ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 3 July 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1077.4p



- including income, 1083.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1083.9p

- including income, 1089.6p

