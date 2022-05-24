Alliance Select Foods International : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

May 24, 2022

CS200319138

227-409-243-000

ALLIANCE SELECT FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Pasig City, National Capital Region, Philippines

Suite 3104 A West Tower PSEC Exchange Rd., Ortigas Business District, Pasig City

1605

632 8637 8800

COMMON SHARES 2,499,712,463

Announcement of the Date of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Alliance Select Foods International, Inc.

Subject of the Disclosure Setting of the Date of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting Background/Description of the Disclosure During a Regular Board Meeting on April 13, 2022, the Board of Directors scheduled the 2022 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday) at two o'clock in the afternoon.

Annual

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Apr 13, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jun 15, 2022 Time 2 PM Venue Zoom Teleconferencing to be presided at Suite 3104 A West Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro Manila Record Date Apr 29, 2022 Agenda 1. Call to order;

2. Proof of the required notice of the meeting;

3. Certification of quorum;

4. Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders held on 15 June 2021;

5. Presentation of the Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 and Action Thereon;

6. Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers for the corporate year 2021-2022;

7. Appointment of Independent External Auditors;

8. Election of Directors, including Independent Directors;

9. Other Matters;

10. Adjournment

Start Date May 2, 2022 End Date May 4, 2022

Other Relevant Information Other Relevant Dates:



6 May 2022 (Friday) - Deadline of nominations

6 June 2022 (Monday) - Proxy deadline



This disclosure was first amended on May 4, 2022 to include the Deadline for Nominations and Proxies.



This disclosure is further amended on May 24, 2022 to include details on Venue and Agenda of the Meeting.

Filed on behalf by: Phoebe Ann Bayona, Compliance Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

