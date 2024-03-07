Alliance Trust

Annual Results 2023

Craig Baker

Willis Towers Watson

Key messages

Strong outperformance in volatile markets

  • Share price total return of 20.2% versus 15.3% for MSCI ACWI
  • Net asset value return of 21.6%, 6.3% ahead of benchmark
  • Final dividend of 6.34p per share bringing total for year to 25.20p, a 5% increase on 2022, marking the 57th consecutive annual increase
  • Discount remained stable at average of 6%, versus 9.8% for AIC Global Sector
  • By design, 2023's outperformance driven by stock selection, rather than any significant style, country or sector biases
  • Selective exposure to "Magnificent Seven" accounted for 34% of portfolio return, versus 53% for index
  • Manager line-up: Dalton Investments added in July; Jupiter under review after resignation of Ben Whitmore
  • Company fundamentals matter more now that era of free money has ended
  • We expect equity volatility to rise, with increased variation in stock returns, presenting an attractive opportunity for active management

Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed

as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.

Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, Morningstar. Data as of 31 December 2023.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

How have we done? Performance to 31 December 2023

Resilient performance through testing times

Absolute returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

Since Inception*

(as of 31 December 2023)

Total Shareholder Return

+20.2%

+9.7%

+12.4% pa

+9.6% pa

NAV Total Return**

+21.6%

+10.2%

+12.3% pa

+9.5% pa

NAV ex. Non-Core

+21.6%

+10.2%

+12.4% pa

+9.8% pa

NAV Total Return outperformance versus:

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

Since Inception*

(as of 31 December 2023)

Index benchmark

+6.3%

+2.0%

+0.6% pa

+0.5% pa

Investment trust peer group

+5.3%

+7.4%

+2.3% pa

+0.8% pa

Wider peer group

+9.3%

+4.3%

+1.9% pa

+1.3% pa

Discrete annual performance

01 Jan 23 -

01 Jan 22 -

01 Jan 21 -

01 Jan 20 -

01 Jan 19 -

31 Dec 23

31 Dec 22

31 Dec 21

31 Dec 20

31 Dec 19

Total Shareholder Return

+20.2%

-5.8%

+16.5%

+9.4%

+24.3%

MSCI ACWI NDR

+15.3%

-8.1%

+19.6%

+12.7%

+21.7%

Past performance does not predict future returns.

Notes: All data is provided as of 31 December 2023, unless otherwise stated. *WTW appointment date, 1st April 2017. **NAV Total Return figures are based on

NAV including income with debt at fair value. All performance figures for periods over a year are annualised. The index benchmark shown is the MSCI ACWI Net

Dividends Reinvested. NAV (Excluding Non-core Assets) Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) that excludes the impact

of the Non-core Assets held by the Company, over a specified time period. Source: Investment Performance data is provided by Juniper Partners Limited, Morningstar

and MSCI Inc; NAV Total Returns are after all manager fees (including WTW's fees) and allow for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The investment trust peer

group is the AIC Global Sector Average NAV Total Return (Global Sector as defined by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) at the end of the period referred to)

and the wider peer group total return is for the Morningstar universe of UK retail global equity funds (open ended and closed ended) with returns after fees. All figures may

be subject to rounding differences.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Attribution 2023: Not all about "Magnificent Seven"

8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0 -1.0-2.0

Region

Sector

Market Cap

Allocation Effect Selection + Interaction Effect

Average

Country

Active

Total

Attribution

Name

Sector

Weight

Return

Effect

TOP 5 CONTRIBUTORS

Alphabet

Communication Services

United States

2.1%

49.6%

0.7%

Petrobras

Energy

Brazil

1.4%

89.1%

0.7%

Amazon

Consumer Discretionary

United States

1.1%

70.7%

0.6%

MercadoLibre

Consumer Discretionary

Uruguay

1.0%

75.2%

0.5%

Kyndryl

Information Technology

United States

0.8%

76.3%

0.4%

TOP 5 DETRACTORS

Apple

Information Technology

United States

-4.1%

40.4%

-0.9%

NVIDIA

Information Technology

United States

-0.3%

219.9%

-0.8%

Tesla

Consumer Discretionary

United States

-1.0%

90.3%

-0.5%

Vale S.A.

Materials

Brazil

0.4%

-3.8%

-0.3%

MISUMI

Industrials

Japan

0.4%

-26.1%

-0.3%

Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.

Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, FactSet. Data as of 31 December 2023. Estimated attribution metrics calculated using the Brinson methodology

Average active weight is the average difference between the weight of the stock in the portfolio and the weight of the stock in the benchmark over the period.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Sector, geography and style exposures kept broadly neutral

Factor Exposures

Weight by sector

25%

20%

15%

Alliance Trust

MSCI ACWI

10%

5%

0%

Information Technology

Industrials

Consumer Discretionary

Consumer Staples

Materials

Real Estate

Source: WTW, Factset, Juniper Partners Limited, MSCI Inc. Data as of 31 December 2023.

Characteristics

Active risk (tracking error)

2.5%

Standard deviation

14.5%

Beta

1.01

Holdings

200

Active money

74%

Weight by region

80%

60%

40%

Alliance Trust

MSCI ACWI

20%

0%

North America

UK

Europe

Asia & Emerging

Cash

Markets

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Manager line-up: Diversified by style

Giving investors access to the world's best stock pickers1

6%

5% 11%

Manager

Style

Black Creek

Undervalued market leaders

Dalton

Japan small cap value and engagement

GQG

Quality growth at reasonable price

15%

14%

13%

4%

10%

7%

9%

6%

Jupiter

Undervalued prominent franchises

Lyrical

US value with quality tilt

Metropolis

Quality and value

Sands

High quality long term structural growth

SGA

Predictable, sustainable growth

Veritas

Thematic and quality

Vulcan

Capital preservation quality and value

1As rated by WTW. Subject to rounding and change. Actual composition of the Company's portfolio at any time may be different than that above and will change over time. Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, data as of 31 December 2023.

time. Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, data as of 31 December 2023.

Note: "JUPITER" and

are the trademarks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd and registered in the UK and as Community trademarks and elsewhere.

GQG comprises a global portfolio and an Emerging Markets portfolio.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Manager allocations regularly rebalanced to stay factor neutral

Manager

June 2022

December 2022

June 2023

December 2023

GQG

15%

13%

15%

14%

GQG - EM

6%

7%

6%

7%

Veritas

15%

15%

15%

15%

Black Creek

13%

14%

14%

11%

Sustainable Growth Advisors

10%

11%

11%

13%

Metropolis Capital

10%

10%

11%

10%

Jupiter

11%

11%

10%

9%

Vulcan Value Partners

8%

7%

7%

6%

Lyrical

7%

7%

6%

6%

Sands Capital

5%

5%

5%

4%

Dalton Investments

0%

0%

0%

5%

GQG comprises a global portfolio and an Emerging Markets portfolio. Source: WTW, Juniper Partners Limited, data as of 31 December 2023. Subject to rounding

and change. Actual composition of the Company's portfolio at any time may be different than that above and will change over time.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Introducing Dalton

Seeking opportunities in Japan

James B. Rosenwald, III CIO and Co-Founder of Dalton Investments Experience: 41 years

Gifford Combs

MD, Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder of Dalton Investments Experience: 29 years

Shiro Hayashi

Director of Research and Head of Dalton's Tokyo research office Experience: 21 years

  • A value-focused investment management firm with expertise in Asia, Emerging Markets and global equities
  • Headquartered in Los Angeles, with several offices including in Tokyo
  • Dalton manages $2.6 billion (March 31, 2023) in actively managed long only and long/short strategies for pensions, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices
  • Position size of 4% allocated to Dalton and funded from existing managers

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Top active weights: Limited overlapping positions

Country of Listing

United States

United States

United States

Brazil

United States

United States

Sector

Information

Financials

Communication

Energy

Financials

Consumer

Technology

Services

Discretionary

Number of stock pickers

0

5

5

1

3

0

Relative position to the

-4.5%

+2.0%

+1.6%

+1.5%

+1.2%

-1.1%

MSCI ACWI

Country of Listing

United States

Uruguay

France

United Kingdom

France

India

Sector

Consumer

Consumer

Energy

Consumer Staples

Industrials

Financials

Discretionary

Discretionary

Number of stock pickers

5

3

1

1

1

2

Relative position to the

+1.0%

+1.0%

+1.0%

+1.0%

+1.0%

+0.9%

MSCI ACWI

Past performance does not predict future returns. Reference to specific securities should not be construed

as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and is included for the purposes of illustration only.

Source: WTW, FactSet. Data as of 31 December 2023.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

57th year-on-year increase in dividend

  • Total dividend 25.20p per ordinary share for 2023, a 5% increase on the previous year
  • This marks the 57th consecutive annual increase, one of the longest track records in the investment trust industry
  • Subject to market conditions and the Company's performance, financial position and outlook, the Board will seek to pay a dividend that increases year on year
  • The Board takes advantage of the Company's structure as an investment trust and uses both its investment income and its significant accumulated distributable reserves to fund dividend payments

35,000

25

Dividend per share (p) (RHS)

30,000

Return rebased to 100 of 31 January 1968

Total Return

20

Dividend per share (p)

25,000

Capital Return

20,000

15

15,000

10

10,000

5,000

5

0

0

1969

1974

1979

1984

1989

1994

1999

2004

2009

2013

2018

2023

Past performance does not predict future returns.

.

Source: Alliance Trust and WTW. Data as of 31 December 2023 unless otherwise stated. Total Shareholder Return is the sum of the change in the share price plus

dividend income reinvested whereas Capital Return excludes the impact of dividends reinvested.

© 2024 WTW. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 06 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 07:23:29 UTC.