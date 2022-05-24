Alliance Select Foods International : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 24, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number CS200319138
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 227-409-243-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ALLIANCE SELECT FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Pasig City, National Capital Region, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Suite 3104 A West Tower PSEC Exchange Rd., Ortigas Business District, Pasig CityPostal Code1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632 8637 8800
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report NOT APPLICABLE
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON SHARES
|
2,499,712,463
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Announcement of the Date of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Alliance Select Foods International, Inc.FOOD
PSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Setting of the Date of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
During a Regular Board Meeting on April 13, 2022, the Board of Directors scheduled the 2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday) at two o'clock in the afternoon.
Type of Meeting
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Apr 13, 2022
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
|
Jun 15, 2022
|
Time
|
2 PM
|
Venue
|
Zoom Teleconferencing to be presided at Suite 3104 A West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro Manila
|
Record Date
|
Apr 29, 2022
|
Agenda
|
1. Call to order;
2. Proof of the required notice of the meeting;
3. Certification of quorum;
4. Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders held on 15 June 2021;
5. Presentation of the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 and Action Thereon;
6. Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers for the corporate year 2021-2022;
7. Appointment of Independent External Auditors;
8. Election of Directors, including Independent Directors;
9. Other Matters;
10. Adjournment
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
|
Start Date
|
May 2, 2022
|
End Date
|
May 4, 2022
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Other Relevant Dates:
6 May 2022 (Friday) - Deadline of nominations
6 June 2022 (Monday) - Proxy deadline
This disclosure was first amended on May 4, 2022 to include the Deadline for Nominations and Proxies.
This disclosure is further amended on May 24, 2022 to include details on Venue and Agenda of the Meeting.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Phoebe Ann Bayona
|
Designation
|
Compliance Officer ad Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Alliance Select Foods International Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:07:02 UTC.