from 92m in 20WDRC083 (Shoot 7)

• 11m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 84m in 20WDRC085 (Shoot 7) including 1m @ 20.0 g/t Au from 88m

• 9m @ 15.6 g/t Au from 85m in 20WDRC091 (Shoot 7) including 4m @ 33.4 g/t Au from 87m

• 6m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 104m in 20WDRC092 (Shoot 7)

• 3m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 67m (Shoot 8HW) and 3m @ 9.1 g/t Au from 76m in 20WDRC075 (Shoot 8)

Assay results are expected to increase the Indicated gold resource in the central area of the deposit.

Potential to increase the size of Shoots 7 and 8 with further drilling.

Nepean, WA (100%): gold-nickel

Kalgoorlie Sth, WA (100%): gold-nickel

Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce assay results for the latest RC drilling campaign completed at the Weednanna Au-Fe Deposit (Weednanna), located 45 km north of Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

During November and December 2020, 19 RC holes for 3,098 metres were drilled at Shoots 7 and 8 to define the limits of gold in the central area of the deposit. Drilling was completed using a 20 metre by 25 metre spaced drilling pattern to identify extensions to gold for classification in the Indicated resource category

The results from this drilling program have confirmed extensions to high-grade gold at Shoots 7 and 8 (See figures 1 to 4) that are expected to increase the Indicated gold resource. Gold at both shoots remains unconstrained by drilling in at least one direction.

Most of the gold is located within 200m of surface in the southern half of the deposit and has been defined to Measured or Indicated resource category. The objective of the November and December RC drilling program was to expand this area towards the north in the central area of the deposit by testing the limits of high-grade gold at Shoots 7 and 8.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Most of the gold defined at Shoot 7 for the 2020MRE was classified as Indicated and no gold resource was defined for Shoot 8.

Shoot 7 is hosted within calc-silicate and magnetite skarn in an interpreted structural dilatational position near the hanging wall contact with granite and gneiss. Previous gold intersections into this shoot (used in the 2020MRE) include:

• 11.25m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 60m in 10WDDH012,

• 7m @ 16.7 g/t Au from 89m in 19WDRC051,

• 6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 90m in 10WDRC072, and

• 12m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 91m in 19WDRC054.

Recent drilling at Shoot 7 consisted of 12 holes, for 2,150 metres, (20WDRC081-092) and has continued to define the extent of high-grade gold with significant intersections including:

• 8m @ 5.2 g/t Au from 92m in 20WDRC083,

• 11m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 84m including 1m @ 20.0 g/t Au from 88m in 20WDRC085,

• 9m @ 15.6 g/t Au from 85m including 4m @ 33.4 g/t Au from 87m in 20WDRC091, and

• 6m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 104m in 20WDRC092.

Shoot 8 is hosted within calc-silicate near the footwall contact with granite and gneiss, immediately to the west and south of Shoot 7. Previous gold intersections into this shoot have been narrow and moderate grade and consequently Shoot 8 was not included in the 2020MRE. Most of these gold intersections were identified during iron-focussed exploration and include:

• 1m @ 6.9 g/t Au from 73m in 08WDRC010,

• 2m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 68m in 10WDRC038,

• 3m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 116m in 08WDRC011, and

• 5m @ 3.5 g/t Au from 178m including 1m @ 12.2 g/t Au from 178m in 19WDRC050.

Recent drilling at Shoot 8 consisted of 7 holes, for 948 metres, (20WDRC074-080) and has intersected high-grade gold near the footwall contact and in a possible hangingwall splay with hole 20WDRC075 returning:

• 3m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 67m (Shoot 8HW), and

• 3m @ 9.1 g/t Au from 76m (Shoot 8).

The high-grade gold intersected at Shoots 7 and 8 remains open with further drilling planned to define their extent.

In November 2020, Alliance announced a gold and iron Mineral Resources Estimate (2020MRE) for the Weednanna Deposit of 1.106 Mt grading 4.3 g/t gold for 152,000 oz gold (classified 85% Measured & Indicated and 15% Inferred) and 1.15 Mt grading 59.4 % iron (classified as 65% Measured & Indicated and 35% Inferred). Refer to Alliance ASX announcements dated 9 November 2020 and 19 November 2020.

Current and Future Work

Alliance is completing feasibility level assessment into the commercial viability of establishing a 250,000 tonne per annum CIL gold producing operation at Weednanna using the 2020MRE. Metallurgical test work is complete and detailed engineering design of the gold processing facility has commenced. Mine design and cost analysis work is progressing, as are various other studies and agreements required to support the submission of a mining lease application and mining proposal.

Alliance is working towards submitting its application for a mining lease in Q3 2021.

Further drilling is planned at Weednanna in H2 2021 to increase the size and upgrade Inferred resources to the Indicated category in the northern area of the deposit, thereby increasing mine reserves and extending mine life.

Figure 1. Weednanna drill hole location plan

Legend -

White dots: historic drill holes

Red dots: RC holes drilled during November and December 2020

N

N Shoot 3 area calc-silicate and magnetite skarn gap in drilling information future drilling to upgrade and define new resource areas granite and gneiss Shoot 7 & 8 area RC holes drilled Nov / Dec 2020 Shoots 2, 4, 5, 5E, 6, 9, 10 area drilled to estimate Measured and Indicated ResourceShoot 1 area drilled to estimate Measured Resource

Figure 2. Weednanna 3D plan view of +1 g/t Au intersections (size of dot represents grade of assay result)

Legend-

Green dots: 1-5 g/t Au Orange dots: 5-10 g/t Au Red dots: 10-20 g/t Au Magenta dots: > 20 g/t AuDark blue lines indicate RC holes drilled during November and December 2020