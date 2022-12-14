Alliance Trust : Monthly Factsheet November 2022

Alliance Trust aims to be a core equity holding for investors that delivers a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. The Company invests primarily in global equities across a wide range of industries and sectors to achieve its objective.
The Company's investment manager, WTW, has appointed a number of Stock Pickers with different styles, who each ignore the benchmark and only buy a small number of stocks in which they have strong conviction. Therefore, we believe investors get the benefit of both highly focused stock picking to increase potential outperformance versus the benchmark and manager diversification which should reduce risk and volatility. We believe that the Company's diversified but highly active multi-manager portfolio is competitively priced.
KEY STATISTICS
Share Price
974.0p
Net Asset Value
1,046.0p
(NAV) per Share
Premium
(6.9%)
(Discount)
OCR Year to 31
0.60%
Dec 20217
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE
KEY FACTS
ABSOLUTE PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN IN STERLING)
Total number of
197
Share price
NAV/Share
MSCI ACWI4
stocks
80
Market
£2,860.7m
Capitalisation
60
Total Assets
£3,283.9m
% growth
40
Net Assets
£3,072.0m
20
Gross Gearing1
7.3%
Net Gearing2
4.9%
0
Yield3
2.4%
-20
Year End
31 December
Nov 2017
Nov 2018
Nov 2019
Nov 2020
Nov 2021
Nov 2022
Incorporated
21 April 1888
Dividend Paid
Mar, Jun, Sep,
CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE (%)
Dec
Shares in Issue
293,703,600
Buybacks in
There were
To 30 November 2022
Since
5 Years
3 Years
1 Year
YTD
Month
01.04.175
November
no shares
bought back in
Total shareholder return
58.0
46.1
26.2
-2.3
-3.8
2.3
November
NAV total return
59.8
47.2
27.6
-0.5
-2.3
3.9
TIDM
ATST
ISIN
GB00B11V7W98
MSCI ACWI total return4
63.5
55.1
31.7
-1.8
-3.3
4.2
AIC Sector
Global
Next AGM
April 2023
DISCRETE PERFORMANCE (%)
From
30-Nov-21
30-Nov-20
30-Nov-1930-Nov-18
30-Nov-17
To
30-Nov-22
30-Nov-2130-Nov-20
30-Nov-19
30-Nov-18
Total shareholder return
-2.3
17.9
9.6
13.0
2.4
NAV total return
-0.5
18.4
8.3
11.8
3.2
MSCI ACWI total return4
-1.8
20.4
11.4
12.1
5.1
Note: All data is provided as at 30 November 2022 unless otherwise stated.
Alliance Trust
has been awarded the AIC's Dividend Hero award6 and is proud to have over 50 years of consecutive dividend growth.
Past performance does not predict future returns and the value of shares and the income from them can rise and fall, so investors may not get back the amount originally invested.
TOP 20 HOLDINGS
Name
£m
%
Alphabet
117.9
3.6
Visa
100.5
3.1
Microsoft
99.4
3.0
Amazon
71.9
2.2
Mastercard
68.4
2.1
UnitedHealth Group
56.1
1.7
Petroleo Brasileiro
52.0
1.6
SA
Exxon Mobil
49.9
1.5
salesforce.com
49.6
1.5
HDFC Bank
49.4
1.5
Interpublic Group
39.4
1.2
Vale
35.9
1.1
British American
34.6
1.1
Tobacco
TotalEnergies
34.2
1.0
AstraZeneca
34.0
1.0
Canadian Pacific
32.3
1.0
ASML
32.1
1.0
Safran
31.9
1.0
Bureau Veritas
30.9
0.9
DBS
30.9
0.9
Top 10 holdings 21.8%
Top 20 holdings 32.0%
The 20 largest stock positions, given as a percentage of the total assets. Each Stock Picker selects up to
20 stocks.8 A full breakdown of the portfolio can be viewed at www.alliancetrust.co.uk
RESPONSIBLE
INVESTING
As long-term investors, we embed environmental, social and governance factors into every stage of our investment process.
Incorporating these factors has the dual benefit of reducing risk while increasing the sustainability of returns. Read more about this at www.alliancetrust.co.uk/ how-we-invest
INDIVIDUAL HOLDINGS:
Our portfolio looks very different to the benchmark.
79%
ACTIVE SHARE:
The measure of how different the portfolio is to
ACTIVE SHARE
the benchmark.
PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION
SIMILAR TO BENCHMARK BY DESIGN
BY GEOGRAPHY
%
63.9
Portfolio weight
Benchmark weight
53.4
11.0
15.3
12.5
17.5
19.8
2.8
3.8
North
UK
Europe
Asia &
Stock
America
Emerging
Picker
Markets
Cash
BY SECTOR
Information Technology | 23.6%
Industrials | 14.5%
Financials | 12.1%
Healthcare | 10.8%
Communication Services | 10.1%
Consumer Discretionary | 8.6%
Energy | 6.3%
Consumer Staples | 4.8%
Materials | 4.2%
Utilities | 1.3%
Real Estate | 0.9%
Stock Picker Cash | 2.8%
INVESTMENT COMMENTARY
Equity markets performed well over November, recovering some of this quarter's earlier losses. The benchmark MSCI All Country World Index ended the month up 4.2%. The Company's NAV Total Return was 3.9% and the Total Shareholder Return was 2.3%.
The US saw inflation data subside slightly and some softening of the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate increases over the month. This provided a boost to global equities. However, some big US growth stocks such as Apple and Tesla underperformed leaving the US the only major region to underperform the benchmark. Europe and Japan modestly outperformed but China outperformed significantly this month, reversing some of its previous losses. The rally came on the back of its progress towards easing COVID restrictions and increasing the effort to vaccinate more of the elderly.
From a sector perspective, materials was the strongest performer, followed by industrials, perhaps on the anticipation of China re-opening and improving cyclical demand. The energy sector has seen a pull back after months of strong performance. As a result, Petrobras (State-owned Brazilian petroleum multinational) was one of the biggest detractors from relative performance in the Company's portfolio.
Given this backdrop, the portfolio's underweight to the US and overweight to UK and Europe was a small positive, whilst being underweight China was a small negative contributor to relative returns. At the stock level, not owning Apple and Tesla added 0.7% over the benchmark as their stocks struggled,
Our investment manager, WTW, is responsible for manager selection, portfolio construction and risk management.
Its Investment Committee comprises: Craig Baker, Mark Davis and Stuart Gray.
STOCK PICKERS
% OF PORTFOLIO MANAGED
14%11%
whilst not owning some of the large Chinese companies, such as Tencent and Alibaba detracted -0.1% as their stocks rallied.
Looking at individual managers within the portfolio, Black Creek performed best over the month. Their portfolio benefitted from exposure to Baidu, a Chinese internet company, as the stock gained over 30% in November, supported by the recovery in China but also solid operating performance. Furthermore, stocks such as HeidelbergCement (German multinational building materials company) and Makita Corp (Japanese manufacturer of power tools) added to performance on
a more positive outlook for construction activity. Metropolis also performed well for the Company's portfolio over the month with good stock selection in the consumer, communication services and technology sectors.
Bill Kanko, Heather Peirce
7%
Andrew Wellington
10%
Jonathan Mills, Simon Denison-Smith
8%
C.T Fitzpatrick
5%
Ben Whitmore
19%
Rajiv Jain, Brian
Kersmanc, Sudarshan
Murthy 8
14%
Andy Headley
12%
HK Gupta, Kishore Rao, Rob Rohn
On the other hand, our growth managers, Sands and SGA detracted from performance relative to the benchmark over the month. For Sands this was mainly driven by Atlassian Corp. (Australian software company) and DexCom Inc. (US health technology company). Despite being a leader
in software development, Atlassian has seen customer count growth slow. The company missed its earnings forecasts in November and the stock fell accordingly. The share price is now at around the same level seen at the low of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2022 but since then revenues have approximately doubled and the company continues to generate healthy levels of cash. DexCom Inc is a leader in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market and whilst it modestly underperformed in November, it remains up over 60% from its lows in the Summer. It remains Sands largest position. For SGA the underperformance has been mainly driven by its stock picks in the technology sector, and tech driven consumer companies. In particular companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc. and Salesforce Inc., as investor sentiment continued to weigh against them.
Gross gearing at the end of the month stood at 7.3%, below our long- term target of 10%, as our outlook remains cautious in this market environment.
CONTACT
Michael Sramek, Dave
Levanson, Sunil Thakor
Note: "JUPITER"and are the trade marks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd and registered in the UK and as Community Trade Marks and elsewhere.
Alliance Trust PLC. River Court,
Tel +44 (0)1382 938320
5 West Victoria Dock Road,
Email investor@alliancetrust.co.uk
Dundee DD1 3JT
Web alliancetrust.co.uk
Risk warnings - Past performance does not predict future returns. The value of shares and the income from them can rise and fall, so investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns in line with NAV performance. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to go down as well as up and can impact on both the level of income received and capital value of your investment. Investment trusts may borrow to finance further investment (gearing). The use of gearing is likely to lead to volatility in the NAV, meaning that a relatively small movement, down or up, in the value of an investment trust's assets will result in a magnified movement, in the same direction, of that NAV. This may mean that you could get back less than you invested or nothing at all. The mention of any specific shares should not be taken as a recommendation to deal.
Important Information
Alliance Trust is an investment company with investment trust status. Alliance Trust invests primarily in equities and aims to generate capital growth and a progressively rising dividend from its portfolio of investments. Alliance Trust currently conducts its affairs so that its shares can be recommended by Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are shares in an investment trust. The shares in the Company may also be suitable for institutional investors who seek a combination of capital and income return. Private investors should consider consulting an Independent Financial Adviser who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities before acquiring shares. Investors should be capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and should have sufficient resources to bear any loss that may result. The views, information and data in this publication should not be deemed as a financial promotion or recommendation. Alliance Trust is not authorised to give financial advice.
For security and compliance monitoring purposes, telephone calls may be recorded.
The Alliance Trust Board has appointed Towers Watson Investment Management Limited (TWIM) as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). TWIM is part of WTW. Issued by Towers Watson Investment Management Limited. Towers Watson Investment Management Limited, registered office Watson House, London Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 9PQ is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference number 446740.
Notes: All data is provided as at 30 November 2022 unless otherwise stated. All figures may be subject to rounding errors. Sources: Key Statistics, Key Facts, Top 20 Holdings and
of Portfolio Managed data is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd; Equity Portfolio Allocation and Active Share is provided by The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc. NAV and NAV total return is based on NAV including income with debt at fair value, after all manager fees (including WTW's fees) and allows for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The NAV total return shown in factsheets up to May 2018 was based on NAV excluding income with debt valued at par. ISIN stands for International Securities Identification Number; TIDM stands for Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonics; and AIC stands for Association of Investment Companies.
1. Total borrowings at par value divided by net assets with debt at par.
5. 1 April 2017 was the date that WTW was appointed investment manager.
2. Total borrowings at par value minus total cash and equivalents, divided by net assets
