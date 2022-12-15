Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 14 December 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 973.6p

- including income, 981.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 978.2p

- including income, 985.9p

