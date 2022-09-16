Advanced search
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
2022-09-16
959.00 GBX   -1.13%
10:13aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/15Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

09/16/2022 | 10:13am EDT
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Thursday 15 September 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1021.3p

-       including income, 1029.6p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1025.8p

-       including income, 1034.1p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 30 September 2022, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 1 September 2022, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2021 540 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 863 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
