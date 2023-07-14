The company's share price suffered from regulatory scrutiny by the European Commission, which issued a statement during the month stating that the Google's advertising policy has breached EU antitrust rules. However, our stock pickers generally have faith in the company's ability to weather the storm and benefit on an ongoing basis from both its dominant position in online advertising. It is also well placed to navigate the rapidly developing opportunity in artificial

The biggest detractor among the stocks that we held was Alphabet, owner of Google, which is owned by five of our stock pickers.

benefited from owning shares in Covestro in Germany, which is a leading supplier of high-tech polymers and plastics, United Rentals in the US, which provides equipment and tools to the industrial and construction industries, and Adidas, the German-based sports clothing and equipment retailer. After a torrid 2022, Adidas has bounced back and outperformed two of its main competitors, Nike and Puma.

Among new positions adopted in June was Black Creek's purchase of Nutrien, the world's largest fertiliser company based in Canada. Having owned their shares previously and taken profits, Black Creek bought back into the company on short-term price weakness given falling fertilizer prices due to rising exports from Russia and Belarus. The company also renegotiated its contract with China at a price below expectations. However, Black Creek believe there is now significant long-term potential in Nutrien's share prices given its market-leading position. Veritas also significantly added to its position in MasterCard whose earnings are being buoyed by the resurgence of consumer interest in travel following COVID.

intelligence. Our performance versus the index also suffered from not owning Tesla, which gained 25% in June, and our underweight position in Apple, whose shares hit a record high. Although GQG has taken a small stake in Apple, the other eight stock pickers have consistently avoided the stock, believing they can find more compelling alternatives.

