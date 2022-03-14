Alliance Trust : Monthly Factsheet February 2022

Alliance Trust aims to be a core equity holding for investors that delivers a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. The Company invests primarily in global equities across a wide range of industries and sectors to achieve its objective.
The Company's investment manager, Willis Towers Watson, has appointed a number of stock pickers with different styles, who each ignore the benchmark
and only buy a small number of stocks in which they have strong conviction. Therefore, we believe investors get the benefit of both highly focused stock picking to increase potential outperformance versus the benchmark and manager diversification which should reduce risk and volatility. We believe that the Company's diversified but highly active multi-manager portfolio is competitively priced.
Share Price
964.0p
Net Asset Value
(NAV) per Share
1,027.7p
Premium
(Discount)
(6.2%)
KEY FACTS
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE
ABSOLUTE PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN IN STERLING)
01.04.175
Share price
NAV/Share
MSCI ACWI4
100
80
growth%
60
40
20
0 -20
Feb 2017 Feb 2018 Feb 2019 Feb 2020 Feb 2021 Feb 2022
CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE (%)
To 28 February 2022
5 Years
Since
3 Years
1 Year
YTD
Month
01.04.175
Total shareholder return
55.2
53.4
38.3
11.9
-6.6
-2.3
NAV total return
57.4
54.3
39.5
10.4
-5.7
-2.8
MSCI ACWI total return4
59.4
58.2
44.6
12.3
-6.5
-2.6
The NAV total return reflects the impact of owning investments other than global equities prior to 30 June 2019, which had a drag on the return. Between 1 April 2017 and 28 February 2022, the performance of the equity portfolio before fees (a good approximation of the NAV total return after costs had these legacy investments not been included), was 56.0% versus the return on the MSCI ACWI Index4 of 58.2%.
DISCRETE PERFORMANCE (%)
From
28-Feb-21
29-Feb-2028-Feb-19
28-Feb-18
28-Feb-17
To
28-Feb-22
28-Feb-21
29-Feb-2028-Feb-19
28-Feb-18
Total shareholder return
11.9
19.3
3.6
1.6
10.5
NAV total return
10.4
18.5
6.6
1.0
11.7
MSCI ACWI total return4
12.3
19.0
8.2
2.7
7.3
For an explanation of how we measure performance, please refer to our website6.
Market
Capitalisation
Total Assets
Net Assets
Gross Gearing1
Net Gearing2
Net Yield3
Year End
Incorporated
Dividend Paid
Shares in Issue
Buybacks
in February
TIDM
ISIN
AIC Sector
Next AGM
£2,944.8M
£3,451.3M £3,139.3M 9.1% 6.5% 1.7%
31 December
21 April 1888
Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec
305,472,181
1,770,000 shares at a cost of £17.1M (0.58% of the issued share capital)
ATST
GB00B11V7W98
Global
April 2022
Alliance Trust
has been awarded the AIC's Dividend Hero award7 and is proud to have over 50 years of consecutive dividend growth.
Risk warnings
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The value of shares and the income from them can rise and fall, so investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns in line with NAV performance. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to go down as well as up and can impact on both the level of income received and capital value of your investment. Investment trusts may borrow to finance further investment (gearing). The use of gearing is likely to lead to volatility in the NAV, meaning that a relatively small movement, down or up, in the value of an investment trust's assets will result in a magnified movement, in the same direction, of that NAV. This may mean that you could get back less than you invested or nothing at all.
CHARGES
Targeted Ongoing
0.65%
Charges Ratio
OR Less
(OCR)8
OCR Year to 31
0.60%
Dec 20219
Notes: All data is provided as at 28 February 2022 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Investment Performance data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon Performance & Risk Analytics Europe Limited, Morningstar and MSCI Inc; Key Statistics, Key Facts and Charges data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. NAV and NAV total return is based on NAV including income with debt at fair value, after all manager fees (including Willis Towers Watson's fees) and allows for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The NAV total return shown in factsheets up to May 2018 was based on NAV excluding income with debt valued at par. ISIN stands for International Securities Identification Number; TIDM stands for Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonics; AIC stands for Association of Investment Companies; and ATST stands for Alliance Trust PLC.
Total borrowings at par value divided by net assets with debt at par.
Total borrowings at par value minus total cash and equivalents, divided by net assets with debt at par.
Annual dividend per share divided by share price.
MSCI All Country World Index Net Dividends Reinvested.
1 April 2017 was the date that Willis Towers Watson was appointed investment manager.
The OCR target of 0.65% is based on NAV reported as at 31 December 2017.
The OCR for year to 31 December 2021 was calculated in line with the industry standard using the average of net asset values at each NAV calculation date.
TOP 20 HOLDINGS
I n v e s t m e n t C o m m e n t a r y
Name
£m
%
Alphabet
135.4
3.9
Visa
87.6
2.5
Microsoft
79.5
2.3
Amazon
62.5
1.8
Mastercard
58.4
1.7
Petrol Brasileiros
55.6
1.6
GlaxoSmithKline
54.9
1.6
Charter
50.5
1.5
Communications
salesforce.com
49.5
1.4
Exxon Mobil
48.7
1.4
UnitedHealth Group
44.3
1.3
CVS Health
39.6
1.1
Walmart
38.4
1.1
Baidu
38.0
1.1
Transdigm
37.0
1.1
Booz Allen Hamilton
36.7
1.1
DBS
36.6
1.1
Interpublic Group
33.6
1.0
Our thoughts are with those impacted directly by the events that are unfolding in Ukraine, which has dominated the headlines for its significant humanitarian impact and economic implications. The rapid escalation of the conflict in the second half of the month has led to heightened volatility and investors moving towards safe-haven assets. This has resulted in major markets losing value over
the month. The benchmark MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) returned -2.6% for the month. The Trust's NAV Total Return was -2.8%, and Total Shareholder Return was -2.3%.
Over the month, managers that were positioned with more defensive characteristics, which in this period included value orientated managers, performed best. In particular GQG Global and Black Creek contributed strongly to performance as a result of their portfolios having less sensitivity to recent market volatility, in part due to relatively low allocations to the Financial sector. The managers that have seen the worst performance in the month were those with a growth bias, in particular Sands and SGA. At times of increased volatility like these, the risk control from a range of different styles and investment philosophies is beneficial, we believe, for controlling risk whilst allowing the stock pickers to focus on long term security selection. Over the month the stock selection within the Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Materials sectors
most notably contributed positively to relative performance. This was offset by stock selection within the Financial and the IT sectors, which detracted from relative performance. One of the advantages of having a portfolio that is diversified across industries is that in times like these, there will always be some parts of the portfolio doing well. Given the current crisis in Ukraine it has been energy, commodity and defence companies that have fared best in the short term. With that backdrop, the UK multinational defence, security and aerospace company BAE Systems (held by Veritas) has been the biggest contributor to performance, returning 24.8%. Meta Platforms, (held by Veritas and Sands) has been the biggest detractor from performance, returning -32.3% over the month. The company reported weaker than expected results driven by loss of market share of digital advertising, largely due to Apple's recent software privacy changes that hit Meta's targeted advertising revenue stream. New targeting tools are in development to restore most of the targeting accuracy, and restore lost advertising revenues.
As volatility remains high, and the geopolitical background uncertain, gross gearing levels have been maintained at a level below our long term 10% target. In February, we terminated the mandate ran by River and Mercantile reallocating their assets to some of the existing stock pickers.
BAE Systems
33.4
1.0
Philip Morris
32.9
1.0
International
Top 10 holdings 19.7%
Top 20 holdings 30.6%
The 20 largest stock positions, given as a percentage of the total assets.
A full breakdown of the portfolio can be viewed at: alliancetrust.co.uk
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The mention of any specific shares should not be taken as a recommendation to deal.
STOCK PICKERS % OF PORTFOLIO MANAGED
11%
8%
8%
19%
10%
Bill Kanko
Ben Whitmore
Andrew Wellington
Rajiv Jain10
Jonathan Mills, Simon
Denison-Smith
14%
6%
10%
8%
6%
Andy Headley
Transition manager11
George Fraise, Gordon
C.T Fitzpatrick
Michael Sramek
Marchand, Rob Rohn
Note: "JUPITER" and are the trade marks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd and registered in the UK and as Community Trade Marks and elsewhere.
ACTIVE SHARE
76%
Active Share is a measure of how actively a portfolio is managed; is the percentage of the portfolio that differs from its comparative index.
Important Information
P O R T F O L I O A L L O C AT I O N
BY GEOGRAPHY
BY SECTOR
%
Portfolio weight
55.9
64.1
Benchmark weight
12.4
12.6
12.1
15.5
20.0
3.6
3.8
North
UK
Europe
Asia &
Stock
America
Emerging
Picker
Markets
Cash
ASSET BRE AKDOWN
Information
Consumer
technology | 21.1%
staples | 6.5%
Assets
% net assets
Communication
Materials | 5.7%
Portfolio
109.8
services | 13.0%
Energy | 4.7%
Central cash
0.1
Industrials | 12.4%
Utilities | 1.6%
Total Assets
109.9
Health care | 11.2%
Total borrowings at fair value
-9.9
Finacials | 10.7%
Stock picker
Total Net Assets
100.0
Consumer
cash | 3.6%
discretionary | 9.5%
Alliance Trust is an investment company with investment trust status. Alliance Trust invests primarily in equities and aims to generate capital growth and a progressively rising dividend from its portfolio of investments. Alliance Trust currently conducts its affairs so that its shares can be recommended by Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are shares in an investment trust. The shares in the Company may also be suitable for institutional investors who seek a combination of capital and income return. Private investors should consider consulting an Independent Financial Adviser who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities before acquiring shares. Investors should be capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and should have sufficient resources to bear any loss that may result. The views, information and data in this publication should not be deemed as a financial promotion or recommendation. Alliance Trust is not authorised to give financial advice.
Notes: All data is provided as at 28 February 2022 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Top 20 Holdings, % of Equity Portfolio Managed and Total Trust Assets data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd; Equity Portfolio Allocation and Active Share is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc.
GQG manages an emerging markets and a global equity mandate for the Company.
River and Mercantile mandate was terminated in February 2022 and in transition with BlackRock Transition Management.
