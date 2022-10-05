Advanced search
10/04Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/04Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
10/03Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Correction - Board Changes

10/05/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Correction - Board Changes

Following The Company’s announcement of the appointment of two new non-executive directors on 29 September 2022 it has since come to the Company's attention that the disclosure made in respect of Ms. Victoria Hasting under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6) was incorrectly reported. The disclosure did not include an interest in 1,813 shares in the Company as at that date. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text relating to Ms Hastings appointment is show below.

Alliance Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Vicky Hastings and Milyae Park have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company and will join the Board with effect from today.

Commenting on the changes, Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Vicky and Milyae to the Board. Both bring skills and experience that will complement those of the current Directors. Both are joining the Board as part of its ongoing succession planning. As part of those plans and as previously announced, Anthony Brooke, will complete his tenure at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in 2023.”

NOTES:
Victoria (Vicky) has over 30 years’ experience in the investment management industry, enjoying a successful executive career as a European Equity fund manager before holding senior leadership roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and JOHambro Capital Management. Vicky is currently Chair of Henderson European Focus Trust Plc, Senior Independent Director of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc, a Non-Executive Director of Impax Environmental Markets Plc and a Trustee of Moorfields Eye Charity.

Ms. Hastings was previously an Independent Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management UK Ltd and JP Morgan Asset Management International Ltd and a Non- Executive Director of Henderson Global Trust Plc and Charter European Trust Plc.

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Hastings had an interest in 1,813 ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Hastings has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world’s best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 55 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

For more information, please contact:  
Mark Atkinson
Head of Marketing and Investor Relations		  
Sarah Gibbons-Cook
Alliance Trust PLC Quill PR
Tel: 07918 724303 Tel: 020 7466 5050 / AllianceTrust@quillpr.com


