    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00:51 2023-03-13 am EDT
952.50 GBX   -2.11%
03/10Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
03/10Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

03/13/2023 | 10:46am EDT
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Friday 10 March 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1016.3p

-       including income, 1018.1p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1021.2p

-       including income, 1023.0p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 31 March 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 9 March 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2021 540 M 651 M 651 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 837 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC2.64%3 421
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.96%4 376
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.07%319
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%43