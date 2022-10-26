Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:33 2022-10-26 am EDT
947.00 GBX   -0.73%
08:15aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/25Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/24Alliance Trust : Quarterly Newsletter 2022 Autumn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

10/26/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Tuesday 25 October 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 991.4p

-       including income, 1001.4p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 998.6p

-       including income, 1008.6p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


All news about ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
08:15aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/25Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/24Alliance Trust : Quarterly Newsletter 2022 Autumn
PU
10/24Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/24Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10/24Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10/21Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
10/20Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration
GL
10/20Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration
GL
10/20Alliance Trust plc Announces the Declaration of Third Dividend for the Year Ending 31 D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2021 540 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 802 M 3 220 M 3 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,54
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC-7.56%3 220
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.82%4 038
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-27.28%1 265
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-32.65%49