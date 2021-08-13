Alliance Trust : Monthly Factsheet July 2021

Alliance Trust aims to be a core equity holding for investors that delivers a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. The Company invests primarily in global equities across a wide range of industries and sectors to achieve its objective.
The Company's investment manager, Willis Towers Watson, has appointed a number of stock pickers with different styles, who each ignore the benchmark
and only buy a small number of stocks in which they have strong conviction. Therefore, we believe investors get the benefit of both highly focused stock picking to increase potential outperformance versus the benchmark and manager diversification which should reduce risk and volatility. We believe that the Company's diversified but highly active multi-manager portfolio is competitively priced.
Share Price
1,004.0p
Net Asset Value
(NAV) per Share
1,063.3p
Premium
(Discount)
(5.6%)
KEY FACTS
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE
ABSOLUTE PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN IN STERLING)
Share price
NAV/Share
MSCI ACWI4
01.04.175
120
growth
100
60
80
%
40
20
0
Jul 2016Jul 2017Jul 2018Jul 2019Jul 2020Jul 2021
CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE (%)
To 31 July 2021
5 Years
Since
3 Years
1 Year
YTD
Month
01.04.175
Total shareholder return
95.0
58.3
38.0
31.3
12.3
1.1
NAV total return
85.2
58.2
36.5
30.1
14.7
-0.1
MSCI ACWI total return4
82.3
57.2
38.7
25.7
11.2
0.0
The NAV total return reflects the impact of owning investments other than global equities prior to 30 June 2019, which had a drag on the return. Between 1 April 2017 and 31 July 2021, the performance of the equity portfolio before fees (a good approximation of the NAV total return after costs had these legacy investments not been included), was 60.1% versus the return on the MSCI ACWI Index4 of 57.2%.
DISCRETE PERFORMANCE (%)
From
31-Jul-20
31-Jul-19
31-Jul-18
31-Jul-17
31-Jul-16
To
31-Jul-21
31-Jul-20
31-Jul-19
31-Jul-18
31-Jul-17
Total shareholder return
31.3
-4.9
10.5
9.4
29.1
NAV total return
30.1
-2.7
7.8
10.2
23.1
MSCI ACWI total return4
25.7
0.0
10.3
11.5
17.9
For an explanation of how we measure performance, please refer to our website.
Market
Capitalisation
Total Assets
Net Assets
Gross Gearing1
Net Gearing2
Net Yield3
Year End
Incorporated
Dividend Paid
Shares in Issue
Buybacks
in July
TIDM
ISIN
AIC Sector
Next AGM
£3,146.2M £3,716.8M £3,332.0M 10.1% 9.3% 1.4%
31 December
21 April 1888
Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec
313,362,681
915,000 shares at a cost of £9.2M (0.29% of the issued share capital)
ATST
GB00B11V7W98
Global
April 2022
Alliance Trust
has been awarded the AIC's Dividend Hero award8 and is proud to have over 50 years of consecutive dividend growth.
Risk warnings
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The value of shares and the income from them can rise and fall, so investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns in line with NAV performance. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to go down as well as up and can impact on both the level of income received and capital value of your investment. Investment trusts may borrow to finance further investment (gearing). The use of gearing is likely to lead to volatility in the NAV, meaning that a relatively small movement, down or up, in the value of an investment trust's assets will result in a magnified movement, in the same direction, of that NAV. This may mean that you could get back less than you invested or nothing at all.
CHARGES
Targeted Ongoing
0.65%
Charges Ratio
OR Less
(OCR)6
OCR Year to 31
0.64%
Dec 20207
Notes: All data is provided as at 31 July 2021 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Investment Performance data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon Performance & Risk Analytics Europe Limited, Morningstar and MSCI Inc; Key Statistics, Key Facts and Charges data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd. NAV and NAV total return is based on NAV including income with debt at fair value, after all manager fees (including Willis Towers Watson's fees) and allows for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The NAV total return shown in factsheets up to May 2018 was based on NAV excluding income with debt valued at par.
Total borrowings at par value divided by net assets.
Total borrowings at par value minus total cash and equivalents, divided by net assets.
Annual dividend per share divided by share price.
MSCI All Country World Index Net Dividends Reinvested.
1 April 2017 was the date that Willis Towers Watson was appointed investment manager.
The OCR target of 0.65% is based on NAV reported as at 31 December 2017.
The OCR for year to 31 December 2020 was calculated in line with the industry standard using the average of net asset values at each NAV calculation date.
For the month of July, the Company's Total Shareholder Return and
NAV Total Return were 1.1% and
-0.1% respectively, while the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) benchmark was flat.
Over the month, the Company's most significant single contributor to return was Alphabet, with the A shares delivering an absolute return of 9.7%. The parent company of Google announced record revenue and profit figures for the quarter, with Google advertising revenue increasing by almost 70% to $50.4 billion, which exceeded analysts' expectations. This increase in revenue was driven by
an increase in advertising spending as consumers continue to shop online during the pandemic. In contrast, Chinese multinational technology company Baidu was the most significant detractor from performance in July, returning -19.6%. The share price of the stock fell
as investor confidence in Chinese technology stocks continues to be suppressed by regulatory uncertainty.
Despite recent falls, the Company's stock pickers continue to have strong conviction in Baidu and believe it is significantly undervalued.
Within the Company's portfolio a position was established in Adyen, a Dutch payment company. Adyen operates a worldwide payment platform that is a novel piece of commerce infrastructure powering the global internet economy. We believe the business's technology, in addition to its operational infrastructure
and partner ecosystem, provides a wide competitive moat which is strengthened by the virtuous cycle of share gains, more data, and better risk decisions. In contrast, the Company's position in Tencent Holdings was sold during the month given our stock picker's reduced conviction in the stock relative to more attractive risk- adjusted opportunities elsewhere.
Over July, the Company's level of gross gearing was marginally increased to be in line with the central target level of 10%.
Transdigm
33.0
0.9
Adidas
32.6
0.9
ASML
32.1
0.9
Top 10 holdings 22.6%
Top 20 holdings 32.7%
The 20 largest stock positions, given as a percentage of the total assets.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The mention of any specific shares should not be taken as a recommendation to deal.
STOCK PICKERS % OF PORTFOLIO MANAGED
11%
8%
8%
18%
10%
Bill Kanko
Ben Whitmore
Andrew Wellington
Rajiv Jain9
Jonathan Mills, Simon
Denison-Smith
12%
6%
11%
8%
8%
Andy Headley
Hugh Sergeant
George Fraise, Gordon
C.T Fitzpatrick
Michael Sramek
Marchand, Rob Rohn
Note: "JUPITER" and
are the trade marks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd and registered in the
UK and as Community Trade Marks and elsewhere.
ACTIVE SHARE
75%
Active Share is a measure of how actively a portfolio is managed; is the percentage of the portfolio that differs from its comparative index.
CONTACT
Alliance Trust PLC. River Court, 5 West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee DD1 3JT Tel +44 (0)1382 938320
Email investor@alliancetrust.co.uk Web alliancetrust.co.uk
Important Information
P O R T F O L I O A L L O C AT I O N
BY GEOGRAPHY
BY SECTOR
%
Portfolio weight
58.1
62.2
Benchmark weight
12.1
13.8
13.5
14.0
20.6
2.0
3.7
North
UK
Europe
Asia &
Stock
America
Emerging
picker
Markets
cash
ASSET BRE AKDOWN
Information
Materials | 5.4%
technology | 25.3%
Energy | 2.9%
Assets
% net assets
Communication
Consumer
Equity portfolio
111.4
services | 15.8%
staples | 1.7%
Legacy investment and Subsidiary 0.0
Financials | 12.4%
Central Cash
0.1
Consumer
Stock picker
Total assets
111.5
cash | 2.0%
discretionary | 12.3%
Total borrowings at fair value
-11.5
Industrials | 12.2%
Total Net Assets
100.0
Health care | 10.0%
Alliance Trust is an investment company with investment trust status. Alliance Trust invests primarily in equities and aims to generate capital growth and a progressively rising dividend from its portfolio of investments. Alliance Trust currently conducts its affairs so that its shares can be recommended by Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are shares in an investment trust. The shares in the Company may also be suitable for institutional investors who seek a combination of capital and income return. Private investors should consider consulting an Independent Financial Adviser who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities before acquiring shares. Investors should be capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and should have sufficient resources to bear any loss that may result. The views, information and data in this publication should not be deemed as a financial promotion or recommendation. Alliance Trust is not authorised to give financial advice.
For security and compliance monitoring purposes, telephone calls may be recorded.
The Alliance Trust Board has appointed Towers Watson Investment Management Limited (TWIM) as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). TWIM is part of Willis Towers Watson. Issued by Towers Watson Investment Management Limited. Towers Watson Investment Management Limited, registered office Watson House, London Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 9PQ is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference number 446740.
Notes: All data is provided as at 31 July 2021 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Top 20 Holdings, % of Equity Portfolio Managed and Total Trust Assets data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd; Equity Portfolio Allocation and Active Share is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc.
9. GQG manages an emerging markets and a global equity mandate for the Company.
