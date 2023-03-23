Advanced search
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:51:20 2023-03-23 am EDT
958.50 GBX   -1.29%
09:30aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
04:57aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
03:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

03/23/2023 | 09:30am EDT
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Wednesday 22 March 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1016.1p

-       including income, 1018.6p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1021.3p

-       including income, 1023.8p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 31 March 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 9 March 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Financials
Sales 2022 -263 M -322 M -322 M
Net income 2022 -243 M -297 M -297 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 2 829 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC2.43%3 460
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 469
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-7.37%326
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP17.12%50
