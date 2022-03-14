Alliance Trust : Monthly Factsheet February 2022

Our thoughts are with those impacted directly by the events that are unfolding in Ukraine, which has dominated the headlines for its significant humanitarian impact and economic implications. The rapid escalation of the conflict in the second half of the month has led to heightened volatility and investors moving towards safe-haven assets. This has resulted in major markets losing value over

the month. The benchmark MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) returned -2.6% for the month. The Trust's NAV Total Return was -2.8%, and Total Shareholder Return was -2.3%.

Over the month, managers that were positioned with more defensive characteristics, which in this period included value orientated managers, performed best. In particular GQG Global and Black Creek contributed strongly to performance as a result of their portfolios having less sensitivity to recent market volatility, in part due to relatively low allocations to the Financial sector. The managers that have seen the worst performance in the month were those with a growth bias, in particular Sands and SGA. At times of increased volatility like these, the risk control from a range of different styles and investment philosophies is beneficial, we believe, for controlling risk whilst allowing the stock pickers to focus on long term security selection. Over the month the stock selection within the Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Materials sectors