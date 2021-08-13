Alliance Trust : Monthly Factsheet July 2021

Over July, the Company's level of gross gearing was marginally increased to be in line with the central target level of 10%.

and partner ecosystem, provides a wide competitive moat which is strengthened by the virtuous cycle of share gains, more data, and better risk decisions. In contrast, the Company's position in Tencent Holdings was sold during the month given our stock picker's reduced conviction in the stock relative to more attractive risk- adjusted opportunities elsewhere.

Within the Company's portfolio a position was established in Adyen, a Dutch payment company. Adyen operates a worldwide payment platform that is a novel piece of commerce infrastructure powering the global internet economy. We believe the business's technology, in addition to its operational infrastructure

Despite recent falls, the Company's stock pickers continue to have strong conviction in Baidu and believe it is significantly undervalued.

an increase in advertising spending as consumers continue to shop online during the pandemic. In contrast, Chinese multinational technology company Baidu was the most significant detractor from performance in July, returning -19.6%. The share price of the stock fell

Over the month, the Company's most significant single contributor to return was Alphabet, with the A shares delivering an absolute return of 9.7%. The parent company of Google announced record revenue and profit figures for the quarter, with Google advertising revenue increasing by almost 70% to $50.4 billion, which exceeded analysts' expectations. This increase in revenue was driven by

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. The mention of any specific shares should not be taken as a recommendation to deal.

Active Share is a measure of how actively a portfolio is managed; is the percentage of the portfolio that differs from its comparative index.

Alliance Trust is an investment company with investment trust status. Alliance Trust invests primarily in equities and aims to generate capital growth and a progressively rising dividend from its portfolio of investments. Alliance Trust currently conducts its affairs so that its shares can be recommended by Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are shares in an investment trust. The shares in the Company may also be suitable for institutional investors who seek a combination of capital and income return. Private investors should consider consulting an Independent Financial Adviser who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities before acquiring shares. Investors should be capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and should have sufficient resources to bear any loss that may result. The views, information and data in this publication should not be deemed as a financial promotion or recommendation. Alliance Trust is not authorised to give financial advice.

For security and compliance monitoring purposes, telephone calls may be recorded.

The Alliance Trust Board has appointed Towers Watson Investment Management Limited (TWIM) as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). TWIM is part of Willis Towers Watson. Issued by Towers Watson Investment Management Limited. Towers Watson Investment Management Limited, registered office Watson House, London Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 9PQ is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference number 446740.

Notes: All data is provided as at 31 July 2021 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Top 20 Holdings, % of Equity Portfolio Managed and Total Trust Assets data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd; Equity Portfolio Allocation and Active Share is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc.

9. GQG manages an emerging markets and a global equity mandate for the Company.