  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Alliance Trust PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:57:22 2023-05-02 am EDT
986.50 GBX   +0.05%
08:52aAlliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
04/28Alliance Trust : Quarterly Newsletter 2023 Spring
PU
04/28Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

05/02/2023 | 08:52am EDT
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Friday 28 April 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1039.3p
                 
-       including income, 1046.0p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1043.8p

-       including income, 1050.5p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 -263 M -329 M -329 M
Net income 2022 -243 M -303 M -303 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 2 857 M 3 569 M 3 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC4.01%3 569
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.55%4 559
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-5.67%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP40.99%60
