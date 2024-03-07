Alliance Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to be a core investment for investors that delivers a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. The Company invests primarily in global equities across a range of different sectors and industries to achieve its objectives. The Company invests primarily in equities and aims to generate capital growth and a progressively rising dividend from its portfolio of investments. The Company's portfolio of investments in various sectors includes information technology, industrial, financials, healthcare, communication services, consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities, real estate, and stock picker cash. The Company's investment manager is Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

Sector Investment Trusts