ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 22 June 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1061.5p



- including income, 1066.9p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1068.3p

- including income, 1073.7p

