Alliance Trust : AIFM Conflict of Interest Disclosure

Conflicts of Interest Disclosure Statement

Introduction

It is a fundamental requirement for a financial services firm to identify and manage conflicts of interest. This is central to the duty of care we owe to our clients. WTW ('we') will take all appropriate steps to identify conflicts, manage them effectively and to treat our clients fairly.

This document seeks to provide a high-level description of how conflicts of interest can arise in our business and how they are managed. WTW has numerous controls, policies and procedures in place to ensure that we manage conflicts when providing services or products to clients. Employees, directors and non-executive directors of entities within the WTW Group are required to follow them.

Our MiFID firms in the UK and Europe (including Towers Watson Ltd, Towers Watson Investment Management Ltd, Willis Human Capital & Benefits Ireland Limited, Towers Watson Netherlands BV and WTW Investments GmbH) are part of the wider WTW Group, and actual or potential conflicts arising from those relationships have been considered as part of this statement.

What conflicts could arise

A conflict of interest may arise where competing obligations or motivations may damage the interests of a client.

In identifying the conflicts of interest that may arise when providing services to clients, we will take into account the following:

Client versus client conflict - where we may be unable to act in the best interests of one client without adversely affecting the interests of another client.

Firm versus client conflict (including client/third party conflicts) - our own corporate interests conflict with a duty we have to a client, in certain instances where that ability to act in the best interest of the client is impacted by our relationship with a third party.

Intra-group conflict - where the interests of a WTW corporate entity, fund, director or employee conflict with the interests of another WTW corporate entity, fund, director or employee.

Individual versus client conflict - an employee's personal interest does or could conflict with a duty we have to a client.

How are conflicts managed

We are required to maintain and operate effective organisational and administrative arrangements with a view to taking all appropriate steps to prevent conflicts of interest from constituting or giving rise to a risk of damage to the interests of its clients.

We have a strong focus on managing conflicts of interests at WTW and this is supported by a number of processes and policies. We provide all staff with training on awareness and understanding of how conflicts could arise within our business.

There are a number of group-wide policies and procedures designed to ensure that every employee in the business is personally responsible for highlighting and managing conflicts of interest. These

