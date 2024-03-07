Alliance Trust
Annual Results 2023
Craig Baker
Willis Towers Watson
Key messages
Strong outperformance in volatile markets
- Share price total return of 20.2% versus 15.3% for MSCI ACWI
- Net asset value return of 21.6%, 6.3% ahead of benchmark
- Final dividend of 6.34p per share bringing total for year to 25.20p, a 5% increase on 2022, marking the 57th consecutive annual increase
- Discount remained stable at average of 6%, versus 9.8% for AIC Global Sector
- By design, 2023's outperformance driven by stock selection, rather than any significant style, country or sector biases
- Selective exposure to "Magnificent Seven" accounted for 34% of portfolio return, versus 53% for index
- Manager line-up: Dalton Investments added in July; Jupiter under review after resignation of Ben Whitmore
- Company fundamentals matter more now that era of free money has ended
- We expect equity volatility to rise, with increased variation in stock returns, presenting an attractive opportunity for active management
Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed
as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.
Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, Morningstar. Data as of 31 December 2023.
How have we done? Performance to 31 December 2023
Resilient performance through testing times
Absolute returns
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
Since Inception*
(as of 31 December 2023)
Total Shareholder Return
+20.2%
+9.7%
+12.4% pa
+9.6% pa
NAV Total Return**
+21.6%
+10.2%
+12.3% pa
+9.5% pa
NAV ex. Non-Core
+21.6%
+10.2%
+12.4% pa
+9.8% pa
NAV Total Return outperformance versus:
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
Since Inception*
(as of 31 December 2023)
Index benchmark
+6.3%
+2.0%
+0.6% pa
+0.5% pa
Investment trust peer group
+5.3%
+7.4%
+2.3% pa
+0.8% pa
Wider peer group
+9.3%
+4.3%
+1.9% pa
+1.3% pa
Discrete annual performance
01 Jan 23 -
01 Jan 22 -
01 Jan 21 -
01 Jan 20 -
01 Jan 19 -
31 Dec 23
31 Dec 22
31 Dec 21
31 Dec 20
31 Dec 19
Total Shareholder Return
+20.2%
-5.8%
+16.5%
+9.4%
+24.3%
MSCI ACWI NDR
+15.3%
-8.1%
+19.6%
+12.7%
+21.7%
Past performance does not predict future returns.
Notes: All data is provided as of 31 December 2023, unless otherwise stated. *WTW appointment date, 1st April 2017. **NAV Total Return figures are based on
NAV including income with debt at fair value. All performance figures for periods over a year are annualised. The index benchmark shown is the MSCI ACWI Net
Dividends Reinvested. NAV (Excluding Non-core Assets) Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) that excludes the impact
of the Non-core Assets held by the Company, over a specified time period. Source: Investment Performance data is provided by Juniper Partners Limited, Morningstar
and MSCI Inc; NAV Total Returns are after all manager fees (including WTW's fees) and allow for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The investment trust peer
group is the AIC Global Sector Average NAV Total Return (Global Sector as defined by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) at the end of the period referred to)
and the wider peer group total return is for the Morningstar universe of UK retail global equity funds (open ended and closed ended) with returns after fees. All figures may
be subject to rounding differences.
Attribution 2023: Not all about "Magnificent Seven"
8.0
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0 -1.0-2.0
Region
Sector
Market Cap
Allocation Effect Selection + Interaction Effect
Average
Country
Active
Total
Attribution
Name
Sector
Weight
Return
Effect
TOP 5 CONTRIBUTORS
Alphabet
Communication Services
United States
2.1%
49.6%
0.7%
Petrobras
Energy
Brazil
1.4%
89.1%
0.7%
Amazon
Consumer Discretionary
United States
1.1%
70.7%
0.6%
MercadoLibre
Consumer Discretionary
Uruguay
1.0%
75.2%
0.5%
Kyndryl
Information Technology
United States
0.8%
76.3%
0.4%
TOP 5 DETRACTORS
Apple
Information Technology
United States
-4.1%
40.4%
-0.9%
NVIDIA
Information Technology
United States
-0.3%
219.9%
-0.8%
Tesla
Consumer Discretionary
United States
-1.0%
90.3%
-0.5%
Vale S.A.
Materials
Brazil
0.4%
-3.8%
-0.3%
MISUMI
Industrials
Japan
0.4%
-26.1%
-0.3%
Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.
Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, FactSet. Data as of 31 December 2023. Estimated attribution metrics calculated using the Brinson methodology
Average active weight is the average difference between the weight of the stock in the portfolio and the weight of the stock in the benchmark over the period.
Sector, geography and style exposures kept broadly neutral
Factor Exposures
Weight by sector
25%
20%
15%
Alliance Trust
MSCI ACWI
10%
5%
0%
Information Technology
Industrials
Consumer Discretionary
Consumer Staples
Materials
Real Estate
Source: WTW, Factset, Juniper Partners Limited, MSCI Inc. Data as of 31 December 2023.
Characteristics
Active risk (tracking error)
2.5%
Standard deviation
14.5%
Beta
1.01
Holdings
200
Active money
74%
Weight by region
80%
60%
40%
Alliance Trust
MSCI ACWI
20%
0%
North America
UK
Europe
Asia & Emerging
Cash
Markets
Manager line-up: Diversified by style
Giving investors access to the world's best stock pickers1
6%
5% 11%
Manager
Style
Black Creek
Undervalued market leaders
Dalton
Japan small cap value and engagement
GQG
Quality growth at reasonable price
15%
14%
13%
4%
10%
7%
9%
6%
Jupiter
Undervalued prominent franchises
Lyrical
US value with quality tilt
Metropolis
Quality and value
Sands
High quality long term structural growth
SGA
Predictable, sustainable growth
Veritas
Thematic and quality
Vulcan
Capital preservation quality and value
1As rated by WTW. Subject to rounding and change. Actual composition of the Company's portfolio at any time may be different than that above and will change over
time. Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, data as of 31 December 2023.
Note: "JUPITER" and
are the trademarks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd and registered in the UK and as Community trademarks and elsewhere.
GQG comprises a global portfolio and an Emerging Markets portfolio.
Manager allocations regularly rebalanced to stay factor neutral
Manager
June 2022
December 2022
June 2023
December 2023
GQG
15%
13%
15%
14%
GQG - EM
6%
7%
6%
7%
Veritas
15%
15%
15%
15%
Black Creek
13%
14%
14%
11%
Sustainable Growth Advisors
10%
11%
11%
13%
Metropolis Capital
10%
10%
11%
10%
Jupiter
11%
11%
10%
9%
Vulcan Value Partners
8%
7%
7%
6%
Lyrical
7%
7%
6%
6%
Sands Capital
5%
5%
5%
4%
Dalton Investments
0%
0%
0%
5%
GQG comprises a global portfolio and an Emerging Markets portfolio. Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, data as of 31 December 2023. Subject to rounding
and change. Actual composition of the Company's portfolio at any time may be different than that above and will change over time.
Introducing Dalton
Seeking opportunities in Japan
James B. Rosenwald, III CIO and Co-Founder of Dalton Investments Experience: 41 years
Gifford Combs
MD, Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder of Dalton Investments Experience: 29 years
Shiro Hayashi
Director of Research and Head of Dalton's Tokyo research office Experience: 21 years
- A value-focused investment management firm with expertise in Asia, Emerging Markets and global equities
- Headquartered in Los Angeles, with several offices including in Tokyo
- Dalton manages $2.6 billion (March 31, 2023) in actively managed long only and long/short strategies for pensions, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices
- Position size of 4% allocated to Dalton and funded from existing managers
Top active weights: Limited overlapping positions
Country of Listing
United States
United States
United States
Brazil
United States
United States
Sector
Information
Financials
Communication
Energy
Financials
Consumer
Technology
Services
Discretionary
Number of stock pickers
0
5
5
1
3
0
Relative position to the
-4.5%
+2.0%
+1.6%
+1.5%
+1.2%
-1.1%
MSCI ACWI
Country of Listing
United States
Uruguay
France
United Kingdom
France
India
Sector
Consumer
Consumer
Energy
Consumer Staples
Industrials
Financials
Discretionary
Discretionary
Number of stock pickers
5
3
1
1
1
2
Relative position to the
+1.0%
+1.0%
+1.0%
+1.0%
+1.0%
+0.9%
MSCI ACWI
Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed
as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.
Source: WTW, FactSet. Data as of 31 December 2023.
57th year-on-year increase in dividend
- Total dividend 25.20p per ordinary share for 2023, a 5% increase on the previous year
- This marks the 57th consecutive annual increase, one of the longest track records in the investment trust industry
- Subject to market conditions and the Company's performance, financial position and outlook, the Board will seek to pay a dividend that increases year on year
- The Board takes advantage of the Company's structure as an investment trust and uses both its investment income and its significant accumulated distributable reserves to fund dividend payments
35,000
25
Dividend per share (p) (RHS)
30,000
Return rebased to 100 of 31 January 1968
Total Return
20
Dividend per share (p)
25,000
Capital Return
20,000
15
15,000
10
10,000
5,000
5
0
0
1969
1974
1979
1984
1989
1994
1999
2004
2009
2013
2018
2023
Past performance does not predict future returns.
.
Source: Alliance Trust and WTW. Data as of 31 December 2023 unless otherwise stated. Total Shareholder Return is the sum of the change in the share price plus
dividend income reinvested whereas Capital Return excludes the impact of dividends reinvested.
