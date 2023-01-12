Advanced search
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:20:52 2023-01-12 am EST
993.00 GBX   +0.81%
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

01/12/2023 | 09:07am EST
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Wednesday 11 January 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1022.0p

-       including income, 1030.6p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1026.6p

-       including income, 1035.2p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


