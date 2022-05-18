Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/18 09:59:45 am EDT
947.00 GBX   -0.11%
05/17Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
05/17Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
05/16Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

05/18/2022 | 09:36am EDT
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Tuesday 17 May 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1011.9p

-       including income, 1019.9p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1007.2p

-       including income, 1015.2p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2021 540 M 673 M 673 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 835 M 3 535 M 3 535 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,48
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC-8.14%3 535
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.04%4 390
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-8.00%1 737
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-23.69%61