Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 10 May 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 988.5p

- including income, 995.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 984.4p

- including income, 991.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

